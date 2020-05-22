We’re All In This Together

Three unique stories detailing how U.S. manufacturers have brought customers, suppliers and employees together in supporting front-line workers during the pandemic.

May 22nd, 2020
Dusty Alexander
Workers and volunteers at Bazz Houston International assemble face shields.
Workers and volunteers at Bazz Houston International assemble face shields.
Global Shop Solutions

When you combine the American spirit of compassion with the creativity and innovation of U.S. manufacturing, amazing things happen. Thanks to the efforts of manufacturing companies from coast to coast and all around the world, health professionals and first responders are getting the PPEs they need to help save lives.

The following stories of three such companies – in Florida, Wisconsin and California – make me proud to support these manufacturers and heroes. 

Making Foam Strips to Save Lives 

Many companies in the U.S. manufacture and assemble various types of protective face masks, and right now they’re making them as fast as they can. The problem is the foam pads used to cushion the front of the mask are in short supply. In fact, one of the biggest shortages is the foam strips used to make disposable “shield” masks, that are worn once and then discarded. 

Based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Milcut, Inc., which fabricates foam, rubber, plastic and high-temperature materials, is doing all it can to help meet the demand. At the urgent request of customers, Milcut began making foam strips for the plastic splash  shield that goes on protective face masks. These strips are not one of their standard products. Yet, within three days of receiving the first order, they shipped 15,000 of them. 

Milcut then connected with Operation MaskForce, a local effort linked to colleges, hospitals and businesses, and began producing filters for canister masks, a more sophisticated type of protective mask used in hospitals. 

“The foam strip and canister filter are similar to products we already make, but we had to make a few adjustments before starting production,” says Curt Huettner, Director of Sales for Milcut. “Fortunately, we had plenty of foam on hand. For the filter, it took a while to find a media type that met three essential criteria. It had to be breathable, it had to filter out the correct size particulate (N95 mask goal), and we needed a source that could provide high volumes right away. That took us about four weeks to get going, but we are now supplying them to a local company that makes canister masks.”

Production for the filters started at around 1,000 per day, but Huettner expects Milcut to soon turn out 30,000 per day. Meanwhile, the company is currently shipping around 50,000 foam strips a day to customers throughout the U.S., with total orders of more than 900,000. 

“This crisis highlights the importance of having strong supply chains, because we’re all in this together. As long as we can get the supplies we need, we can mass produce the parts. We send them to our fellow manufacturers so they can make the PPEs that end up on the front lines, where they are desperately needed,” says Huettner. 

An Act of Kindness for the Frontlines 

Coming together to make a difference is not something that is foreign to Bazz Houston International (BHI). When CEO Javier Castro learned of the serious shortage of protective face masks in local hospitals, he didn’t hesitate. Quickly teaming up with two other Orange County, CA-based companies, he launched an immediate effort to design and manufacture face shields for doctors and nursing staff at local emergency rooms. 

The fact that BHI, a metal forming manufacturer, had never made such a product did not slow Castro down. With no experience working with plastics, Castro and his engineers began experimenting with the design. Eight prototypes later, they finally hit on the right one. 

Setting a goal of 15,000 face shields, BHI began sourcing the necessary materials, and Castro put out a call for volunteers to help assemble them. After clocking out of their regular shifts, many employees worked late into the evening on their own time, assembling 330 face shields on the first day. Castro hoped to make at least 1,000 face shield components per day. BHI’s dedicated employees ended up assembling 15,000 units in only five days. 

BHI began donating the face shields to local hospitals and emergency responders at no cost, and word of mouth quickly spread. When Sony learned of the donations, they began covering the cost of shipping the face shields to other states around the country.

“This was a group effort,” says Castro. “We partnered with our friends and fellow business owners from Automotive Entertainment and Defined Concepts. A few local companies volunteered to purchase some of the raw materials, which enabled us to make 3,000 shields beyond our goal.” 

“For me, the best part was seeing the passion and commitment our employees showed to each other and the frontline health professionals as they lived our company motto: We Are Strong Together. It feels good knowing that our small business can give back to people who risk their own lives for us and those we love.” 

Making It Safe to Study the Virus 

While many manufacturers are providing the PPEs and other materials doctors, nurses and first responders need to contain the COVID virus, others are providing safe places for researchers to study the virus. 

