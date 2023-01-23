Microsoft Invests Billions in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI

ChatGPT has brought public attention to the possibilities of new advances in AI.

Matt O'Brien
Jan 23, 2023
Microsoft
iStock

Microsoft says it is making a "multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

READ MORE: Companies Must Transform Manufacturing While Reshoring 

The tech giant on Monday described its new agreement as the third stage of a growing partnership with San Francisco-based OpenAI that began with a $1 billion investment in 2019. It didn't disclose the dollar amount for its latest investment.

OpenAI's free writing tool ChatGPT launched on Nov. 30 and has brought public attention to the possibilities of new advances in AI.

It's part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and video based on what they've learned from a vast database of digital books, online writings and other media.

OpenAI started out as a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company when it launched in December 2015. With Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its co-chair and among its early investors, the organization's stated aims were to "advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return."

That changed in 2018 when it incorporated a for-profit business Open AI LP, and shifted nearly all its staff into the business, not long after releasing its first generation of the GPT model for generating human-like paragraphs of readable text. Musk also left its board in 2018.

OpenAI is also the creator of the DALL-E tool for generating new images.

Microsoft said Monday its strengthened partnership can help "to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world."


Latest in Software
Machine Tool Digitalization Keyvisual
Accelerating Digital Transformation of Machine Tool Industry with Siemens Xcelerator
January 18, 2023
Mfg Data
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
January 10, 2023
Sinamics V20 Smart Access Pr Photo
Smart Access Web Server Module
January 4, 2023
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Creating Resilience Against Future Supply Chain Attacks
December 16, 2022
Related Stories
Rollsroyce
Software
Xanadu and Rolls-Royce to Build Quantum Computing Tools with PennyLane
Erp
Software
Top 5 ERP Selection Criteria
Manager Analyzing Erp On Ar Screen, Connections, Bi, Hr, Crm 820886246 4500x3000
Software
Best-of-Breed May Not Always Be Best-in-Show
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.
Safety
T-Mobile Says Data on 37 Million Customers Stolen
The company has been hacked multiple times in recent years.
January 20, 2023
FBI Director Christopher Wray talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Software
FBI Chief 'Deeply Concerned' by China's AI Program
If left unchecked, it could be used to ramp up hacking operations and intellectual property theft.
January 19, 2023
Machine Tool Digitalization Keyvisual
Operations
Accelerating Digital Transformation of Machine Tool Industry with Siemens Xcelerator
The company seeks to enable customers to increase value creation.
January 18, 2023
Robot
Software
A Robot Able to 'Smell' Using a Biological Sensor
The sensor sends electrical signals as a response to the presence of a nearby odor, which the robot can detect and interpret.
January 18, 2023
Rollsroyce
Software
Xanadu and Rolls-Royce to Build Quantum Computing Tools with PennyLane
The first project will develop quantum software functionality.
January 17, 2023
Accsecuritybreachtn
Video
Security Breach: Industry Gets a D+ Cybersecurity Grade
But the good news is that the white hats are catching up.
January 17, 2023
I Stock 1090039276
Software
How Industrial Manufacturers Are Developing Better Products Using Innovative Software
The future of manufacturing looks more efficient than ever before.
January 12, 2023
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
The amount of data that goes unanalyzed in a production facility is frightening.
January 10, 2023
Attendees wear VR headsets while previewing the Caliverse Hyper-Realistic Metaverse experience at the Lotte booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Software
Smelling, Touching Take Center Stage in Metaverse
Is the metaverse closer than we think?
January 9, 2023
Mastercontrol
Software
MasterControl Raises $150M for Development of SaaS Solutions
MasterControl will use the financing to continue to build and enhance its solutions while also placing more focus on technology.
January 5, 2023
Sinamics V20 Smart Access Pr Photo
Software
Smart Access Web Server Module
It mounts directly to the drive.
January 4, 2023
Rockwelltn
Video
Security Breach: The Benefits of Being a Target
Why battling alert fatigue, understanding dormant footholds and developing a risk tolerance are key to cyber defense in 2023.
January 4, 2023
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Key Trends to Remember for 2023
Rising interest rates, a shortage of skilled labor and unresolved supply chain issues will impact everyone, but none more than the underprepared.
December 29, 2022
Erp
Software
Top 5 ERP Selection Criteria
Beyond functionality, stakeholders need to consider other important aspects of ERPs.
December 29, 2022