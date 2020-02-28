Walmart to Launch Amazon Prime Rival

The discounter would reportedly have certain perks that the online leader couldn't offer.

Anne D'Innocenzio
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart is confirming that it&apos;s developing a competitor to Amazon&apos;s juggernaut Prime membership program. The company declined on Thursday, Feb. 27 to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart is confirming that it's developing a competitor to Amazon's juggernaut Prime membership program. The company declined on Thursday, Feb. 27 to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is confirming that it's developing a competitor to Amazon's juggernaut Prime membership program.

The company declined on Thursday to offer details, but a spokeswoman said it will be called Walmart+.

News website Vox first reported the news about Walmart's new membership program earlier Thursday and said the discounter would have certain perks that the online leader couldn't offer. Vox says that the Bentonville, Arkansas retailer will be publicly testing the program as soon as March.

The initiative comes as Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon to bring packages faster and faster to customers' homes. Amazon's Prime $119 per-year membership program includes such perks as unlimited next-day shipping on more than 10 million items as well as free streaming of music, TV shows and movies.

Walmart Inc. recently rolled out a program offering customers the option to pay a yearly $98 fee or a monthly $12.95 fee to receive unlimited same-day grocery deliveries from nearly 2,000 Walmart stores.

More in Supply Chain
This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York.
Disinfectant Companies Win Amid Outbreak
Wall Street is betting on people's fears about a rapidly spreading virus.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia.
Judge Questions Plan to Remove Ship
The salvage firm Donjon-SMIT filed suit Feb. 13 asking the judge to halt removal of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray, which capsized off St. Simons Island.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, China.
China Turns to Internet for Food
Demand for online food vendors has surged since China’s government told the public to stay home amid virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
In a Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, employees wear face masks as they stand in a reopened Apple Store in Beijing. Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won&apos;t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.
Virus Affecting iPhone Production, Sales
Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple's 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours.
Feb 18th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing sold no new airline jets in January, and now the company is worried that the virus outbreak in China could hurt airplane deliveries in the first quarter.
Virus Poses Problem for Boeing
Travel restrictions contributed to Boeing's zero sales of new airline jets last month.
Feb 13th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Feb. 9 photo, an electronic display board showing a precautionary notice of the coronavirus at a deserted upscale shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a deadly viral outbreak and restarting the world&rsquo;s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
Businesses Struggle to Fix Supply Chains Hit by Virus
Global supply chains remain widely disrupted for businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Feb 12th, 2020
Fed Ex Istock
FedEx Manager Guilty in Theft Scheme
He made $1.8 million selling stolen merchandise.
Feb 7th, 2020
Us China Trade Zone Ap
Espionage an 'Existential Threat'
Arrests in cases related to Chinese espionage have risen sharply in the last five years.
Feb 6th, 2020