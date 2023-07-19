Securing the Semiconductor Supply with Virtual Machines and IoT

More chips means more risk.

David Shen
Jul 19, 2023
Advanced Computer Processor During Production At Semiconductor Foundry In Bright Environment 1390220566 2313x1301

With advanced microchips powering so much of the global economy – and underpinning so many crucial defense systems – semiconductor fabs have become, geostrategically speaking, the new oil fields. Perceived threats to what has evolved into a dispersed, geographically-specialized global supply chain has many of the world’s major powers embarking on what looks to become a multi-decadal effort to onshore increasing volumes of semiconductor manufacturing.

The global effort to secure the semiconductor supply chain in general will have a cascading effect in terms of pressure to secure many specific sectors of semiconductor supply chain. Quite simply, there will be more suppliers in more places supplying more fabs that will make more chips. All that introduces risk – particularly in manufacturing.

When it comes to making semiconductor microchips, there are two primary risks: 

  • The first is that the shop-floor equipment – tools of production that often cost tens of millions of dollars and which have tens of thousands of components – will arrive in these new fabs harboring trojans that could propagate throughout fabs and disrupt production, or worse. 
  • The second is that malicious code gets introduced via one of the thousands of networked internet-of-things (IoT) sensors that help keep the hundreds of tools on the shop floor humming 24/7/365.

So, how do you mitigate those risks?

Virtual machine in a Sandbox

Let’s say a $150 million extreme ultraviolet lithography unit with 100,000 parts and two kilometers of cabling arrives at the fab. Inspecting every component is a non-starter. But you also don’t want to just plug it into the production line and hope for the best, either. Semiconductor manufacturers are now addressing this conundrum through a virtual-machine-based sandbox. It’s the same basic idea as something NASA has been doing for decades.

When you launch a robotic spacecraft, the onboard computers have flown the mission countless times already – or at least they think they have. But they’ve really been plugged into other computers that simulate vector, orientation, communications, temperature, inputs from scientific instruments, and so on.

Similarly, new approaches to semiconductor-shop-floor security have incoming semiconductor manufacturing equipment spend some quality time in a production environment simulated on a virtual-machine-based sandbox environment. There, hardware and software can be assessed for suspicious activity without introducing risk to actual production where, for example, a 3nm wafer can cost about $20,000.

IoT Safeguards

IoT sensors present a different problem. These sensors have become indispensable in keeping tabs on production, sniffing out problems with equipment slipping out of tolerance before ruining batches, and triggering predictive maintenance. The enormous volumes of production information they generate through the roughly 1,000 process steps involved in turning a silicon blank to a functioning semiconductor provide deep pools of data upon which advanced analytics increasingly feeds.

But IoT sensors also represent a new attack surface that’s ripe for bad actors.

There are two approaches to improving IoT security on the shop floor. One involves software hinging on blockchain, which lacks a central control hub (and thus lacks the vulnerability of such a hub). Cryptographic algorithms embedded in the blockchain make the data generated by the IoT tamper resistant, because the various participants in the blockchain get notified should such meddling occur.

The second way to improve shop-floor IoT security is through hardware embedded in IoT devices. Principal among these are PUF (physical unclonable function) devices that provide a physical entity with a unique fingerprint. Combine blockchain and PUFs and you’ve gone a long way in ensuring that shop-floor IoT devices are doing what they’re designed to do – and nothing more.

There is, of course, much more to securing the semiconductor supply chain than simply keeping the shop floor safe and running smoothly. These sorts of safeguards must happen beyond the walls of the semiconductor fab, too. The global semiconductor supply chain is reconfiguring itself for security in the broadest sense. Those running new semiconductor manufacturing facilities in which countless billions of dollars are being invested must also do their part to ensure the secure, uninterrupted production of these indispensable resources.

David Shen is solution management director for High Tech at SAP.

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 12, 2023
President Joe Biden, center left, talks with Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien, facing, after he spoke about strengthening the supply chain with improvements in the trucking industry, April 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Teamsters President Asks White House to Stand Aside if UPS Workers Go on Strike
July 17, 2023
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce shown in New York, July 13, 2023.
Prices Get Spicy for Iconic Hot Sauce
July 14, 2023
Ap23193758715762
Musk Unveils New AI Startup
July 13, 2023
Related Stories
Gm
Supply Chain
GM, Element 25 to Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain with Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration proposed a new rule Wednesday, June 21, that would require all railroads to quickly provide the details of everything aboard their trains electronically to every emergency responder within 10 miles of a derailment.
Supply Chain
NTSB Hearing to Examine Aftermath of Train Derailment
Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.
Supply Chain
West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Agreement
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
Sponsored
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
More in Supply Chain
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
Sponsored
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
Apart from eliminating the hassle of paperwork, going paperless helps manufacturers achieve traceability, optimize the use of resources, reduce lead times, and improve communication across the operation. Here are 6 easy steps you can take to achieve it.
July 11, 2023
President Joe Biden, center left, talks with Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien, facing, after he spoke about strengthening the supply chain with improvements in the trucking industry, April 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Supply Chain
Teamsters President Asks White House to Stand Aside if UPS Workers Go on Strike
The union represents 340,000 UPS workers.
July 17, 2023
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce shown in New York, July 13, 2023.
Supply Chain
Prices Get Spicy for Iconic Hot Sauce
Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts.
July 14, 2023
Ap23193758715762
Operations
Musk Unveils New AI Startup
It has a team of top researchers but a vague mission.
July 13, 2023
I Stock 499661662
E-Commerce
Inside the Black Box of Amazon Returns
E-commerce may be convenient, but it has a dark side most consumers never see.
July 13, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Supply Chain
Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies
The strike shut down more than 30 ports along the country's west coast.
July 10, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
Ohio officials imposed the restrictions after a fiery derailment earlier this year.
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Supply Chain
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
Bridges, in particular, are crucial to the nation’s economy and security.
July 7, 2023
Ap23181285526525
Supply Chain
Dutch Semiconductor Machine Export Restrictions to Come Into Force in September
The new measure, which was first announced in March, "is country neutral," the government said.
June 30, 2023
The sun rises over fishing boats in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 8, 2022, off of Kennebunkport, Maine.
Supply Chain
Deep Sea Mining Permits May Be Coming Soon
What are they and what might happen?
July 3, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck adjacent to a UPS Store in New York, May 11, 2023.
Supply Chain
Saying Strike 'Imminent,' UPS Gets a Deadline to Come Up with a Better Contract
The Teamsters union walked away from talks following what it called an “appalling counterproposal.”
June 30, 2023
Gm
Supply Chain
GM, Element 25 to Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain with Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production
GM will provide a $85 million loan to partially fund the construction of a new facility.
June 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Supply Chain
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
The pact could turn a little-used local route into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.
June 29, 2023
A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., July 15, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Board Sides Coal Producer in Rail Dispute
BNSF Railway has been ordered to transport at least 4.2 million tons of coal this year for overseas use.
June 28, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Automotive
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023