Glencore Improves Recycling Plant Safety with ELOKON Automated Forklift System

Glencore equipped all forklifts and personnel, including visitors, with ELOshield, which uses 2-way ranging ultra-wideband (UWB) proximity detection to warn operators when any pedestrians, ﻿objects or other vehicles are too close.

Glencore announced reduced safety incidents involving forklifts at its recycling facility in Rhode Island with the use of the ELOshield proximity detection system from ELOKON, Inc

In a new case study announced on National Forklift Safety Day, Glencore discusses how it chose ELOshield to retrofit its forklifts due to the system’s advanced warning capabilities, especially in areas with limited visibility.

In Rhode Island, 35 employees work on shredding electronic materials, reducing particle size and preparing samples for smelting and refining at the Glencore recycling facility. The complexity of the process combined with the high volume of forklift traffic and the close proximity of pedestrians in a small environment presented safety challenges that required a proactive technical solution.

Glencore equipped all forklifts and personnel, including visitors, with ELOshield, which uses 2-way ranging ultra-wideband (UWB) proximity detection to warn operators when any pedestrians, objects or other vehicles are too close. The system's adjustable alert distances allowed for customized safety zones tailored to specific facility needs. This flexibility ensured comprehensive protection for everyone on site.

Forklift Accidents and National Forklift Safety Day

According to the National Safety Council, forklifts were the cause of 73 work-related deaths in 2022 and 24,960 non-fatal injuries in 2021-22. To reduce these incidents, and raise awareness of the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) founded National Forklift Safety Day in 2014 in the U.S.

The annual event is now a hybrid conference featuring forklift manufacturers and experts speaking about the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training and the need for daily equipment checks.