An Olympic First: Cardboard Beds for Tokyo Athletes Village

The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games.

Stephen Wade
Jan 9th, 2020
Two sets of bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages are shown in a display room Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic athletes beware - particularly larger ones. The single bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year&apos;s Olympics will be made of cardboard. The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components - the mattress are not made of cardboard - will be recycled into plastic products.
Two sets of bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages are shown in a display room Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic athletes beware - particularly larger ones. The single bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year's Olympics will be made of cardboard. The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components - the mattress are not made of cardboard - will be recycled into plastic products.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic athletes beware — particularly larger ones.

The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year's Olympics will be made of cardboard. Sturdy cardboard.

“Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms,” explained Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, speaking through an interpreter.

That's about 440 pounds, and surely no Olympic athlete weighs that much.

“They are stronger than wooden beds,” Kitajima added.

He also took into account the possibility of a wild room celebration after, say, a gold-medal victory.

“Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them," he said.

The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components — the mattresses are not made of cardboard — will be recycled into plastic products.

The mattress is broken up into three distinct sections, and the firmness of each can be adjusted.

The idea was to use materials that could be remade after the Olympics and Paralympics. But the cardboard frames and supports should give the rooms a spartan look.

Organizers showed off the beds and a few other furnishings on Thursday at their headquarters. The entire Athletes Village complex will be completed in June. The Olympics open on July 24 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.

“The organizing committee was thinking about recyclable items, and the bed was one of the ideas,” Kitajima explained, crediting local Olympic sponsor Airweave Inc. for the execution.

Organizers say this is the first time that the beds and bedding in the Athletes Village have been made of renewable materials.

The Athletes Village being built alongside Tokyo Bay will comprise 18,000 beds for the Olympics and be composed to 21 apartment towers. Even more building construction is being planned in the next several years.

Real estate ads say the units will be sold off afterward, or rented, with sale prices starting from about 54 million yen — or about $500,000 — and soaring to three or four times that much. Some fear the apartments will flood the market, possibly impacting property values.

The units will be sold off by various real estate companies. Ads suggest many of the units will be slightly larger than a typical apartment in Tokyo, which is about 60-70 square meters — or 650-750 square feet.

___

More in Supply Chain
Foodwastetn
Supplier Helps Combat Hunger, Food Waste
How a seven-month capital equipment project is helping produce 42M pouches of food annually for those in need.
Jan 6th, 2020
Delta Istock
Delta Sues Lands End Over Uniforms
Complaints in the lawsuit include rashes, hair loss, low white blood cell counts, migraines, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo shows a Gucci gown on display in The Vault at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York. Millennials and Generation Z accounted for 47% of luxury consumers in 2018 and for 33% of all luxury sales worldwide in 2018, according to a study by consulting firm Bain &amp; Co. Together, however, they contributed to virtually all of the market&apos;s growth, compared with 85% in 2017.
Luxury Stores Adapt to Changing Shopper
For luxury department stores that once had a lock on where the well-heeled could shop, online competition has forced them to reimagine their approach.
Dec 24th, 2019
A decorated tree stands in the NORAD Tracks Santa Center at Peterson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,500 volunteers will handle an estimated 140,000 telephone inquiries from around the globe from children and their parents on the whereabouts of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa
For the 64th time, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa’s progress to millions around the globe.
Dec 24th, 2019
Tax Changes Retailers Well
455K Beg Target to Ditch Bags
Only about 13% of the plastic bags generated in the US each year are recycled.
Dec 24th, 2019
Wr Joe Segel Headshot 2 5e00da1c4651a
QVC Founder Joseph Segel Dead at 88
His ideas 'changed the way the world shops.”
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo Nike clothes are displayed at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. Nike Inc. reports earnings on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Nike Boosted by Selling Direct
Selling sneakers directly to its customers gives Nike more information on its shoppers.
Dec 20th, 2019
Connected Machinery
Manufacturing 2020: 3 Major Predictions
The technologies and strategies that will have the greatest impact on U.S. manufacturing in the coming year.
Dec 19th, 2019
In this June 26, 2019, file photo delivery vehicles depart the FedEx Ship Center in Cranberry Township, Pa. FedEx reports earnings Tuesday, Dec. 17.
FedEx Profit Falls 40%
Higher costs, a shorter holiday shipping season and its move to cut ties with online shopping giant Amazon all hurt the carrier.
Dec 18th, 2019
Pesos Istock
Mexico Raises Minimum Wage
At current exchange rates, the country's minimum comes out to about $6.50.
Dec 17th, 2019
Fed Ex Ground I Stock
Amazon Partially Bans Sellers from Using FedEx
The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November.
Holiday Shopping Off to Slow Start
With Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday.
Dec 16th, 2019
In a Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 file photo, smoke rises from a cargo ship that capsized in the St. Simons Island, Georgia sound. Crews have finished draining all of the fuel from an overturned cargo ship three months after it capsized off the coast of Georgia, the team overseeing salvage operations said Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
320K Gal. of Fuel Drained from Capsized Ship
The capsized ship off Georgia's coast still has 4,200 automobiles inside its cargo decks.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Dec. 5, 2019 photo, workers &mdash; most of them from Mexico &mdash; load Christmas trees onto a truck at Hupp Farms in Silverton, Ore. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would loosen restrictions on hiring foreign agricultural workers and create a path to citizenship for more than 1 million farm workers estimated to be in the country illegally. The bill&apos;s fate in the Senate is unclear, and the White House hasn&apos;t said if President Donald Trump would sign it. But the 260-165 vote was a rare stroke of bipartisanship on immigration.
Immigrant Christmas Tree Workers Killed in Crash
Three people were killed when a pickup truck slammed into a van carrying them and 10 other Guatemalans home from work at a Christmas tree farm.
Dec 13th, 2019