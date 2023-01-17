Xanadu and Rolls-Royce to Build Quantum Computing Tools with PennyLane

The first project will develop quantum software functionality.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 17, 2023
Rollsroyce
iStock

Quantum computing company Xanadu and Rolls-Royce are co-developing new quantum algorithm tooling for PennyLane, Xanadu's open-source quantum computing software widely used for quantum machine learning, chemistry and optimization.

Xanadu and Rolls-Royce are committed to advancing the field of quantum computing, studying its potential to solve complex problems and building tools with lasting business impact.

The first project will develop quantum software functionality tailored for Quantum Singular Value Transformation, or QSVT, in PennyLane to help Rolls-Royce accelerate its research into quantum algorithms for aerospace applications. QSVT is a modern paradigm for quantum algorithms that enables innovative methods for employing quantum computers to explore a variety of problems of interest.

Rolls-Royce is actively involved in long-term quantum computing research aimed at developing robust algorithms and applications that are ready for the fault-tolerant quantum computers expected over the next decade.

Quantum computing is a potentially disruptive technology for the aerospace industry with a wide range of applications from materials chemistry to product design using computational fluid dynamics (CFD). 

Rolls-Royce is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has recently successfully tested a hydrogen powered gas turbine in collaboration with EasyJet. Quantum computers, which aim to drastically out-perform classical ones, are expected to play a key role in meeting aerospace's climate goals.

Latest in Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Sinamics V20 Smart Access Pr Photo
Smart Access Web Server Module
January 4, 2023
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Creating Resilience Against Future Supply Chain Attacks
December 16, 2022
The CIP Utilities & Automated Reporting Analytics allows plant managers, operators and maintenance personnel to convert process and utilities data into actionable insights for industries and environments that use clean- and steam-in-place operations.
Emerson’s New Analytics Software Automates Utilities Monitoring and Reporting for Clean-in-Place Applications
December 15, 2022
Related Stories
Erp
Software
Top 5 ERP Selection Criteria
Manager Analyzing Erp On Ar Screen, Connections, Bi, Hr, Crm 820886246 4500x3000
Software
Best-of-Breed May Not Always Be Best-in-Show
Rockwell
Software
Rockwell Automation Delivers New Version of Studio 5000 Logix Designer V35
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
I Stock 1090039276
Software
How Industrial Manufacturers Are Developing Better Products Using Innovative Software
The future of manufacturing looks more efficient than ever before.
January 12, 2023
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
The amount of data that goes unanalyzed in a production facility is frightening.
January 10, 2023
Attendees wear VR headsets while previewing the Caliverse Hyper-Realistic Metaverse experience at the Lotte booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Software
Smelling, Touching Take Center Stage in Metaverse
Is the metaverse closer than we think?
January 9, 2023
Mastercontrol
Software
MasterControl Raises $150M for Development of SaaS Solutions
MasterControl will use the financing to continue to build and enhance its solutions while also placing more focus on technology.
January 5, 2023
Sinamics V20 Smart Access Pr Photo
Software
Smart Access Web Server Module
It mounts directly to the drive.
January 4, 2023
Rockwelltn
Video
Security Breach: The Benefits of Being a Target
Why battling alert fatigue, understanding dormant footholds and developing a risk tolerance are key to cyber defense in 2023.
January 4, 2023
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Key Trends to Remember for 2023
Rising interest rates, a shortage of skilled labor and unresolved supply chain issues will impact everyone, but none more than the underprepared.
December 29, 2022
Erp
Software
Top 5 ERP Selection Criteria
Beyond functionality, stakeholders need to consider other important aspects of ERPs.
December 29, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Industry 4.0
Manufacturing's Mixed Technology Opens Doors for Cybercrime
Six must-haves for building network resilience.
December 23, 2022
Ep28tn
Video
Security Breach: The Little Things that Continue to Be Cyber Killers
It all starts with basic, access-limiting strategies that must evolve as hackers get more sophisticated.
December 21, 2022
Lethrese Rosete, a 20-year-old DePaul sophomore who is majoring in UX design to combine her creativity and coding skills, plays an online game at the university's Esports Gaming Center Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. A growing effort to channel students' enthusiasm for esports toward preparing them for jobs in science, technology, engineering and math could improve racial diversity in STEM.
Labor
Esports Seen as Pathway to Boost Diversity in STEM Careers
How schools and businesses are using multiplayer competitive video games to prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
December 21, 2022
Manager Analyzing Erp On Ar Screen, Connections, Bi, Hr, Crm 820886246 4500x3000
Software
Best-of-Breed May Not Always Be Best-in-Show
A seemingly obvious approach may not always yield the best results.
December 16, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Supply Chain
Creating Resilience Against Future Supply Chain Attacks
Cyber criminals are evolving and growing the complexity of their supply chain attacks, and gaining a frightening amount of access.
December 16, 2022
The exterior of a Google data center is pictured in The Dalles, Ore., on Oct. 5, 2021.
Software
Oregon City Drops Fight to Keep Google Water Use Private
Google's data centers in the small town consumed 1 billion liters of water last year.
December 16, 2022