FactoryTalk Motion Analyzer Simplifies Sizing, Selection of Motion Control Components

Machine designers can save time and access the data they need to optimize their motion designs with new FactoryTalk Motion Analyzer software.

The software enables users to select, analyze and validate their system components using new intuitive workflows and comparison tools. It is now available for download on the Rockwell Automation website.

FactoryTalk Motion Analyzer consists of a comprehensive component library that allows the analysis of a wide-variety of user-defined applications. Designers can select their system using a combination of Kinetix motors, Kinetix drives, select PowerFlex drives and third-party components such as gearboxes from Rockwell Automation Technology Partners.

They can maximize the efficiency of their work by choosing from pre-built application templates or by starting with a blank template and adding components and motion profiles to define the ideal machine.

Feature-rich analysis tools facilitate a better understanding of a machine’s operating condition and make optimizing solutions easier, enabling robust system designs that operate at the highest level of performance and energy efficiency.

FactoryTalk, FactoryTalk Motion Analyzer, Kinetix and PowerFlex are trademarks of Rockwell Automation, Inc.