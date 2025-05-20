Chlorine Leak at Texas Chemical Plant Prompts Shelter in Place Advisory

The company manufacturers products that are used to make plastics, paper products and detergents.

Associated Press
May 20, 2025
Chlorine
iStock.com/it:marekuliasz

FREEPORT, Texas (AP) — A chlorine leak at a Texas chemical plant on Tuesday prompted officials to ask residents in two Texas cities near the facility to shelter in place.

Chlorine gas was released around 9 a.m. from a plant in Freeport that is owned by Olin Corp., according to Brazosport CAER, an organization that provides communication between residents and petrochemical industries in the area. Freeport is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Houston.

Officials announced that the leak had been stopped around 9:45 a.m.

A request to shelter in place was issued shortly after the leak happened as a precaution for residents in Clute and Lake Jackson, officials said. The shelter in place request was lifted around 10:40 a.m.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries due to the leak.

"The status of the chlorine leak has been contained and an all clear has been issued," the Lake Jackson Police Department said on social media.

In a statement, Clayton, Missouri-based Olin said all of its employees have been accounted for and people who were potentially exposed were being medically evaluated.

"We are conducting a thorough analysis to identify the cause of the release. Olin is appreciative of the rapid response and support of all site and local emergency response teams during this incident. The safety of our employees, the community, and our environment is always our top priority," Olin said.

The company manufacturers chlorine, industrial bleach, hydrochloric acid and other products that are used to make plastics, paper products and detergents.

Latest in Safety
Chlorine
Chlorine Leak at Texas Chemical Plant Prompts Shelter in Place Advisory
May 20, 2025
Asbestos fibers from a stone.
Georgia Stone Product Manufacturer Cited for Exposing Workers to Respirable Crystalline Silica
May 19, 2025
I Stock 1025426486
Pennsylvania Metal Part Maker Pays $65,000 After Minor Suffers Workplace Injury
May 16, 2025
The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka Performance Elastomer Plant, back left, in Reserve, La., Sept. 23, 2022.
Louisiana Plant at Center of Environmental Justice Fight Halts Operations
May 15, 2025
Related Stories
Travelers wait on the platforms for news about their delayed trains at the Madrid train station, Spain, Monday, May 5, 2025.
Safety
Copper Cable Theft in Spain Delays Thousands of High-Speed Rail Passengers
Containers burn, Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday.
Safety
Massive Explosion at Iranian Port Possibly Linked to Missile Fuel
Shock By A Door
Safety
The Importance of Wearing a Static Wrist Strap When Handling Electronic Equipment
Rachael Z. Miller, founder of the Vermont-based Rozalia Project for a Clean Ocean, tosses a Cora Ball, a laundry ball that can be tossed into the washer to cut down on clothes banging into each other, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Granville, VT.
Safety
Your Clothes Shed Plastic. Here’s What People Are Doing About It This Earth Day
More in Safety
Asbestos fibers from a stone.
Safety
Georgia Stone Product Manufacturer Cited for Exposing Workers to Respirable Crystalline Silica
Art Stone-Granite & Marble will pay $120,000 in penalties.
May 19, 2025
I Stock 1025426486
Safety
Pennsylvania Metal Part Maker Pays $65,000 After Minor Suffers Workplace Injury
The 16-year-old worker was operating a metal forming machine.
May 16, 2025
The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka Performance Elastomer Plant, back left, in Reserve, La., Sept. 23, 2022.
Safety
Louisiana Plant at Center of Environmental Justice Fight Halts Operations
The synthetic rubber facility lost more than $109 million in the past year.
May 15, 2025
Ap25134566480339
Safety
Ford Recalls Nearly 274,000 Vehicles Because the Brakes Can Stop Working
The recall covers 223,315 Expeditions and 50,474 Navigators between model years 2022 and 2024.
May 14, 2025
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, Feb. 24, 2019.
Safety
Georgia Becomes Second State to Shield Roundup Maker from Cancer Claims
At least nine other states have also considered following North Dakota's lead.
May 13, 2025
Sonair's ADAR device.
Safety
Sonair to Debut 3D Ultrasonic Sensor for Autonomous Robots
The sensor designed to boost safety in spaces shared by humans and robots.
May 8, 2025
I Stock 1439780079
Safety
40 Years Later, Revisiting the Worst Salmonella Outbreak in U.S. History
Lessons from the case remain true today as outbreaks rise.
May 7, 2025
TK Holdings Inc. headquarters is seen, June 25, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Safety
Florida Jury Awards Man $3M for Defective Airbag That Caused Serious Injury During Crash
Large-scale recalls began in 2013 as 400 people in the U.S. have been injured.
May 6, 2025
Flowers line a memorial in Renton, Wash., April 2, 2024, near where a speeding motorist crashed into a minivan, killing four people and seriously injuring two.
Automotive
U.S. States Push for Speed-Limiting Devices on Cars of Dangerous Drivers
Fleet vehicles including school buses have been trying it out for years.
May 5, 2025
Travelers wait on the platforms for news about their delayed trains at the Madrid train station, Spain, Monday, May 5, 2025.
Safety
Copper Cable Theft in Spain Delays Thousands of High-Speed Rail Passengers
Criminals stand to collect big sums of cash from selling the material.
May 5, 2025
Ap25108447795709
Safety
FDA to Rehire Fired Staffers Who Booked Inspection Trips
But other workers remain in limbo.
May 1, 2025
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Safety
Is Norfolk Southern 'Making it Right' After Ohio Derailment?
New lawsuit adds to doubts.
May 1, 2025
Maxresdefault 6811419618bb4
Safety
Speedboat Goes Airborne Trying to Break Speed Record
The boat is designed to rise up out of the water—but not that far.
April 29, 2025
Containers burn, Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday.
Safety
Massive Explosion at Iranian Port Possibly Linked to Missile Fuel
A spokesman denied reports that missile fuel had been imported through the port.
April 28, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
Jury Decides Norfolk Southern Should Pay $600 Million Settlement in 2023 Ohio Derailment
GATX isn't liable even though the failure of a bearing on its railcar caused the pileup.
April 24, 2025