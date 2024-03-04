Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Embracing a Digitally Connected Workforce to Create Safer Environments

Some device policies may have inadvertently hindered, rather than promoted, plant floor safety.

Nick Brown
Mar 4, 2024
Safety

In an era dominated by technological advancements, traditional no-device policies within workplaces are increasingly being recognized as outdated barriers to progress. As industries evolve and safety protocols become more intricate, the need for a digitally connected workforce has never been more apparent. Embracing connectivity can not only enhance workplace safety, but also drive efficiency in modern work environments.

Traditional no-device policies, conceived in an era when mobile technology was in its infancy, were primarily aimed at minimizing distractions and fostering a focused work environment. However, as we stand at the crossroads of the fourth industrial revolution, it is evident that these policies may inadvertently hinder rather than promote safety within the workplace. The advent of smartphones, wearables, and other connected devices has presented an unprecedented opportunity to leverage technology for the betterment of safety protocols.

Many people are already adapting to wearable technology in their daily lives by wearing smartwatches that can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress and activity. According to Statista, there were an estimated 200 million smartwatch shipments worldwide in 2022. That number is set to almost double by 2026. So why isn’t that same trend happening on the work floor?

Traditional no-device policies fail to adapt to the evolving nature of safety practices. In many industries, real-time information is crucial for preventing accidents and responding swiftly to emergencies. Prohibiting the use of devices creates a communication gap that can lead to delayed responses and increase the risk of accidents.

When the workers on the floor are not digitally connected, and there’s a malfunction in machinery, they have no way to immediately alert the maintenance teams or supervisors. This delay in communication can result in prolonged downtime for machinery, safety risks, and delays in production. When workers are digitally connected, the maintenance team and supervisors can be immediately alerted, allowing them to take the appropriate actions needed to address the issue promptly.

Additionally, some technology can even allow maintenance teams and supervisors to remotely troubleshoot the problem. Rapid responses like this can ensure smoother operations. By allowing employees to utilize connected devices, workplaces can ensure that critical information reaches the right individuals promptly, enabling proactive decision-making and minimizing potential safety hazards.

Embracing the New Age

The rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has opened up new avenues for monitoring and maintaining workplace safety. Smart sensors embedded in machinery, personal protective equipment and environmental monitoring systems can continuously collect data and provide insights in real-time. Digitally connected safety managers can access this data through their devices, allowing for proactive identification of potential safety issues and the implementation of preventive measures. This shift from reactive to proactive safety management is paramount in reducing accidents and creating a secure work environment.

Efficiency gains associated with a digitally connected workforce cannot be overlooked. Connected devices facilitate seamless communication and collaboration, breaking down silos and fostering a culture of shared responsibility for safety. For instance, instant messaging, video conferencing, and collaborative platforms enable employees to communicate efficiently and share vital information irrespective of their physical location. This not only accelerates decision-making processes, but also ensures that everyone is on the same page regarding safety protocols and procedures.

The integration of digital tools also streamlines incident reporting and documentation. Employees can use their devices to report safety concerns or incidents promptly, ensuring that the necessary actions are taken swiftly. This real-time reporting not only aids in resolving issues promptly but also contributes to the creation of a data-driven safety culture. Analyzing incident data allows organizations to identify trends, address recurring issues, and continuously improve safety protocols.

The era of traditional no-device policies is fading as the workplace landscape evolves and technology becomes an integral part of our daily lives. Embracing a digitally connected workforce is not merely about accommodating modern gadgets; it is a strategic move toward enhancing workplace safety and efficiency.

The seamless flow of real-time information, the integration of IoT devices, immersive training experiences, and efficient communication are just a few of the benefits that a connected workforce brings to the table. As industries navigate the challenges of the future, it is imperative to recognize the potential of technology in revolutionizing safety protocols and creating work environments that are not only secure, but also highly efficient.

