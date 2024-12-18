Group Says BASF Toxic Waste Dumping Caused $1B in Harm

The group called the $500,000 settlement "woefully inadequate."

Wayne Parry
Dec 18, 2024
A gate blocks entrance to the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant Dec. 17, 2024, in Toms River, N.J., one of America's worst toxic waste sites.
A gate blocks entrance to the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant Dec. 17, 2024, in Toms River, N.J., one of America's worst toxic waste sites.
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Years of toxic waste dumping in a Jersey Shore community where childhood cancer rates rose caused at least $1 billion in damage to natural resources, according to an environmental group trying to overturn a settlement between New Jersey and the corporate successor to the firm that did the polluting.

Save Barnegat Bay and the township of Toms River are suing to overturn a deal between the state and German chemical company BASF under which the firm will pay $500,000 and carry out nine environmental remediation projects at the site of the former Ciba-Geigy Chemical Corporation plant.

That site became one of America's worst toxic waste dumps and led to widespread concern over the prevalence of childhood cancer cases in and around Toms River.

Save Barnegat Bay says the settlement is woefully inadequate and does not take into account the scope and full nature of the pollution.

The state Department of Environmental Protection defended the deal, saying it is not supposed to be primarily about monetary compensation; restoring damaged areas is a priority, it says.

"Ciba-Geigy's discharges devastated the natural resources of the Toms River and Barnegat Bay," said Michele Donato, an attorney for the environmental group. "The DEP failed to evaluate decades of evidence, including reports of dead fish, discolored waters, and toxic effluent, that exist in its own archived files."

Those materials include documents dating back to 1958 detailing fish kills and severe oxygen depletion caused by the company's dumping of chemicals into the Toms River and directly onto the ground. It also includes a study by a consultant for Ciba-Geigy showing that a plume of contaminated underground water is three-dimensional and thus could not be adequately assessed by the manner used by New Jersey to calculate damage to natural resources, the group said.

An accurate calculation of damages to the site and the surrounding area would exceed $1 billion, Save Barnegat Bay said in court papers.

"This deal does not come close to compensating our community for what we've suffered," former Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill said in a January public hearing on the settlement.

The state declined to comment. In court papers, it defended its handling of the damage assessment.

BASF, which is the corporate successor to Ciba-Geigy, declined comment on the litigation but said it is committed to carrying out the settlement it reached with New Jersey in 2022.

That calls for it to maintain nine projects for 20 years, including restoring wetlands and grassy areas; creating walking trails, boardwalks and an elevated viewing platform; and building an environmental education center.

Starting in the 1950s, Ciba-Geigy — which had been the town's largest employer — flushed chemicals into the Toms River and the Atlantic Ocean, and buried 47,000 drums of toxic waste in the ground. This created a plume of polluted water that has spread beyond the site into residential neighborhoods and is still being cleaned up.

The state health department found that 87 children in Toms River, which was then known as Dover Township, had been diagnosed with cancer from 1979 through 1995. A study determined the rates of childhood cancers and leukemia in girls in Toms River "were significantly elevated when compared to state rates." No similar rates were found for boys.

The study did not explicitly blame the increase on Ciba-Geigy's dumping, but the company and two others paid $13.2 million to 69 families whose children were diagnosed with cancer. Ciba-Geigy settled criminal charges by paying millions of dollars in fines and penalties on top of the $300 million it and its successors have paid so far to clean up the site.

Latest in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
December 10, 2024
A gate blocks entrance to the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant Dec. 17, 2024, in Toms River, N.J., one of America's worst toxic waste sites.
Group Says BASF Toxic Waste Dumping Caused $1B in Harm
December 18, 2024
I Stock 1062870860
Company Recalls More Than 541,000 Winter Tires
December 17, 2024
The owner, who asked not to be identified because of concerns about his privacy, turns on the lights in his underground shelter in an undisclosed Southern California city, on Dec. 16, 2024.
Bunker Factory Sees Sales Surge as Nuclear Threats Rise
December 17, 2024
Related Stories
The owner, who asked not to be identified because of concerns about his privacy, turns on the lights in his underground shelter in an undisclosed Southern California city, on Dec. 16, 2024.
Safety
Bunker Factory Sees Sales Surge as Nuclear Threats Rise
Automated SAM systems allow for scalable inspection, ensuring 100% quality control in high-volume production.
Safety
SAM Assures Li-Ion Battery Safety, Performance
Icecream
Safety
Ice Cream Manufacturer Faces Penalties for Endangering Children
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1062870860
Safety
Company Recalls More Than 541,000 Winter Tires
They don't have enough snow traction.
December 17, 2024
The owner, who asked not to be identified because of concerns about his privacy, turns on the lights in his underground shelter in an undisclosed Southern California city, on Dec. 16, 2024.
Safety
Bunker Factory Sees Sales Surge as Nuclear Threats Rise
Critics warn these bunkers create a false perception that a nuclear war is survivable.
December 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 16 At 10 07 19 Am
Safety
Frozen Pizzas Recalled Due to 'Plastic Foreign Contaminant'
The recall includes more than 1,700 pizzas distributed across three states.
December 16, 2024
A gloved hand holding a mercury thermometer.
Safety
Owner of Thermometer Factory Gets Probation for Exposing Workers to Mercury
Four workers were diagnosed with mercury poisoning.
December 16, 2024
The corporate name stands out on tanks shown Friday, June 29, 2018 at at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis.
Safety
Enbridge Pipeline Spills 70,000 Gallons of Oil in Wisconsin
The spill was caused by a faulty connection.
December 16, 2024
Icecream
Safety
Ice Cream Manufacturer Faces Penalties for Endangering Children
The company employed the children to perform dangerous tasks and work later than the law allows.
December 13, 2024
Bradley Sized
Safety
Enclosed Safety Shower and Halo Eye/Face Wash
The enclosed shower design includes a sloped center drain or multi-drain system, allowing flexibility in installation.
December 11, 2024
I Stock 1485499667
Safety
Alabama Sausage Producer Continues to Expose Workers to Hazards, DOL Finds
Dean Sausage Company was cited for similar violations in 2022 and 2023.
December 11, 2024
I Stock 1806224504
Safety
Death Toll from Contaminated Infant IV Feeding Bags in Mexico Rises to 17
David Kershenobich, the country's public health secretary, said 16 of the victims were underweight, premature babies.
December 11, 2024
Southwest Research Institute successfully customized and conducted a full-scale evaluation of a novel enclosure for damaged electric vehicles at risk of catching fire.
Automotive
Engineers Test New Way to Put Out Intense EV Fires
The method is designed to safely store damaged electric vehicles and batteries.
December 10, 2024
Eni
Safety
Fuel Depot Blast Kills Two, Injures More Than a Dozen
The blast collapsed a building with offices, where three people were believed missing.
December 9, 2024
Osha
Safety
Bakeware Maker Faces $182K in Fines Following Amputations
The company failed to provide effective employee training in machine safety.
December 9, 2024
A McDonald's location in Florida.
Safety
U.S. Closes Investigation into McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak
At least 104 people were sickened in 14 states.
December 3, 2024
Top Strategies For Proactive Safety Management In Manufacturing 2024 10 21
Safety
Top Strategies for Proactive Safety Management in Manufacturing
Proactive safety management requires consistent effort and continuous improvement to work long-term.
December 2, 2024