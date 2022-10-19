The Power of the Cloud is Manufacturing's Future

The more companies embrace the cloud now, the better they will be at predicting and preventing costly downtimes and bottlenecks.

David Humes
Oct 19, 2022
Cloud

Industry 4.0, Society 5.0, and IoT may be the latest buzzwords in the industrial technology space, but the motivation behind them is beginning to show benefits.

At the core, these concepts are about using digital transformation to address core business cost drivers that are ubiquitous in the manufacturing space by providing for greater data transparency, accessibility and intelligence. To be sure, part of what these concepts promise has been in play for several years – specifically around data collection.

This proposed transformation must result in not just collecting data, but in contextualizing it. Some examples are predictive maintenance, ability to manufacture customized products on a JIT assembly line, and increased worker safety with fatigue detection systems.

Core to digital transformation is adoption of cloud services where it makes sense. For the longest time, limitations in connectivity (latency, throughput, and reliability) have prevented manufacturers from utilizing cloud services for any business-critical applications. While ERP and MES may remain on premise or co-located indefinitely, IT organizations must shift their service delivery approach to provide composable infrastructure to their stakeholders or risk being circumvented. In the worldwide economy of 2023 and beyond, embracing these new technologies is critical to remain competitive.

Currently, many of these technologies are prohibitively complex and expensive, though ROI is becoming clearer. As scale is achieved, small and medium-sized manufacturers will have the opportunity to integrate more technology onto their manufacturing floors – many which are developed with a SaaS or Cloud First approach. Instead of relegating cloud services to secondary business objectives, they should be considered a primary tool or engine that drives all business goals.

The more companies that embrace the cloud now, the better off they will be at predicting and preventing costly downtimes that cause other supply chain bottlenecks.

Performance Tracking and Operational Efficiency

Connected devices have been applied in manufacturing for decades in tasks such as remote asset monitoring. However, the lagging sensor technology that remote monitoring has historically relied upon has limited the abilities of these services, but with the mainstream adoption of wireless technologies, such as 5G in combination with the decreasing cost of sensors, these limitations are becoming less of a factor.

Network-connected wearables for workers make their jobs easier and safer. The data these connected devices produce is being sent to the cloud to run complex data analytics that helps not only track, but improve performance and operations. Digital sensors are faster and more precise than they’ve ever been, but improving data tracking is pointless without an effective tool to analyze the data in real-time.

Artificial Intelligence Helps Process Cloud Data

Artificial intelligence is what powers the real-time data processing that makes it possible to improve safety and productivity. The possibilities are endless — a forklift operator can be directed to the most efficient picking path, fuel filters can remotely measure oil quality, and commodity resources can be reallocated to reduce waste — all in real-time. Predictive maintenance analytics can also help prevent waiting until machinery breaks down and disrupts the supply chain.

The data available for processing is only growing, and failing to use high-powered tools to take advantage of all that data would be a waste. AI helps prevent that. However, the ability to process important data depends on a reliable IT structure. 

Smart Applications Boost Optimization

Manufacturing has typically relied on Material Resource Planning (MRP) to facilitate production deadlines. This allows materials to be ordered at the stage of the process when they will be used - so the product is completed on time. This model only works when every order, delivery, and design phase is running precisely on schedule, which has proven particularly unrealistic given how unreliable supply chains have recently proven to be.

Advances in technology have produced smarter MRP options that allow for automated ordering of raw materials and better inventory management. The process has become more integrated with suppliers, so that in the event that any adjustments need to be made, there is open, two-way communication and real-time updates on lead times.

According to Deloitte Consulting, smart manufacturing not only improves asset efficiency by 20 percent, but improves product quality by 30 percent and reduces costs by 30 percent. Increasing digitization and smart application utilization will only get even more appealing as it helps bridge the skills gap in manufacturing and reduces human errors that leads to on-the-job injuries and lost time incidents that cost the manufacturing industry $7 billion every year.

