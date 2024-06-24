Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Fire at Lithium Battery Factory Kills 22

The fire began after batteries exploded while workers were examining and packaging them.

Hyung-Jin Kim
Jun 24, 2024
Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, June 24, 2024.
Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, June 24, 2024.
Hong Ki-wonj/Yonhap via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire likely sparked by exploding lithium batteries swept through a manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital on Monday, killing 22 mostly Chinese migrant workers and injuring eight, officials said.

The fire began after batteries exploded while workers were examining and packaging them on the second floor of the factory in Hwaseong city, just south of Seoul, at around 10:30 a.m., fire officials said, citing a witness. They said they would investigate the cause of the blaze.

The dead included 18 Chinese, two South Koreans and one Laotian, local fire official Kim Jin-young told a televised briefing. He said the nationality of one of the dead couldn't be immediately verified.

In the past few decades, many people from China, including ethnic Koreans, have migrated to South Korea to seek jobs. Like other foreign migrants from Southeast Asian nations, they often end up in factories or in physically demanding and low-paying jobs shunned by more affluent South Koreans.

Kim said that one factory worker remained out of contact and rescuers continued to search the site. He said that two of the eight injured were in serious condition.

The fire started at one of the factory buildings owned by a battery manufacturer, Aricell. He said that authorities would investigate whether fire extinguishing systems were at the site and if they worked.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are ubiquitous in consumer goods from laptops to cellphones. They can overheat if damaged, defective or packaged improperly, leading to fires and explosions and making them a hazard for shipment aboard aircraft.

The video of the incident showed the factory's second floor being engulfed with blaze, about 15 seconds after a small amount of white smoke was seen billowing from a battery, senior fire official Jo Seon-ho told a briefing later Monday.

Jo, citing the footage, said workers at the site mobilized fire extinguishers but failed to put out the blaze. They later rushed to an area where there was no exit before they likely inhaled toxic smoke and lost their consciousness, he said. The dead foreign workers were daily laborers so they were not likely familiar with the building's internal structure, he added.

Fire officials said a total of 102 people were working at the factory at the time of the fire.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, wearing a safety helmet and a mask, visited the site with other officials. He expressed condolences to the dead people and ordered officials to put in place measures to effectively deal with battery-related fires, according to Yoon's office.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's No. 2 official, and Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min also came to the site. Han asked officials to provide government assistance for funeral services and support programs for victims' relatives, according to his office.

Monday's blaze is one of the deadliest in South Korea in recent years.

In 2020, a fire at a warehouse being built in Icheon City, south of Seoul, killed 38 construction workers. In 2018, 46 people died after a fire ripped through a small hospital with no sprinkler systems in the southern city of Miryang. In 2008, 40 workers, 12 of them ethnic Koreans with Chinese nationality, died after a fire and accompanying explosions tore through a refrigerated warehouse in Icheon city.

South Korea has struggled for decades to improve safety standards and change widespread attitudes that regard safety as subservient to economic progress and convenience.

Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Water flows dangerously under the Falls Park Drive bridge at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 22, 2024.
Rail Bridge Collapses Amid Midwest Flooding
June 24, 2024
Osha
Mobile Home Manufacturer Cited After 62-Year-Old Worker Suffers Fatal Trauma
June 21, 2024
Workers tend to cannabis plants in a greenhouse in Carpinteria, Calif., April 12, 2018. California’s workplace regulators passed rules that would protect indoor workers from extreme heat.
California Workplace Safety Board Approves Heat Protections for Indoor Workers
June 21, 2024
Related Stories
Osha
Safety
Mobile Home Manufacturer Cited After 62-Year-Old Worker Suffers Fatal Trauma
Osha
Safety
Safety Failures Led to Pet Product Maker Employee's Severe Burns from Molten Plastic
Boeing
Safety
Boeing Passenger Plane Lands Safely After Fire Shuts Down Engine
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Osha
Safety
Mobile Home Manufacturer Cited After 62-Year-Old Worker Suffers Fatal Trauma
The employee slipped and fell approximately 10 feet.
June 21, 2024
Workers tend to cannabis plants in a greenhouse in Carpinteria, Calif., April 12, 2018. California’s workplace regulators passed rules that would protect indoor workers from extreme heat.
Safety
California Workplace Safety Board Approves Heat Protections for Indoor Workers
The heat rules are intended to prevent or reduce illnesses and injuries for greenhouse and warehouse workers.
June 21, 2024
United Airlines Boeing 777 Aircraft.
Aerospace
Airbus Jet Turns Back After Piece Of Engine Lining Fell Off
The piece of lining from an engine cover fell off during takeoff.
June 21, 2024
Axon Logo.
Aerospace
Axon and Skydio Partner to Deliver Scalable Drone Offering for Public Safety
The two join forces to bring technology and services to advance rapid incident response.
June 20, 2024
Wooden ammunition boxes.
Safety
9 Killed in Military Ammunition Depot Explosion in Chad
More than 40 were injured.
June 20, 2024
I Stock 943542510
Safety
Pork Processing Plant Exposed Workers to Ammonia Gas
Federal investigators identified dozens of safety violations.
June 19, 2024
A breach in the St. Mary Canal siphon in Babb, Montana.
Safety
Montana Irrigation Project, Drinking Water Threatened As Pipe Breaks
Officials do not know how long it will take to repair the damage.
June 19, 2024
Three of the recalled applesauce products.
Safety
Lead-Tainted Applesauce Left on Dollar Tree Shelves for Weeks, FDA Finds
The recalled applesauce pouches were linked to illnesses in more than 500 children.
June 19, 2024
Osha
Safety
Safety Failures Led to Pet Product Maker Employee's Severe Burns from Molten Plastic
An injection nozzle dislodged and sprayed molten plastic into the face of one worker.
June 19, 2024
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun arrives to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Investigations.
Aerospace
Boeing CEO Defends His Safety Record In Dispute With Senators
Lawmakers accused him of placing profits over safety.
June 19, 2024
The Stellantis sign seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalling Nearly 1.2 Million Vehicles To Fix Software Glitch
No injuries or crashes were reported, but recall was still urged.
June 18, 2024
Boeing
Safety
Boeing Passenger Plane Lands Safely After Fire Shuts Down Engine
Flames were seen shortly after the plane took off.
June 17, 2024
A sign at an Abbott Laboratories campus facility is displayed, April 28, 2016, in Lake Forest, Ill.
Safety
FDA Took Months to React to Complaint About Abbott Infant Formula Factory
An email was "inadvertently archived."
June 14, 2024
Ap24165552570897
Automotive
Waymo Recalls Over 600 Self-Driving Vehicles After One Strikes a Pole
The recall includes a map update to include a hard road edge.
June 14, 2024