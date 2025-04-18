Railroad, Chemical Maker Agree on Who Pays Residents in Train Derailment Trial

Residents are still waiting to receive most of the money from the settlement.

Josh Funk
Apr 18, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Norfolk Southern reached an agreement with one of two companies about how much each side will help pay for a $600 million class-action settlement, which the railroad agreed to after the disastrous 2023 Ohio train derailment and toxic chemicals that were released and burned.

This lawsuit doesn't change anything about how much money people will receive from the settlement or any payments to the village of East Palestine or anyone else — those are all established in various settlement agreements. This case only affects which companies have to write the checks to pay for the class-action settlement, which is separate from the cost of the massive environmental cleanup.

The railroad and OxyVinyls, the chemical company that made the vinyl chloride that was released and burned after the derailment, announced the settlement Thursday in the midst of the ongoing trial over who should pay people affected by the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The two companies didn't disclose any details of the agreement in their brief statement.

The third company involved in the lawsuit, GATX, which owned the railcar that caused the derailment, declined to comment on the settlement. The case is expected to go to the jury next week in a trial that began late last month.

Residents are still waiting to receive most of the money from the settlement because of pending appeals, although some payments have started to go out.

After the train derailed in East Palestine, an assortment of chemicals spilled and caught fire. Then three days later, officials blew open five tank cars filled with vinyl chloride because they feared those cars might explode, generating a massive black plume of smoke that spread over the area and forced evacuations.

The potential health consequences from the derailment remain a concern for many residents.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed in its investigation that the vent-and-burn operation was unnecessary because the tank cars were starting to cool off and the railroad failed to listen to the advice from OxyVinyls' experts or share their opinions with the officials who made the decision.

But during the trial, Norfolk Southern raised questions about conflicting information that OxyVinyls' representatives on scene and at headquarters provided as officials were deciding whether to release and burn the vinyl chloride.

Norfolk Southern has said all along that it believes OxyVinyls should help pay because the railroad says the chemical manufacturer provided inconsistent and inaccurate information about its vinyl chloride before officials decided to burn it.

Last year, Norfolk Southern lost a similar lawsuit when it tried to force GATX and OxyVinyls to help pay for the environmental cleanup after the derailment, which has cost the Atlanta-based railroad more than $1 billion. It made similar arguments in this trial to get help paying for the class-action settlement.

Latest in Safety
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
March 31, 2025
Ap25108447795709
FDA Hiring Contractors to Replace Fired Staff Who Supported Safety Inspections
April 18, 2025
Esab Sized
Utility Kit Organizes Oxy-Fuel Cutting Gear
April 14, 2025
In an aerial view, the flooded Buffalo Trace Distillery is seen on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky.
Inspections of Affected Barrels Will Take Time as Flood Cleanup Progresses at Kentucky Distillery
April 14, 2025
Related Stories
In an aerial view, the flooded Buffalo Trace Distillery is seen on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky.
Safety
Inspections of Affected Barrels Will Take Time as Flood Cleanup Progresses at Kentucky Distillery
Impact Plastics Inc. is seen on Nov. 22, 2024, in Erwin, Tenn. Multiple workers died trying to escape flood waters during Hurricane Helene in September.
Safety
Safety Agency Says Workers Killed in Flooding Had Time to Evacuate
This image provided by Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society shows the broken mast from the Western Reserve, a merchant ship that sank in Lake Superior in 1892 off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Safety
Explorers Discover Wreckage of Cargo Ship That Sank in Lake Superior Storm More Than 130 Years Ago
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
More in Safety
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
March 31, 2025
Esab Sized
Safety
Utility Kit Organizes Oxy-Fuel Cutting Gear
It comes with Victor heavy-duty G350 oxygen and fuel gas regulators, a heavy-duty Victor combination torch, safety goggles and more.
April 14, 2025
In an aerial view, the flooded Buffalo Trace Distillery is seen on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky.
Safety
Inspections of Affected Barrels Will Take Time as Flood Cleanup Progresses at Kentucky Distillery
The distillery produces some of the most sought-after bourbon brands.
April 14, 2025
This image provided by Cabot Creamery shows a Cabot Creamery 8-ounce premium butter made with sea salt product. A recall was issued on March 26, 2025.
Safety
Cabot Creamery Butter Recalled Over Fecal Bacteria Contamination
More than 1,700 pounds of butter was recalled.
April 11, 2025
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sept. 29, 2024.
Safety
U.S. Cites Chemical Maker Over Last Year's Toxic Blaze
The chemical cloud shut down Atlanta's suburbs.
April 8, 2025
The Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., is seen amid floodwaters on Monday, April 7, 2025.
Safety
Flood Forces Pappy Van Winkle Maker to Close
Several buildings are flooded and some cars were underwater.
April 7, 2025
A frontline worker uses the Walt Smart Radio System.
Safety
How Communication Barriers Create Disconnected Teams, Higher Costs
Communications is safety.
April 4, 2025
Impact Plastics Inc. is seen on Nov. 22, 2024, in Erwin, Tenn. Multiple workers died trying to escape flood waters during Hurricane Helene in September.
Safety
Safety Agency Says Workers Killed in Flooding Had Time to Evacuate
An attorney said the report ignores multiple pieces of evidence "that tell the real story."
April 3, 2025
The Prime and Combi lines of telescopic ladders from W.steps.
Safety
Reinventing the Ladder
How W.steps reimagined the ladder, got professionals to trust a telescopic design and the potential impact tariffs will have on the business.
April 2, 2025
Mars surface illustration.
Safety
Martian Dust Could Pose Health Risks to Future Astronauts
Mars is a very dusty place.
April 2, 2025
Ap25091417741972
Safety
Bankruptcy Judge Denies J&J Settlement Plan Related to Baby Powder Containing Talc
The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 1283713614 Cr Seventy Four
Safety
The Role of Immersive Learning in Preventing Industrial Accidents
Workplace safety remains a top priority in industrial settings, yet the incident reports continue.
March 28, 2025
Ep327
Safety
Flooring Manufacturer Raided for Alleged Labor Trafficking
The company's owner was arrested.
March 28, 2025
A backhoe loads material into a mining dump truck at a nickel mining operation in South Sulawesi, Indonesia.
Safety
Sludge Collapse Kills 1 at Chinese-Funded Nickel Plant in Indonesia
Two others are feared dead under tons of waste material.
March 28, 2025
A wreath laid by family members of the victims who died during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore float in the Chesapeake Bay, March 25, 2025.
Safety
One Year After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, a Long Road to Recovery Is Ahead
Officials say a new bridge should be finished sometime in 2028.
March 28, 2025