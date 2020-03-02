China Manufacturing Slumps as Anti-Virus Controls Bite

But the data suggests “the worst is now likely behind us” in China, said Citigroup economists in a report.

Joe McDonald
Mar 2nd, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask walks by shuttered business shops in Beijing, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths continued to rise across the globe Sunday, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life.
A man wearing a protective face mask walks by shuttered business shops in Beijing, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths continued to rise across the globe Sunday, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing plunged in February as anti-virus controls shut down the world’s second-largest economy, but companies are confident activity will revive following government stimulus efforts, according to two surveys.

The data add to growing signs of the disease’s cost. Global stock markets have tumbled more than 10% since mid-February as outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea fueled fears the virus will spread.

Chinese factory activity fell at its fastest rate and to its lowest level on record as anti-disease efforts closed factories and disrupted supplies, according to surveys by a business magazine, China’s statistics agency and an industry group.

A monthly purchasing managers’ index released Monday by Caixin magazine fell to 40.3 from January’s 51.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Despite that, business confidence rose to a five-year high after the ruling Communist Party launched efforts to revive industry with tax cuts and other aid, Caixin said.

“Manufacturers were confident that output would rise over the next year,” the magazine said in a statement.

A separate PMI released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing fell to 35.7 from January’s 50.

The data suggests “the worst is now likely behind us” in China, said Citigroup economists in a report.

“The poor data may accelerate policy interventions to repair the economy," they wrote.

However, the impact of job losses "will take longer to reverse,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

“With the jump in virus cases overseas, there is a growing risk of a protracted downturn in foreign demand," wrote Evans-Pritchard. “The likelihood of a quick V-shaped recovery in the coming months is falling fast.”

The group of companies covered by the Caixin survey, begun in 2004, has more private enterprises and exporters. The survey by the NBS and the logistics federation, carried out since 2002, has more state-owned companies that serve China’s domestic market.

Both surveys came in well below previous lows following the 2008 global crisis.

The government extended the Lunar New Year holiday to keep factories and offices closed.

Shock waves spread through Asia and other suppliers of components and raw materials as demand from Chinese factories that assemble most of the world's smartphones, toys, home appliances and other consumer goods plummeted.

The Communist Party is trying to revive business activity in some parts of China while ordering areas deemed at high disease risk to stay focused on fighting the virus. Beijing has cut a key interest rate and promised tax breaks, low-cost loans and other aid. Local officials have orders to help millions of employees get back to work while preventing a rebound in infections.

Chinese officials have expressed confidence the ruling party's annual economic growth targets can be met despite the disruption.

Economic growth fell to a multi-decade low of 6.1% last year. Forecasters already expected this year's growth to decline below 6%. They say the longer it takes to control the virus, the bigger the stimulus will have to be to hit official growth targets. That might push up already high debt levels.

Most access to Wuhan, a manufacturing hub with 11 million people where the disease first emerged, was suspended Jan. 23. Controls on travel spread to cities with a total population of 60 million and restaurants, shops, cinemas and other businesses nationwide were ordered to close. Sales of autos and real estate fell close to zero.

Some industries, including state-owned steel and copper mills, operated at normal levels throughout the shutdown, helping to buoy the official activity reading.

Manufacturing activity normally would rebound in February as factories reopen and replenish raw materials following the Lunar New Year, when many shut down for two weeks or more.

More in Supply Chain
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
In this May 25, 2018 file photo, an employee at Acme Mills in Santa Teresa, N.M., works to organize textiles. Border trade leaders are expressing optimism for the 2020 trade forecast with Mexico, especially at the busy Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico, following the new free trade agreement.
Hazmat Processing to Increase Border Trade
Adding a hazmat containment site could increase the Santa Teresa port’s volume of traffic by 20 percent — from 600 trucks per day to 720.
Feb 26th, 2020
I Stock 1128952311
USDA States Progress on US-China Phase 1 Deal
The USDA And a US Trade Representative outlined 'numerous actions' taken by China to execute its end of the Phase One agreement.
Feb 25th, 2020
This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York.
Disinfectant Companies Win Amid Outbreak
Wall Street is betting on people's fears about a rapidly spreading virus.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia.
Judge Questions Plan to Remove Ship
The salvage firm Donjon-SMIT filed suit Feb. 13 asking the judge to halt removal of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray, which capsized off St. Simons Island.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, China.
China Turns to Internet for Food
Demand for online food vendors has surged since China’s government told the public to stay home amid virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
In a Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, employees wear face masks as they stand in a reopened Apple Store in Beijing. Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won&apos;t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.
Virus Affecting iPhone Production, Sales
Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple's 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours.
Feb 18th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing sold no new airline jets in January, and now the company is worried that the virus outbreak in China could hurt airplane deliveries in the first quarter.
Virus Poses Problem for Boeing
Travel restrictions contributed to Boeing's zero sales of new airline jets last month.
Feb 13th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020