Growth of cloud-based activities will inevitably provoke new best practices that will be challenging to keep up with, but even future shifts can be simplified with the help of companies that specialize in IT infrastructure. As new technologies revolutionize the market, manufacturing companies will have no choice but to prioritize cloud-enabled smart applications, AI, and IoT-connected services.

 

David Humes is the Director of Product Development at Involta.

Latest in Software
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
Sponsored
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
October 12, 2022
Enterprise Resource Planning 527726461 4500x3000
What Type of ERP is Best for Auto Suppliers?
October 7, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of.
Elon Musk's Tech Allies Miffed About Twitter Subpoenas
August 3, 2022
Online Safety And Security
The Four Security Challenges Manufacturing Has to Overcome
July 13, 2022
Related Stories
Factory Talk Motion Analyzer Web Banner
Software
FactoryTalk Motion Analyzer Simplifies Sizing, Selection of Motion Control Components
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Software
Addressing Vulnerabilities at Each Stage of a Cyberattack
Untitled
Software
Mastercam 2023 on Display at IMTS
Ge
Software
Proficy Plant Applications Help Manufacturers
More in Software
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Despite the critical need for innovation, manufacturers have long relied on a legacy toolset to scale up processes developed decades ago. Download the eBook to learn about a factory solution built for innovators.
October 12, 2022
Factory Talk Motion Analyzer Web Banner
Software
FactoryTalk Motion Analyzer Simplifies Sizing, Selection of Motion Control Components
The software is now available for download on the Rockwell Automation website.
October 3, 2022
Palantir Logo
Software
Palantir, Hyundai Heavy Expand into Shipbuilding
The $20 million deal will help the shipbuilders' digital transformation.
September 27, 2022
New Image
Automation
Cyngn Gets Major Manufacturer on Board with its Electric Forklifts
The customer manufactures a variety of building materials used in commercial and residential properties.
September 26, 2022
Ep20tn
Video
Security Breach: The Cloud is on Fire - Promise vs. Problem
Embracing the efficiencies of cloud networks without fearing the data vulnerabilities they create.
September 19, 2022
Online Safety And Security
IOT
The Top 8 Cyber Threats Facing Manufacturers
As cyber attacks continue to escalate, here are the tricks to avoid and some tips for combating them.
September 12, 2022
Erp
Operations
How to Modernize Your Aging ERP Without Disruption
ERPs have now become even more critical to manufacturers.
September 8, 2022
Datanomix Pro Shop Media Assets Logo Lockup
Technology
Datanomix, ProShop ERP Partner on Automated Job Costing
It can automate true machine costs for each job run with clear targets for margin improvement.
September 7, 2022
In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. An autonomous vehicle run by Cruise LLC got into a wreck while making a left turn, causing the company to update software and recall 80 vehicles. The San Francisco-based unit of General Motors says the crash happened June 3, 2022. The company says it filed recall paperwork at the request of federal safety regulators and to be transparent with the public.
Automotive
Cruise Updates Software for Autonomous Vehicles After Wreck
The updated software would have picked a different path and avoided the crash.
September 1, 2022
Ep19tn
Video
Security Breach: When Cyber Gangs 'Get Loud'
Prevention and response strategies for groups like LockBit and Dynamite Panda, which have been launching over 70K attacks every day.
August 31, 2022
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
Ep18tn
Video
Security Breach: Lessons Learned from DarkSide and the Solar Winds Hack
How the industrial sector has unknowingly expanded their attack surface and created more cybersecurity challenges.
August 26, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Software
Addressing Vulnerabilities at Each Stage of a Cyberattack
Ignoring these soft spots can put your entire network, and all its data, at risk.
August 18, 2022
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Probes Tesla Crashes That Killed 2 Motorcyclists
The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
August 8, 2022
I Stock 495625568
Labor
Female Engineers Awarded $2.3M in Wage Discrimination Settlement
The company paid 176 female employees less than their male counterparts.
August 3, 2022