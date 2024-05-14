MasterControl Launches Electronic Logbook Software Solution

MasterControl announced the launch of their latest product, MasterControl Logbooks. This electronic logbook software solution aims to revolutionize traditional paper-based log management, bringing increased compliance, efficiency and data integrity to quality and manufacturing processes.

Logbooks play a role in documenting every significant step in the manufacturing and quality assurance journey, from R&D to production. However, traditional paper logbooks often present challenges in terms of maintaining data integrity and operational efficiency.

The MasterControl Logbooks solution addresses these issues by offering a fully digital platform that allows organizations to seamlessly build, issue, execute and review logbooks electronically, ensuring maximum efficiency and compliance with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP).

Streamlined log management is one of the transformative benefits the MasterControl Logbooks solution provides. With an intuitive drag-and-drop template builder, users can easily create customizable logbooks tailored to their specific needs.

The cloud-based nature of MasterControl Logbooks enables easy access and review from anywhere, at any time. This eliminates the hassle of misinterpreting or losing logbooks information, as all current and archived logbooks are stored in a simple list view with advanced search functionality to quickly pinpoint specific logbooks, even down to the entry.

In addition to streamlined log management, MasterControl Logbooks also enhances quality control. Robust permissions management functionality ensures that users only see and launch logbooks that are relevant to their responsibilities. The solution also offers features such as training checks, mandatory fields and correction logs that enhance traceability and data integrity.

"With MasterControl Logbooks, all your documents are in one place instead of on hundreds and hundreds of pages scattered throughout the plant," said Pine Pharmaceuticals IT System Administrator Robert Mansell. "The interface is easy to use, and the design is so simple it's scary. Everything you need is right on screen, but if you do need something else the links are all right there."