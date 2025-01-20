Siemens Elevates Automotive, Aerospace Simulation with New Simcenter Updates

The latest updates to Siemens’ Simcenter portfolio deliver advances in aerostructure analysis, electric motor design, gear optimization and smart virtual sensing.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced the latest update to its Simcenter portfolio, delivering advancements in aerostructure analysis, electric motor design, gear optimization and smart virtual sensing. These enhancements are designed to streamline workflows, accelerate certification and provide deeper insights into system performance.

Integrated Aerostructure Analysis

Simcenter automates the creation of free-body diagrams and margin of safety (MoS) calculations, accelerating certification schedules by 20%. Engineers can now evaluate load paths across aircraft models and perform full-envelope MoS analysis without the need for costly in-house tools.

Axial flux motor simulation

Simcenter enables faster design and simulation of compact, high-power-density motors. Engineers can quickly create lightweight designs using Siemens’ Simcenter E-Machine Design software, then transition seamlessly to 3D simulations in Siemens’ Simcenter 3D software for comprehensive electromagnetic, thermal and mechanical performance assessments.

Gear Design Optimization

Simcenter introduces lightweight gear blank parameterization and an optimization framework to improve gearbox noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance. These tools help reduce late-stage design changes and streamline the development cycle.

Extended Smart Virtual Sensing

Simcenter expands capabilities to include rigid body motion sensors and damage assessment tools, providing insights into the durability and remaining useful life of machines even in challenging test environments.

Simulation efficiency and collaboration

Speeds up additive manufacturing simulations by a factor 200% with voxel mesh improvements and enhances collaboration with centralized model data and streamlined load and boundary condition transfers.