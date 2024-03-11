Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Conditions Inside Fukushima's Melted Nuclear Reactors Still Unclear 13 years after Disaster Struck

Is the targeted decommissioning date of 2051 possible?

Mari Yamaguchi
Mar 11, 2024
People observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the moment the earthquake struck in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan Monday, March 11, 2024.
People observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the moment the earthquake struck in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan Monday, March 11, 2024.
Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Monday marked 13 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the country's northern coasts. Nearly 20,000 people died, whole towns were wiped out and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was destroyed, creating deep fears of radiation that linger today. As the nation observes the anniversary, the AP explains what is happening now at the plant and in neighboring areas.

WHAT HAPPENED 13 YEARS AGO?

A magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck on March 11, 2011, causing a tsunami that battered northern coastal towns in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. The tsunami, which topped 15 meters (50 feet) in some areas, slammed into the nuclear plant, destroying its power supply and fuel cooling systems, and causing meltdowns at reactors No. 1, 2 and 3.

Hydrogen explosions caused massive radiation leaks and contamination in the area.

The operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, says that the tsunami couldn't have been anticipated. Government and independent investigations and some court decisions have said the accident was the result of human error, safety negligence, lax oversight by regulators and collusion.

Japan has since introduced stricter safety standards and at one point shifted to a nuclear energy phaseout. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government reversed that policy and has accelerated restarts of workable reactors to maintain nuclear power as a main source of Japan's power supply.

A deadly Jan. 1 earthquake in Japan's northcentral region destroyed many homes and roads but didn't damage an idled nuclear power plant. Even so, it caused worry that current evacuation plans that solely focus on radiation leaks could be unworkable.

The nation marked a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. Monday, with Kishida attending a memorial in Fukushima.

WHAT HAPPENED TO PEOPLE IN THE AREA?

About 20,000 of more than 160,000 evacuated residents across Fukushima still haven't returned home.

Decontamination work before the Tokyo Olympics meant to showcase Fukushima's recovery led to the elimination of some no-go zones, but they remain in seven of 12 towns that had been fully or partially off-limits.

In Futaba, the hardest-hit town and a co-host of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, a small area was opened in 2022. About 100 people, or 1.5% percent of the pre-disaster population, have returned to live. The other host town, Okuma, which along with Futaba sacrificed part of its land to build an interim storage site for nuclear waste gathered from the decontamination, has seen 6% of its former residents return.

Annual surveys show the majority of evacuees have no intention of returning home, citing lack of jobs, schools and lost communities, as well as radiation concerns.

Residents who have raised radiation worries or linked it to their health problems have come under attack for hurting Fukushima's reputation.

The disaster-hit towns, including those in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, have seen sharp population drops.

Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori said on NHK TV that a growing number of young people want to move to Fukushima to open businesses or help in the reconstruction, and he expressed hope that more residents will return.

WHAT ABOUT TREATED RADIOACTIVE WATER DISCHARGES?

Last August, Fukushima Daiichi began discharging treated water into the sea, and is currently releasing a fourth 7,800-ton batch of treated water. So far, daily seawater sampling results have met safety standards. The plan has faced protests from local fishers and neighboring countries, especially China, which has banned Japanese seafood imports.

Fukushima Daiichi has struggled to handle the contaminated water since the 2011 meltdowns. TEPCO says the start of the process is a milestone and removing the tanks is crucial to make space for facilities needed as decommissioning progresses.

The contaminated cooling water is pumped up, treated and stored in about 1,000 tanks. The government and TEPCO say the water is diluted with massive seawater before release, making it safer than international standards.

WHAT ABOUT LOCAL FISHING?

Despite earlier fears that the water discharge would further hurt Fukushima's hard-hit fishing industry, they have not damaged its reputation domestically. China's ban on Japanese seafood, which mostly hit scallop exporters in Hokkaido, apparently prompted Japanese consumers to eat more Fukushima seafood.

Sampling and monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency have also boosted confidence in local fish.

Fukushima fishing returned to normal operations in 2021, and the local catch is now about one-fifth of its pre-disaster level because of a decline in the fishing population and smaller catch sizes.

The government has earmarked 10 billion yen ($680 million) to support Fukushima fisheries.

ANY PROGRESS REMOVING MELTED FUEL?

The contents of the three reactors is still largely a mystery. Little is known, for instance, about the melted fuel's condition or exactly where it's located in the reactors. Not even a spoonful of the fuel has been removed.

About 880 tons of melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors, and Japanese officials say removing it would take 30-40 years. Experts call that timeline overly optimistic. The amount of melted fuel is 10 times that removed from Three Mile Island following its 1979 partial core melt.

Robotic probes have glimpsed inside the three reactors, but their investigation has been hampered by technical glitches, high radiation and other complications.

It's crucial for officials to understand the data from melted debris so they can make a plan to remove it safely. TEPCO aims to get the first sample out later this year from the least-damaged No. 2 reactor.

TEPCO has been trying to get the sample by using a robotic arm. Officials have struggled to get the robot past the wreckage, and hope that by October they can use a simpler device that looks like a fishing rod.

