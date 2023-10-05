Infor Announces New Developer Portal and Program

Designed to provide developers with the tools to build applications on top of cloud ERP systems.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 5, 2023
Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson and CTO Soma Somasundaram speak at the Infor Now welcome keynote in New Orleans on Wednesday, October 4.
Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson and CTO Soma Somasundaram speak at the Infor Now welcome keynote in New Orleans on Wednesday, October 4.
Nolan Beilstein

Infor, the industry cloud company, announced the launch of its new Developer Program and Developer Portal, which are designed to provide developers with the information and tools they need to build applications on top of Infor cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems.

The Infor Developer Portal includes baseline concepts and definitions to get started, a centralized library of APIs (application programming interfaces) and a set of specific tutorials that will help developers assemble the components they need to build next-generation solutions.

The 50+ tutorials are offered in addition to Infor U courses and topical videos on Infor YouTube. As the central place for developers, links to product documentation, developer forums (Infor Communities) and best-practice guides are all located within the portal.

“One of the most exciting parts of the Developer Portal is the new API library,” said Chris Griffith, CEO of StarPoint Technologies. “Having broad accessibility to this information will not only save us time by reducing our development timeframes, but it also will accelerate our ability to bring fully integrated solutions to market faster, ultimately driving value and improving cost performance for our shared customers."  

The Infor Developer Portal also will provide resources for two primary Infor application development solutions, Infor Mongoose and Infor OS (Operating Service) App Designer.

Infor Mongoose

Infor Mongoose is Infor’s rapid application development framework that offers users a no-code/low-code/full-code experience. This framework can provide benefits to customers regardless of their technical expertise.

Whether building an extension to one of Infor’s ERP systems or building a complete stand-alone application, Mongoose can help developers design, build and deploy quickly and easily. Mongoose maximizes a developer’s time by utilizing various wizards to reduce the need to “drop into code” and by exploiting Infor’s flex layout, user components and HTML5 designer.

With Infor Mongoose, developers can create the UX/UI (user experience/user interface) that they are looking to achieve.

Infor OS App Designer

Infor OS App Designer (OAD) is an extensible application design tool that is part of the Infor OS Portal platform. OAD is designed to be a serverless, multi-tenant, cloud-based development framework.

With OAD, users can develop widgets for the OS Portal, using a no-code approach, based on predefined templates that are ready to be connected to a data service. The data service layer can connect to any API within the API Gateway. OAD uses a design wizard that guides developers through the required steps to assign data to, configure and publish an instance of a widget template.

Story Monforte, Infor’s senior director of digital strategy, noted that the launch of the Infor Developer Program and Developer Portal is a key milestone in Infor’s roadmap for introducing its next-generation Infor Marketplace in 2024.

The Infor Marketplace, accessible at marketplace.infor.com, currently serves as a listing marketplace, where customers can register to receive information and assets related to a wide range of Infor and partner solutions and services. In the coming year, Infor plans to develop it into a real-time provisioning platform, where users can conduct frictionless e-commerce.

infor.com

Latest in Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson and CTO Soma Somasundaram speak at the Infor Now welcome keynote in New Orleans on Wednesday, October 4.
Infor Announces New Developer Portal and Program
October 5, 2023
Infor
Infor Introduces Enterprise Automation Solution to Help Companies Rapidly Scale Automation
October 4, 2023
Volkswagen AG headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VW Production Resumes After IT Problem
September 28, 2023
Related Stories
Mr Peasy 5ways
Software
5 Ways MRP Software Helps Small Manufacturers Grow
Ks2 Mr Peasy2 Use
Software
CASE STUDY: Automotive Assembly Contract Manufacturer Supports Rapid Growth with MRP Software
Maintenance Software
Software
The Impact of IoT and AI On CMMS Software and Maintenance Management
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
More in Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 27, 2023
Infor
Automation
Infor Introduces Enterprise Automation Solution to Help Companies Rapidly Scale Automation
Infor's automation suite now addresses front-end, decision and back-end automation.
October 4, 2023
Volkswagen AG headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Automotive
VW Production Resumes After IT Problem
The issue stopped production at four plants.
September 28, 2023
I Stock 861165770
Software
Manufacturing Is a Top Target for Cybercrime
The industry is often targeted because of its low tolerance for downtime, but we can reinvent manufacturing cybersecurity through cyber transformation.
September 27, 2023
Mr Peasy Budget Smart Automation Tools
Software
3 Budget-Smart Ways to Automate Processes in a Small Manufacturing Business
There are cost-effective ways for small manufacturers to embrace automation and reap its benefits.
September 20, 2023
Mr Peasy 5ways
Software
5 Ways MRP Software Helps Small Manufacturers Grow
In an arena where every resource must count, expansion can be a massive challenge.
September 11, 2023
Norfolk Southern locomotives move through the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Software
Railroad Says Software Defect, Not Hacker, Behind Computer Outage
The problem forced Norfolk Southern to temporarily park its trains.
September 7, 2023
Picture Q Pn Hr
Operations
IFS to Acquire California-Based Falkonry AI
By leveraging automated and self-learning AI, organizations can democratize intelligence.
September 1, 2023
The software integrates recipe management and the manufacturing process so that processors can quickly develop, produce, schedule and manage documented, executable recipes using intuitive graphical tools.
Software
Providing Flexibility in Batch Control
With batch processing, a challenge is the communication and coordination between units.
September 1, 2023
Google
Automotive
General Motors Teams Up with Google Cloud on AI Initiatives
The companies shared new details on AI collaboration and announced future generative AI explorations.
August 29, 2023
Ap23236666264498
Automotive
General Motors to Close IT Center Near Phoenix, Eliminate 940 Jobs
Similar centers in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit, suburban Atlanta, and in Austin, Texas, will remain open.
August 25, 2023
Ks2 Mr Peasy2 Use
Software
CASE STUDY: Automotive Assembly Contract Manufacturer Supports Rapid Growth with MRP Software
Canadian contract manufacturer of RV and EV solutions KS2 found a way to tame their unwieldy inventory management and bills of materials.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1462125185
Software
Common Manufacturing Product Development Challenges
Product managers must have a clear sense of the challenges they face to maximize efficiency.
August 15, 2023
Abi Mouldings Mr Peasy
Software
Interior Trim Company Accommodates 75% Growth with MRP Software
When ABI Mouldings changed owners in 2020, one of the new management’s first priorities was modernizing the firm’s inventory management and production planning.
August 10, 2023
Mr Peasy Ai
Software
Manufacturing ERP Delivers AI Tool to Small Manufacturers
The chatbot allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive comprehensive answers.
August 1, 2023