Latest in Safety
Safety
Embracing a Digitally Connected Workforce to Create Safer Environments
March 4, 2024
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.
Trader Joe's Dumplings Could Contain Plastic from Permanent Markers
March 4, 2024
Ap24060818161722
COVID-19 No Longer Means Five Days in Isolation, CDC Says
March 4, 2024
A Burger King Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac, Walpole, Mass., April 20, 2022.
'Forever Chemicals' Phased Out of Fast-Food Wrappers
February 29, 2024
Related Stories
Osha
Safety
Fatality Leads to Nearly $2.5 Million in Penalties for Alabama Sawmill
Sonaca
Safety
DOL Finds Oklahoma Aeronautical Parts Manufacturer Exposed Workers to Serious Safety Hazards
Hand Pushing Emergency Stop
Safety
The Role Mass Notification Plays in Industrial Safety Strategies
Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in the western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Iran, in early Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
Safety
Blasts Hit Natural Gas Pipeline in Iran
More in Safety
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.
Recalls
Trader Joe's Dumplings Could Contain Plastic from Permanent Markers
The dumplings are produced by a California company.
March 4, 2024
Ap24060818161722
Safety
COVID-19 No Longer Means Five Days in Isolation, CDC Says
The change comes at a time when COVID-19 is no longer the public health menace it once was.
March 4, 2024
A Burger King Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac, Walpole, Mass., April 20, 2022.
Safety
'Forever Chemicals' Phased Out of Fast-Food Wrappers
A voluntary effort to eliminate the substances from wrappers began four years ago.
February 29, 2024
This aerial view shows the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, northeastern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023.
Safety
Drone Probe Fails at Fukushima
It was caused by an equipment glitch.
February 29, 2024
In this photo provided by the Flower Mound, Texas, Fire Department, Flower Mound firefighters respond to a fire in the Texas Panhandle, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Safety
Texas Nuclear Weapons Facility Shuts Down Operations as Wildfires Spread
The plant evacuated nonessential staff out of an "abundance of caution."
February 28, 2024
Ap24058649564262
Safety
Toyota Recalling 381,000 Tacoma Pickups Because Parts Can Fall off Rear Axles
The recall covers certain trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
February 28, 2024
Ranking member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., listens during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Environmental Protection Agency says 25 toxic waste sites in 15 states will be cleaned up as part of a $1 billion infusion to the federal Superfund program. The money is the third and last installment in $3.5 billion allocated under the 2021 infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden.
Safety
EPA Awards $1 Billion to Clean Up Toxic Waste
It's the third cash infusion for a Superfund program.
February 28, 2024
Ap24059175104778
Safety
Drone Flies into Damaged Fukushima Nuclear Reactor to Study Melted Fuel
These drones are tiny and a popular tool for factory safety checks.
February 28, 2024
Ap24059474670469
Safety
Chrysler Recalling Over 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Due to Steering Wheel Issue
The upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate.
February 28, 2024
E40 Thumb
Video
Boring Company Tunnel Workers Scarred by Toxic Sludge
For the workers doing the digging, the project has been anything but a smooth ride.
February 27, 2024
I Stock 1347954137
Safety
Family Dollar to Pay $41.6M for Rodent-Infested Warehouse
It is the largest-ever monetary criminal penalty in a food safety case.
February 27, 2024
Ap24057803317140
Safety
California Utility Will Pay $80M to Settle Wildfire Claims
Investigations found utility equipment sparked the fire in two canyon locations on Dec. 4, 2017.
February 27, 2024
Ap24057692822908
Safety
Boeing's Safety Culture Falls Short Despite the Company's Efforts to Fix It
Safety at Boeing is being re-examined after last month's blowout of an emergency door panel on an Alaska Airlines Max jet.
February 27, 2024
Osha
Safety
Fatality Leads to Nearly $2.5 Million in Penalties for Alabama Sawmill
Local council members also unanimously voted to revoke the company's business license.
February 23, 2024
Sonaca
Safety
DOL Finds Oklahoma Aeronautical Parts Manufacturer Exposed Workers to Serious Safety Hazards
OSHA proposed nearly $285,000 in penalties.
February 23, 2024