Germfree, a global manufacturer of mobile laboratories, has been providing remote on-site response capabilities for decades. This experience played a key role in the Florida-based company’s ability to respond quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic. As regional epidemics grew into a global pandemic, the need for bio-containment space skyrocketed. In response, Germfree significantly expanded their factory capacity while offering expertise to industry partners also trying to fulfill the unmet need.

Germfree built, delivered, and installed the mobile bio-containment lab in Singapore that was the first in the region to isolate COVID-19. In addition to ramping up deployment of mobile cleanroom containment units, the company is also developing new techniques for remote monitoring of critical controls.

Recently, Germfree delivered a 53’ containment cleanroom trailer to a major U.S. pharmaceutical company working on a COVID-19 vaccine. This was the first of many more mobile labs the company will deliver to scientists and organizations working on virus and antibody testing, vaccine development, research, and deployment solutions. 

Reinforcing the belief that “we’re all in this together,” some of Germfree’s most important suppliers have dedicated their resources to producing the materials needed to manufacture the containment labs. 

Kentucky Trailer, a key provider of specialty mobile platforms, has made Germfree their top priority. Other suppliers, including Northern Air Systems, a producer of specialty cooling units for the mobile laboratories, are putting mechanisms in place to secure the supply chain for Germfree during the pandemic. 

“Thanks to our suppliers and the hard work of our employees, Germfree was able to quickly meet the need for a biocontainment unit specifically designed for COVID-19 vaccine development,” says Keith Landy, CEO of Germfree. “Yet, we believe it is not enough just to have sufficient global lab capacity for this pandemic. The labs we’re designing to combat the coronavirus can be easily tailored to meet needs that have yet to be identified so we’ll be better prepared for the next crisis.” 

 

I highlighted Milcut, BHI and Germfree because they represent more than just the ingenuity and “can do” attitude of manufacturers. These companies – each part of the family of manufacturers powered by Global Shop Solutions – also demonstrate a real compassion and caring for their neighbors and for people all over the globe. Their efforts make it clear that we are indeed all in this together – today and in the future.

 

Dusty Alexander is the CEO and President of Global Shop Solutions, a leading supplier of ERP software solutions.

More in Supply Chain
United Auto Workers members leave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant..
Automakers Help Restart US Industry
More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S.
May 19th, 2020
I Stock 1134115920
JBS CEO Expects Prolonged Meat Supply Slowdown
Multiple news outlets reported Monday that an eighth JBS employee has died at the company's Greeley, CO meatpacking plant.
May 19th, 2020
I Stock 1215276675
How COVID-19 Has Impacted Consumer Food Habits
Since the start of stay-at-home orders and the pandemic news frenzy, food has been a frequent, varied topic of conversation.
May 18th, 2020
I Stock 546422944
India Raises Foreign Investment in Defense Manufacturing
Global companies can now invest up to 74% in the country’s defense units.
May 18th, 2020
Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, center, speaks to reporters.
Sanctions Deal Critical Blow to Huawei
Washington announced further restrictions on the use of American technology in Huawei's chips.
May 18th, 2020
I Stock 1136735121 (2)
ISM: Economic Downturn Will Continue Through 2020
US purchasing and supply executives signal prolonged contraction on both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors.
May 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks after exiting Air Force One at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pa.
Trump Vows to Replenish Stockpile for Future Pandemics
Trump had complained about supply chains in a television interview.
May 15th, 2020
Packages of frozen beef filets from Australia, United States, and Canada are for sale at a supermarket in Beijing.
China Uses Trade as Weapon to Silence Virus Criticism
Beijing imposed sanctions after Australia's government called for an inquiry into the origins of the outbreak.
May 15th, 2020
An autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors Transmission Plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Auto Workers' Tenuous Return a Ray of Hope
The auto industry is among the first major sectors of the economy to restart its engine.
May 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Wednesday, May 13.
Trump Says Supply Chains Should Be Entirely in US
The president said the coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of moving supply chains out of China.
May 14th, 2020
An opened box of protective masks sits on a pallet at Direct Relief&apos;s distribution center in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Counterfeit Masks Reach Frontline Health Workers in US
Millions of medical masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies being used in hospitals across the country are counterfeit.
May 14th, 2020
Ep3tn
COVID-19 Impact: 'When an Entire Supply Chain Falls Apart'
Despite widespread purchasing declines throughout manufacturing, bright spots persist.
May 14th, 2020