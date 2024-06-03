Report Uncovers Concerns Over Safety, Lack of Training

New research from Vector Solutions - The State of Industrial Worker Safety and Well-Being Report - surveyed full-time professionals across maintenance, production and operations, engineering, health and safety, and other crucial roles within industrial organizations in the United States. The study's findings uncovered significant gaps in worker education and safety precautions that must be urgently addressed.

The U.S. manufacturing industry is expected to reach a critical shortage of 3.8 million workers within the next decade. One key method for preventing employee churn is by ensuring employees feel safe and confident in their abilities to complete their daily tasks. Vector Solutions' latest study found that safety is the second most important factor for workers to remain in a job, second only to pay.

But despite the value they place on safety, nearly half (46 percent) of workers believe their employer could be doing more to reduce safety incidents. Another 83 percent note that their company's safety protocols feel like checkboxes rather than genuine commitments to employee well-being. This checkbox perception illustrates a pressing need for employers to showcase that they take the safety and professional development of their workers seriously, or risk losing talent to the competition. Furthermore, while the research uncovered notable safety concerns among workers, 58 percent of them believe additional training would improve their workplace safety.

Additional findings from the report include:

81 percent report that their training makes them feel more inclined to stay at the company.

62 percent believe that good training improves job satisfaction.

57 percent say that safety issues make more seasoned workers leave – which contributes to the skills gap.

44 percent say that safety issues make it harder to hire – which contributes to the labor shortage and widening skills gap

Half of non-native English speakers say that their company doesn't offer training in their native language.

Non-native English speakers were 27 percent more likely than their native English-speaking counterparts to feel pressured to prioritize productivity over safety in the workplace.

Non-native English speakers were 127 percent more likely to say they do not feel comfortable reporting workplace hazards than native English speakers.

100 percent say that safety training is essential for fostering a safe workplace.

50 percent say that their company's training is not engaging, with those in electrical maintenance being 100 percent more likely than average to say this.

29 percent of those who are unsatisfied with their training are considering leaving their job for this reason.

To learn more about Vector Solutions' The State of Industrial Worker Safety and Well-Being Report, click here.