Microsoft Will Buy Video Game Maker Zenimax for $7.5B

The company produced the popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

Sep 22nd, 2020
Associated Press
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing, China.
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing, China.
Associated Press

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is buying the company behind popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

The software giant said Monday that it is paying $7.5 billion for ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks.

Microsoft said it is buying Bethesda in part to beef up its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service, which it says has over 15 million subscribers.

Bethesda games, such as Starfield, which is currently in development, will launch on Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or computers, Microsoft said.

Microsoft has new consoles debuting on Nov. 10, the Xbox Series X and stripped down Series S version. It will be competing against Sony's new PlayStation 5 console.

R.W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said the deal is part of a wider industry trend of consolidation. Microsoft already owns studios that make popular games including Minecraft and the Halo franchise.

“We believe the deal checks a lot of boxes for Microsoft, such as strengthening the Xbox/Games division product portfolio as competition increases, boosting the profile of Xbox subscription services, and providing more content for the company’s cloud gaming initiatives," he wrote in an investor note.

Microsoft Corp., which is based in Redmond, Washington, expects the deal to close in the second half of fiscal 2021.

More in Software
In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech during a press conference at the Institute for International Relations in Paris. China on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 unveiled its own initiative to address global data security issues, a countermove that comes a month after the U.S. announced its 'clean network' program aimed at discouraging other countries from using Chinese technology. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi announced the initiative at a seminar on global digital governance.
China Launches Initiative for Global Data Security
Beijing said mounting cybersecurity risks threaten national security, public interests and personal rights.
Sep 8th, 2020
Io T
COVID Emphasizes Potential of Digital Manufacturing
There are four main areas where ERP and digital transformation can stimulate operational efficiencies and business agility.
Sep 4th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
The Right Bot for You
A digital assistant for every worker is certainly cool, but in today’s artificial intelligence age, selecting the wrong automation tool can be disastrous.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1157557928
How to Integrate Automation Data with Industrial Messaging Protocols
The protocol that went to the cloud and back is here to bring your data along for the ride.
Aug 24th, 2020
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Epicor Unveils Latest ECM Connector
It will allow organizations to connect GIS spatial information and related documents, making them accessible in real-time.
Aug 19th, 2020
Apple Store In Fifth Avenue, New York 474875082 3500x2337 (1)
Apple 1st US Company to Hit $2T Value
The company's hugely loyal customer base continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home.
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 1031880380
Extend Your Digital Edge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Fully connected electronic batch records extend existing digitization to the shop floor.
Aug 18th, 2020
Covid 19 Pandemic Roadsign Message 1211154635 2132x1410 1 5f3a71875304a
Platform Identifies Top 6 Post-COVID Concerns
Addressing these issues has led to the development of specially-designed tools to help manufacturers navigate getting back to work more safely.
Aug 17th, 2020
Remote Monitoring
Manufacturer Simplifies, Secures Remote Work
"Our security products kept us in constant communication and have proven that ... we can do this. We have experienced zero downtime."
Aug 12th, 2020
I Stock 1135159623
How to Prevent PLM From Suffering the Post-Pilot Stall
Lots of companies simply have their hands full dealing with the constant change surrounding product development that they can’t (or won’t) take the time to figure out how to evolve.
Jul 17th, 2020
I Stock 1219152813
Recognizing Supplier Quality Problems Before They Spread
Even a minor variation in sourced components or materials can be dire, delaying lifesaving product deliveries or threatening user safety.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Abb
Edge and the Cloud – Partners or Competitors? Part II
Blurring the lines isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Jul 3rd, 2020