The fuel in the worst-damaged No. 1 reactor mostly fell from the core to the bottom of its primary containment vessel. Some of it penetrated and mixed with the concrete foundation, making removal extremely difficult.

In February, the plant made its first drone flight into the primary containment vessel to investigate the melted debris and examine how the fuel initially fell from the core. But a second day of exploration was canceled because a data transmission robot failed.

IS A 2051 COMPLETION POSSIBLE?

The government has stuck to its initial target for a completed decommissioning by 2051, but it hasn't defined what that means.

The lack of data, technology and plans on what to do with the radioactive melted fuel and other nuclear waste makes it difficult to understand what's in store for the plant and surrounding areas when the cleanup ends, according to TEPCO's decommissioning company chief, Akira Ono.

An overly ambitious schedule could result in unnecessary radiation exposure for plant workers and excess environmental damage, experts say.

Latest in Safety
People observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the moment the earthquake struck in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan Monday, March 11, 2024.
Conditions Inside Fukushima's Melted Nuclear Reactors Still Unclear 13 years after Disaster Struck
March 11, 2024
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
DOJ Opens Criminal Investigation Into Boeing Blowout
March 11, 2024
I Stock 1068633548
Frozen Foods Manufacturer Cited Following Worker's Amputation Injury
March 8, 2024
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane lands following a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Investigators Confirm Pilots' Account of Rudder-Control Failure on Boeing Max Jet
March 8, 2024
Related Stories
Listeria
Safety
Former Raw Milk Cheese Maker Pleads Guilty to Charges in Connection with Fatal Listeria Outbreak
Safety
Safety
Embracing a Digitally Connected Workforce to Create Safer Environments
Osha
Safety
Fatality Leads to Nearly $2.5 Million in Penalties for Alabama Sawmill
Sonaca
Safety
DOL Finds Oklahoma Aeronautical Parts Manufacturer Exposed Workers to Serious Safety Hazards
More in Safety
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
DOJ Opens Criminal Investigation Into Boeing Blowout
Boeing cannot find records for work done on the door panel that blew off.
March 11, 2024
I Stock 1068633548
Safety
Frozen Foods Manufacturer Cited Following Worker's Amputation Injury
The company faces more than $500,000 in penalties.
March 8, 2024
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane lands following a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Aerospace
Investigators Confirm Pilots' Account of Rudder-Control Failure on Boeing Max Jet
The pilots said the pedals that control rudder movement were stuck after the plane touched down.
March 8, 2024
Ap24068454414614
Aerospace
Military's Ospreys Are Cleared to Return to Flight
The decision comes three months after the latest fatal crash in Japan.
March 8, 2024
A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas.
Safety
Xcel Energy Facilities Likely Had Role in Starting Texas Wildfire
The fire has burned nearly 1,700 square miles.
March 7, 2024
Twisted girders and debris cover the ground from a deadly structure collapse at a construction site near the Boise Airport that occurred the day before, Feb. 1, 2024, in Boise, Idaho.
Safety
Workers Expressed Concern Over Bowed Beams Before Hangar Collapse
The company had contacted the manufacturer because the supports for the frame weren't "adequate."
March 7, 2024
Ap24066711366769
Safety
Study Raises Questions about Plastic Pollution's Effect on Heart Health
We breathe, eat and drink tiny particles of plastic.
March 7, 2024
Ap24066830868380
Safety
Ohio Train Derailment Tank Cars Didn't Need to Be Blown Open, NTSB Says
The toxic chemical inside were burned.
March 7, 2024
In this U.S. Army photograph by attorney Douglas Desjardins, a damaged Black Hawk helicopter rests on the snow, March 13, 2019, in Worthington, Mass.
Safety
Man Who Crashed Snowmobile into a Parked Black Hawk Helicopter Sues Government for $9.5M
The camouflaged 64-foot aircraft was parked on a rarely used airfield also used by snowmobilers.
March 6, 2024
Listeria
Safety
Former Raw Milk Cheese Maker Pleads Guilty to Charges in Connection with Fatal Listeria Outbreak
The contamination led to eight hospitalizations and two deaths.
March 6, 2024
I Stock 1619333496
Safety
Hardwood Flooring Maker Faces Fines in Wisconsin
OSHA hit the repeat offender for 38 violations and $269,000 in penalties.
March 5, 2024
A vehicle from the security service drives by the Tesla car factory after production came to a standstill and workers were evacuated following a power outage, in Grünheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Automotive
Production at Tesla Plant Halted After Power Outage
Officials suspect arson.
March 5, 2024
Ap24064710492597
Aerospace
FAA Says Boeing Fails to Meet Quality-Control Manufacturing Standards
The agency found "non-compliance issues" with Boeing's manufacturing-process control and parts handling and storage.
March 5, 2024
Safety
Safety
Embracing a Digitally Connected Workforce to Create Safer Environments
Some device policies may have inadvertently hindered, rather than promoted, plant floor safety.
March 4, 2024
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.
Recalls
Trader Joe's Dumplings Could Contain Plastic from Permanent Markers
The dumplings are produced by a California company.
March 4, 2024