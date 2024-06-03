Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Report Uncovers Concerns Over Safety, Lack of Training

The study's findings uncovered significant gaps in worker education and safety precautions.

Jun 3, 2024
Ai Safety Image

New research from Vector Solutions - The State of Industrial Worker Safety and Well-Being Report - surveyed full-time professionals across maintenance, production and operations, engineering, health and safety, and other crucial roles within industrial organizations in the United States. The study's findings uncovered significant gaps in worker education and safety precautions that must be urgently addressed.

The U.S. manufacturing industry is expected to reach a critical shortage of 3.8 million workers within the next decade. One key method for preventing employee churn is by ensuring employees feel safe and confident in their abilities to complete their daily tasks. Vector Solutions' latest study found that safety is the second most important factor for workers to remain in a job, second only to pay.

But despite the value they place on safety, nearly half (46 percent) of workers believe their employer could be doing more to reduce safety incidents. Another 83 percent note that their company's safety protocols feel like checkboxes rather than genuine commitments to employee well-being. This checkbox perception illustrates a pressing need for employers to showcase that they take the safety and professional development of their workers seriously, or risk losing talent to the competition. Furthermore, while the research uncovered notable safety concerns among workers, 58 percent of them believe additional training would improve their workplace safety.

Additional findings from the report include:

  • 81 percent report that their training makes them feel more inclined to stay at the company.
  • 62 percent believe that good training improves job satisfaction.
  • 57 percent say that safety issues make more seasoned workers leave – which contributes to the skills gap.
  • 44 percent say that safety issues make it harder to hire – which contributes to the labor shortage and widening skills gap
  • Half of non-native English speakers say that their company doesn't offer training in their native language.
  • Non-native English speakers were 27 percent more likely than their native English-speaking counterparts to feel pressured to prioritize productivity over safety in the workplace.
  • Non-native English speakers were 127 percent more likely to say they do not feel comfortable reporting workplace hazards than native English speakers.
  • 100 percent say that safety training is essential for fostering a safe workplace.
  • 50 percent say that their company's training is not engaging, with those in electrical maintenance being 100 percent more likely than average to say this.
  • 29 percent of those who are unsatisfied with their training are considering leaving their job for this reason.

To learn more about Vector Solutions' The State of Industrial Worker Safety and Well-Being Report, click here.

Latest in Safety
Ai Safety Image
Report Uncovers Concerns Over Safety, Lack of Training
June 3, 2024
Dairy cattle on a farm near Vado, N.M., March 31, 2017.
Another Michigan Dairy Worker Has Bird Flu
May 31, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
May 31, 2024
A Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. is shown on Aug. 15, 2019.
How to Tell if Your Older Vehicle Has a Potentially Dangerous Takata Air Bag Under Recall
May 30, 2024
Related Stories
Bridge
Safety
Johns Hopkins Engineers Studying Ship Collision Risk for Major U.S. Bridges
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
Whistleblower Questions Delays, Mistakes in Way EPA Used Sensor Plane After Fiery Ohio Derailment
Explosive charges are detonated to bring down sections of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the container ship Dali on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Collapsed Baltimore Bridge Span Comes Down with a Boom
A bird flies past the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the container ship Dali on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore, as seen from Riviera Beach, Md.
Safety
Controlled Demolition at Baltimore Bridge Collapse Site Postponed
More in Safety
Dairy cattle on a farm near Vado, N.M., March 31, 2017.
Safety
Another Michigan Dairy Worker Has Bird Flu
The case is the third in the U.S. this year.
May 31, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
Audible and visual seat belt reminders are not working on some vehicles.
May 31, 2024
A Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. is shown on Aug. 15, 2019.
Automotive
How to Tell if Your Older Vehicle Has a Potentially Dangerous Takata Air Bag Under Recall
About 100 million inflators were recalled worldwide.
May 30, 2024
Bridge
Safety
Johns Hopkins Engineers Studying Ship Collision Risk for Major U.S. Bridges
The Key Bridge collapse was a wake-up call.
May 30, 2024
Chickens at a farm near Stuart, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2009.
Safety
Farmers Must Kill 4.2 Million Chickens After Bird Flu Hits Egg Farm
Although bird flu has become somewhat common among poultry, its spread to cattle has added to worries about the disease.
May 29, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832
Safety
Kennametal Factory Damaged in Arkansas Tornado
The company hopes to restore production quickly and minimize shipment delays.
May 29, 2024
The Nissan logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., July 22, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Automotive
Nissan Warns Against Driving Older Vehicles Due to Risk of Exploding Air Bag Inflators
Nissan recalled 736,422 of the vehicles, but about 84,000 remain unrepaired and are still in use.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Labor
Stanley Black & Decker Faces $222,000 in Fines After Maintenance Worker Severely Injured
The electrician was repairing an industrial oven.
May 28, 2024
A Stew Leonard's store in Newington, Conn., Jan. 25, 2024.
Safety
Lawsuit Filed Over Death Linked to Mislabeled Cookie
The New York woman had a severe peanut allergy.
May 28, 2024
Ap24143613317747
Safety
Norfolk Southern Will Pay $15M Fine as Part of Federal Settlement Over Ohio Derailment
In addition to the civil penalty, Norfolk Southern agreed to pay $235 million in past and future cleanup costs.
May 24, 2024
National Disaster Response Force rescuers work at the site after an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Dombivali near Mumbai, India, Friday, May 24, 2024.
Safety
Fatal Explosion, Fire at Chemical Factory in India
The explosion happened in the factory's boiler.
May 24, 2024
24 Hum Media Passive Safety Next Gen Family All
Safety
Crash Test Dummy Factory Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Located in Erie County, the 45,000-square-foot facility was the first of its kind.
May 23, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Signs Off on $600 Million Ohio Train Derailment Settlement
But residents still have questions.
May 23, 2024
A billboard supporting legislation that would provide legal protection to manufacturers of pesticides such as Bayer's popular weedkiller Roundup, is shown in Jefferson City, Mo., on May 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Bayer Amplifies Fight Against Cancer-Related Lawsuits
The company has been hit with about 170,000 lawsuits involving its Roundup weedkiller.
May 22, 2024
Boeing2
Laws & Regulations
Police Update Investigation Into Boeing Whistleblower's Death
The longtime employee was found dead after several days of depositions.
May 20, 2024