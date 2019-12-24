Champagne and Shoes: Luxury Stores Adapt to Changing Shopper

For luxury department stores that once had a lock on where the well-heeled could shop, online competition has forced them to reimagine their approach.

Anne D'Innocenzio
Dec 24th, 2019
In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo shows a Gucci gown on display in The Vault at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York. Millennials and Generation Z accounted for 47% of luxury consumers in 2018 and for 33% of all luxury sales worldwide in 2018, according to a study by consulting firm Bain &amp; Co. Together, however, they contributed to virtually all of the market&apos;s growth, compared with 85% in 2017.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo shows a Gucci gown on display in The Vault at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York. Millennials and Generation Z accounted for 47% of luxury consumers in 2018 and for 33% of all luxury sales worldwide in 2018, according to a study by consulting firm Bain & Co. Together, however, they contributed to virtually all of the market's growth, compared with 85% in 2017.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK (AP) — To get that monogram tote bag by Louis Vuitton or leather Flashtrek sneakers by Gucci, the go-to place had been luxury department stores.

Not anymore.

Now, there are far more options to access exclusive labels. You can buy them at online sites like Netaporter. Or get them barely used through sites like Fashionphile and The RealReal. You can even rent an entire rotating wardrobe through companies like Rent the Runway.

“The consumer is king. And they can buy luxury brands in different places,” says Steve Sadove, former CEO and chairman of Saks Fifth Avenue and now senior adviser a MasterCard.

The new entrants have disrupted the luxury sector by creating different channels to attain the seemingly unattainable. For luxury department stores that once had a lock on where the well-heeled could shop, that has forced them to reimagine their approach. They now offer new services as well as food and alcohol to lure back customers who were once exclusively theirs.

At Nordstrom’s women’s flagship in Manhattan, for instance, customers sip champagne and nibble on small bites while trying on shoes. Recognizing the growing popularity of second-hand sites, Neiman Marcus is rolling out shops where customers can sell their designer belongings as part of a partnership with Fashionphile, an online resale accessories company. And as part of a $250 million renovation of its flagship store in Manhattan, Saks Fifth Avenue has dedicated its main floor to luxury handbags that’s staffed with 50 handbag style advisers, in addition to sales associates.

Meanwhile, brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton are opening more of their own stores and expanding online. Robert Burke, a luxury consultant, says they are trying to control their future as they watch their products get discounted on resale sites.

Joseph Aquino, president of real estate services firm JAACRES, sees luxury's future with fewer stores that focus on “less product" and “higher prices."

In one sense, traditional luxury stores are no different than other brick-and-mortar retailers that must now fiercely compete with online rivals. But the exclusivity they used to command by catering to a niche market of wealthy spenders is beginning to erode, especially among the new-moneyed set of shoppers in their 20s through their 40s who can afford high-end merchandise but may still be looking for a deal.

Millennials and Generation Z accounted for 47% of luxury consumers in 2018 and for 33% of all luxury sales worldwide in 2018, according to a study by consulting firm Bain & Co. Together, however, they contributed to virtually all of the market's growth, compared with 85% in 2017.

Overall, the global market for personal luxury goods is healthy, buoyed by a strong economy and the spending power of China. The sector reached a record high of $286.53 billion (260 billion euros) in 2018 — a 6% increase from the year before, according to Bain. Jewelry in particular has been one of the top luxury growth categories.

In the U.S., luxury sales excluding jewelry have fallen 1.9 % through November compared to a 3.4% increase in overall retail sales excluding autos and gas, says MasterCard SpendingPulse, which tracks sales across all types of payments. That's in part because of store closures and a drop in international tourists.

Luxury shoppers like Sabina Gill present challenges to luxury department stores.

The 42-year-old banker from Manhattan says she’s doubled her annual spending on jewelry and clothing to $20,000 in the last few years. But while she used to shop at places like Saks and Bergdorf Goodman, now she’s spending most of the money on sites like The RealReal or Netaporter. If she buys at Saks, she uses the retailer’s online personal shopping service.

“E-commerce gives you a wider playing field versus going to the store," Gill said.

The fragmented luxury market has hurt retailers like Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Sales at stores open at least a year at Neiman Marcus fell in its latest fiscal third quarter as it was forced to heavily discount. The drop, reported in June, reversed six straight quarters of increases. The privately-held retailer hasn’t publicly reported sales since then.

