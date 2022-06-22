Reshoring as a Supply Chain Strategy: The Pros and Cons

Replacing foreign suppliers with domestic partners has advantages, but reshoring doesn’t guarantee better supply chain resiliency and agility.

Jun 22nd, 2022
Bryan Palma
Reshoring

COVID-19 motivated companies everywhere to re-evaluate their supply chains. Though the pandemic was a black swan event by all measures, it revealed how our global supply networks can fail. We still have to contend with the pressures of same-day deliveries, complex product development, skyrocketing e-commerce demands, and more. There is little room for error today, and supply chain professionals have never been more aware.

Supply chain leaders are considering several courses of action in light of this reality. Some are expanding and diversifying production and manufacturing in hopes of minimizing their dependence on a small number of overseas suppliers. Others are relocating production and manufacturing operations to other parts of the world based on what transpired over the past two years. A third strategy that is gaining momentum is reshoring – companies are scaling down their geographic production and manufacturing footprints and bringing more activity back to within their borders. 

The primary goal of reshoring is to regain control over the end-to-end supply chain. Companies are taking back some of what they’ve outsourced for decades in hopes of mitigating risk that is outside of their control. 

However, reshoring is not a silver bullet for the problems we’re facing or will face going forward. Replacing foreign suppliers with domestic partners has some advantages, but the strategy doesn’t accomplish what companies really need – better supply chain resilience and agility – at least not without broader organizational transformation. 

The Pros

Reshoring is an attractive solution for those who have struggled to handle recent disruption. By bringing suppliers closer to home, companies can reduce their exposure to outside risk. For instance, they can avoid economic or political issues affecting other nations. They can be more selective in who they partner with, choosing manufacturers with reliable supplier networks in the countries where they do business. 

Reshoring also makes communicating with contract manufacturers and co-packers easier. Domestic suppliers operate in similar time zones, speak the same language, and offer shorter delivery timeframes. In addition, working with nearby suppliers reduces the environmental footprint associated with transporting goods to customers. 

Overall, reshoring increases the potential for collaboration and control. Unlocking this potential is key to being successful with reshoring.

The Cons

Reshoring also has its downsides. Companies that reshore manufacturing tend to take on extra operational complexity. Those who want additional control over their partners and their partners’ partners have more people and processes to manage.

Furthermore, reshoring is not as cost-effective as outsourcing. Domestic suppliers can cost more, and companies often have to invest in new capabilities and infrastructure. In the process of reshoring, companies can lose access to specialization in certain niches or comparative advantages. 

Perhaps most important, reshoring on its own doesn’t solve the challenges of operating in our fast-paced interconnected world. Consequently, organizations can go through the effort of reshoring without solving their underlying problems. 

Making It Work

For reshoring to work, companies have to change how they fundamentally operate if they want to elevate their supply chains. What we need now is better visibility and transparency across the supply chain, as well as increased access to real-time data. These success factors break down functional silos and facilitate collaboration between all critical stakeholders. 

In a world where disruption spreads quickly, supply chain professionals must be able to gather and disseminate information seamlessly. Operators have to move on from using spreadsheets, emails, phone calls, and PowerPoints to share updates. Only through modern digital solutions can we consolidate supply chain metrics and empower more people to make better decisions. 

When various groups have access to a single source of truth, the walls between inventory management, supply planning, demand planning and day-to-day operations come down. More people can look into on-hand materials, capacity and existing orders, creating new opportunities to solve challenging problems and engage in concurrent planning. Rather than optimizing individual lanes, supply chain leaders can finally take a holistic and transparent view of supply chain performance. 

Moreover, transparency into the supply chain gives operators the control they want as part of their reshoring efforts. They can see what’s happening in different lanes and have more context around supply chain results. With this information, they can help their partners make better decisions regarding how to source certain components or navigate material shortages. 

The takeaway is that reshoring alone is not a long-term solution to building resilient and agile supply chains. Companies have to be able to act faster and minimize risk amidst all the noise in the global marketplace. Swapping overseas suppliers with domestic partners doesn’t accomplish this but getting everyone on a shared digital platform does.

Before pursuing a reshoring strategy, invest in a digital supply chain planning solution that solves the real challenges we face today. Only then are you truly prepared for the next era in supply chain management. 

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Embedded World brings together experts from all areas of research and fields of applications for embedded systems and distributed intelligence.
Digi-Key Electronics Highlights Products at Embedded World 2022
Embedded World brings together experts from all areas of research and fields of applications for embedded systems and distributed intelligence.
Jun 16th, 2022
Baby Formula I Stock 1356478380
Production at Bedeviled Baby Formula Factory Halted by Storm
Abbott says it needs to assess damage and re-sanitize the factory.
Jun 16th, 2022
Workers load boxes of goods from a truck outside a wholesale clothing mall in Beijing on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. China's factory output rebounded in May, adding to a recovery from the latest COVID-induced economic slump after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers eased.
China's Factory Activity Rebounds as Anti-Virus Curbs Ease
The data suggest a "lockdown recovery got underway across most parts of the economy."
Jun 15th, 2022
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Delivery giant UPS is going back to the future in its latest way to get packages to the doors of its millions of customers. The company is considering launching a fleet of pedal- and battery-powered cargo cycles for deliveries in some of the country's most congested cities.
UPS Tests Tiny Battery-Powered Cycles in Congested Cities
The company is trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Jun 15th, 2022
I Stock 1317529051
1,000-Foot Ship Freed After Grounding Near U.S. Port
It took seven tugboats to push the massive ship back to the center of the shipping channel.
Jun 15th, 2022
I Stock 956592662
Fertilizer Prices Are Soaring
And it's an opportunity to promote more sustainable ways of growing crops.
Jun 14th, 2022
Freightcontainer
Thieves Make Off With 20 Freight Containers at Mexican Port
About 10 armed thieves forced their way into a private freight dispatch yard.
Jun 14th, 2022
I Stock 1167501052
Biden Pushes to Lower Ocean Shipping Costs
Companies shipping goods from Asia have raised prices "by as much as 1,000%.”
Jun 10th, 2022
Members of Cargo Truckers Solidarity of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a rally in Gwangju, South Korea, June 10, 2022.
Truckers Detained in Strike Over Wages
They are accused of blocking traffic and disrupting the movement of goods near factories.
Jun 10th, 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region, June 8, 2022.
Fears of Global Food Crisis Escalate
The consequences of the war in Ukraine are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe.
Jun 9th, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a container ship from Japan is anchored at the container dock of Shanghai's Yangshan Port in east China on April 27, 2022. China’s trade growth rebounded in May after anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers began to ease, according to a customs agency statement on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
China's Trade Rebounds in May
Most factories in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities have been allowed to reopen after long COVID lockdowns.
Jun 9th, 2022