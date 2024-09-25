Carbon Fiber Hull From Submersible Had Flaws Dating to Manufacturing Process

Recovered hull pieces showed substantial delamination of the layers of carbon fiber.

Patrick WhittleDavid Sharp
Sep 25, 2024
Gim Kang, special counsel for the Coast Guard's Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation, listens during the formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Gim Kang, special counsel for the Coast Guard's Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation, listens during the formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Laura Bilson/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool

The carbon fiber hull of the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic had imperfections dating to the manufacturing process and behaved differently after a loud bang was heard on one of the dives the year before the tragedy, an engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

Engineer Don Kramer said there were wrinkles, porosity and voids in the carbon fiber used for the pressure hull of the Titan submersible. Two different types of sensors on Titan recorded the "loud acoustic event" that earlier witnesses testified about hearing on a dive on July 15, 2022, he said.

Hull pieces recovered after the tragedy showed substantial delamination of the layers of carbon fiber, which were bonded to create the hull of the experimental submersible, he said.

OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush was among the five people who died when the submersible imploded in June 2023.

The Coast Guard opened a public hearing earlier this month that is part of a high level investigation into the cause of the implosion. Some of the testimony has focused on the submersible's carbon fiber construction, which was unusual. Other testimony focused on the troubled nature of the company.

Coast Guard officials noted at the start of the hearing that the submersible had not been independently reviewed, as is standard practice. That and Titan's unusual design subjected it to scrutiny in the undersea exploration community.

Earlier in the hearing, former OceanGate operations director David Lochridge said he frequently clashed with Rush and felt the company was committed only to making money.

Lochridge and other previous witnesses painted a picture of a company that was impatient to get its unconventionally designed craft into the water. The accident set off a worldwide debate about the future of private undersea exploration.

The hearing is expected to run through Friday and include several more witnesses, some of whom were closely connected to the company. Other witnesses scheduled to testify Wednesday were William Kohnen of Hydrospace Group Inc. and Bart Kemper of Kemper Engineering.

The co-founder of the company told the Coast Guard panel Monday that he hoped a silver lining of the disaster is that it will inspire a renewed interest in exploration, including the deepest waters of the world's oceans. Businessman Guillermo Sohnlein, who helped found OceanGate with Rush, ultimately left the company before the Titan disaster.

OceanGate, based in Washington state, suspended its operations after the implosion. The company has no full-time employees currently, but has been represented by an attorney during the hearing.

During the submersible's final dive on June 18, 2023, the crew lost contact after an exchange of texts about Titan's depth and weight as it descended. The support ship Polar Prince then sent repeated messages asking if Titan could still see the ship on its onboard display.

One of the last messages from Titan's crew to Polar Prince before the submersible imploded stated, "all good here," according to a visual re-creation presented earlier in the hearing.

When the submersible was reported overdue, rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to an area about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John's, Newfoundland. Wreckage of the Titan was subsequently found on the ocean floor about 330 yards (300 meters) off the bow of the Titanic, Coast Guard officials said. No one on board survived.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Gim Kang, special counsel for the Coast Guard's Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation, listens during the formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Carbon Fiber Hull From Submersible Had Flaws Dating to Manufacturing Process
September 25, 2024
Amber Bay, Former OceanGate Director of Administration answers questions at the Titan marine board of investigation hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
OceanGate Employee Pushes Back Against Idea of 'Desperation' to Complete Missions
September 25, 2024
Bridge
What Are the Odds of a Very Large Ship Taking Out Another Bridge
September 25, 2024
Related Stories
A chemical leaks from a pressure release valve on a railcar in Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
Safety
Dangerous Chemical Leak Spurs Evacuation Order in Ohio Town
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
Safety
OceanGate Co-Founder Says Titan Built From Scratch Because No One Else Could Meet Needs
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Safety
Passenger on Previous Titan Sub Dive Says Mission Was Aborted Due to Apparent Malfunction
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
Amber Bay, Former OceanGate Director of Administration answers questions at the Titan marine board of investigation hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Safety
OceanGate Employee Pushes Back Against Idea of 'Desperation' to Complete Missions
Dives considered risky would not be conducted to simply meet need, employee suggests.
September 25, 2024
Bridge
Supply Chain
What Are the Odds of a Very Large Ship Taking Out Another Bridge
Some U.S. Bridges see a lot of "mega ship" traffic.
September 25, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency workers work in Leslie Run in East Palestine, Ohio, June 12, 2024.
Safety
EPA Data Makes it Hard to Know the Extent of Contamination from Last Year's Ohio Derailment
The agency’s lack of transparency is making it hard for some residents to assure their own safety.
September 25, 2024
In this photo released on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, by Iranian Interior Ministry, miners sit at the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion on Saturday, in Tabas, some 335 miles (540 kilometers) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran.
Safety
Death Toll Rises in Coal Mine Explosion
Officials believe all remaining workers trapped by an explosion at a coal mine have died.
September 24, 2024
Members of the Coast Guard's Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation listen during the formal hearing inside the Charleston County Council Chambers, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in North Charleston, S.C.
Safety
OceanGate Co-founder Says He Hopes Submersible Tragedy Yields Renewed Interest in Exploration
Guillermo Sohnlein left the company before the Titan disaster in June 2023.
September 24, 2024
In this photo released by Iranian Red Crescent Society, ambulances stand at the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion on Saturday, in Tabas, some 335 miles (540 kilometers) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
Safety
Sudden Methane Gas Leak Causes Deadly Coal Mine Explosion
It wasn't immediately clear what safety procedures were in place at the privately owned mine.
September 23, 2024
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
Safety
OceanGate Co-Founder Says Titan Built From Scratch Because No One Else Could Meet Needs
The company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered.
September 23, 2024
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Safety
Passenger on Previous Titan Sub Dive Says Mission Was Aborted Due to Apparent Malfunction
He said he was aware of the potentially unsafe nature of getting in the experimental submersible.
September 23, 2024
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Lucid Platform Bed with an upholstered square tufted headboard that is being recalled across the U.S. and Canada.
Recalls
Nearly 138,000 Beds Recalled After Reports of Breaking, Collapsing During Use
There have been 245 reports of "bed failures."
September 20, 2024
This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services, shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Safety
Titan Submersible's Scientific Director Says Sub Malfunctioned Just Prior to Titanic Dive
The malfunction caused passengers onboard the submersible to "tumble about" in a test run.
September 20, 2024
Workers stand near a pipeline fire in Deer Park, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. The fire had dramatically shrunk in size since it began on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, and officials said they expected it to be extinguished sometime Thursday evening.
Safety
A Fire that Burned for 4 Days After Texas Pipeline Explosion Has Finally Gone Out
The fire forced neighborhoods to evacuate and melted parts of nearby cars.
September 20, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.
Recalls
GM Recalling More Than 449,000 SUVs, Pickups Due to Issue with Low Brake Fluid Warning Light
The NHTSA said that without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid.
September 20, 2024
Untitled
Aerospace
Air Force to Deploy Osprey Aircraft in Weeks Following Review Over Deadly Crash
The Osprey has faced numerous mechanical and safety issues.
September 19, 2024
Cathay Pacific airline airplanes grounded at Hong Kong International airport.
Aerospace
Investigation Links Airbus Engine Fire to Defective Fuel Hose
The steel braided sheath of a fuel hose connecting to a fuel spray nozzle was ruptured.
September 19, 2024