Nordstrom department stores saw net sales down 4.1% even while its more price-sensitive Nordstrom Rack stores had a 1.2% increase in the latest quarter ended Nov. 2.

Neiman Marcus decided to invest in a minority stake in Fashionphile earlier this year after its own survey showed half its customers buy or sell pre-owned luxury items. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus, says the luxury business used to be about the product; now, it’s more about the services.

Nearly 30 Nordstrom stores now have Rent the Runway drop-offs as part of a partnership with the rental service. The new women's flagship store in New York also features seven eating and beverage spots — the most of any Nordstrom store.

"Clearly, shopping is much more about an experience," said Jamie Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom stores and the great-grandson of the company's founder. “It's not just about getting through their lists. They want to bump into something new, something they didn't come into find. I think great stores do that well."

More in Supply Chain
In this June 26, 2019, file photo delivery vehicles depart the FedEx Ship Center in Cranberry Township, Pa. FedEx reports earnings Tuesday, Dec. 17.
FedEx Profit Falls 40%
Higher costs, a shorter holiday shipping season and its move to cut ties with online shopping giant Amazon all hurt the carrier.
Dec 18th, 2019
Pesos Istock
Mexico Raises Minimum Wage
At current exchange rates, the country's minimum comes out to about $6.50.
Dec 17th, 2019
Fed Ex Ground I Stock
Amazon Partially Bans Sellers from Using FedEx
The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November.
Holiday Shopping Off to Slow Start
With Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday.
Dec 16th, 2019
In a Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 file photo, smoke rises from a cargo ship that capsized in the St. Simons Island, Georgia sound. Crews have finished draining all of the fuel from an overturned cargo ship three months after it capsized off the coast of Georgia, the team overseeing salvage operations said Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
320K Gal. of Fuel Drained from Capsized Ship
The capsized ship off Georgia's coast still has 4,200 automobiles inside its cargo decks.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Dec. 5, 2019 photo, workers &mdash; most of them from Mexico &mdash; load Christmas trees onto a truck at Hupp Farms in Silverton, Ore. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would loosen restrictions on hiring foreign agricultural workers and create a path to citizenship for more than 1 million farm workers estimated to be in the country illegally. The bill&apos;s fate in the Senate is unclear, and the White House hasn&apos;t said if President Donald Trump would sign it. But the 260-165 vote was a rare stroke of bipartisanship on immigration.
Immigrant Christmas Tree Workers Killed in Crash
Three people were killed when a pickup truck slammed into a van carrying them and 10 other Guatemalans home from work at a Christmas tree farm.
Dec 13th, 2019
Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his ruling Conservative Party&apos;s final election campaign rally at the Copper Box Arena in London, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12.
Brexit is Coming
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling his party's victory 'a powerful new mandate' to complete the plan to pull Britain from the EU.
Dec 13th, 2019
In this Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, photo, a North Carolina fraser fir Christmas tree is for sale in Lenoir, N.C. A Christmas tree shortage is being blamed on the Great Recession. Poor sales a decade ago, limited the number of trees planted, which are being harvested this year.
Christmas Tree Supplies Tight
The industry is still bouncing back from the Great Recession and trying to win people back from a shift toward artificial trees.
Dec 13th, 2019
I Stock 1134872513 (1)
Mfg. Capital Spending to Drop 2.1% in 2020
Though capital spending is forecasted to decrease, all 18 of ISM's manufacturing sectors forecast higher 2020 revenues than in 2019.
Dec 11th, 2019
Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, left, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, center, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Observing from behind are Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, second left, Mexico&apos;s Labor Secretary Maria Alcade, third left, and The President of the Mexican Senate Ricardo Monreal.
North American Trade Pact: What's in It?
The announcement agreement likely enables congressional approval of Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, though pockets of resistance remain.
Dec 10th, 2019
Problem Solvers
ATS Realizes 200% Improvement in Productivity
Lawson Products provided a customized product assessment for 30 ATS locations nationwide.
Dec 10th, 2019
Celadon Istock
Celadon Files for Bankruptcy
The Indiana-based trucking company with 4,000 employees says it will cease operations.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this July 17, 2018 file photo, Amazon Prime packages sit in a delivery truck before being unloaded in Miami.
Amazon Says Delivery Times Back to Normal After Delays
The company said the delays were due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Dec 6th, 2019
Nutella Sized Istock
Italian Leader Boycotts Nutella
At the heart of the matter for the Italian company are hazelnuts grown in Turkey.
Dec 6th, 2019