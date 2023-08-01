16 Workers Killed in Collapse of Crane Used to Build Bridge in India

The crane was being used to install precast box girders.

Associated Press
Aug 1, 2023
People search among the debris after a huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site at Shahpur Sarlambe village, Thane District, Maharashtra state, India, Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023.
People search among the debris after a huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site at Shahpur Sarlambe village, Thane District, Maharashtra state, India, Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023.
AP Photo/Praful Gangurde

NEW DELHI (AP) — A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 16 workers, the country's National Disaster Response Force said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Crane Collapse Linked to Company, Operator with History of Safety Violations 

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai. At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital.

Press Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured," his office said in a post.

Latest in Safety
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
Sponsored
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
August 1, 2023
Ap23213424013169
Tesla Drivers Complain that They Can Lose Steering Control
August 1, 2023
Ap23211638251152
Cargo Ship Fire that Blazed for Nearly a Week Appears to Have Burnt Out
August 1, 2023
Ap23213449040494
GM Recalls Nearly 900 Vehicles with Takata Air Bag Inflators
August 1, 2023
Related Stories
Roboticsin Manu
Safety
How to Ensure Workplace Safety with Robots
People walk on a trail at the Montissippi County Park near the Xcel Energy Monticello Generating Plant, a nuclear power plant, in Monticello, Minn., on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Safety
Low Levels of Radioactive Tritium May Be Near Mississippi River after Energy Company's Leak
In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands among derailed freight cars from a BNSF Railway train that derailed east of Havre, Montana on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Safety
Train Derailment in Northern Montana Spills Freight
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 24, 2023
Ap23211638251152
Safety
Cargo Ship Fire that Blazed for Nearly a Week Appears to Have Burnt Out
One crew member died and others were injured when the fire erupted.
August 1, 2023
Ap23213449040494
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 900 Vehicles with Takata Air Bag Inflators
The automaker has blamed a manufacturing problem.
August 1, 2023
In this photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators examine a driverless Uber SUV, March 20, 2018, that fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Ariz.
Automotive
Backup Driver in Fully Autonomous Car Accident Pleads Guilty
The case involved the first fatal collision with a fully autonomous car.
July 31, 2023
Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel examine the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Safety
Large Explosion at Fireworks Warehouse in Thailand
At least 118 people were hurt in the deadly blast.
July 31, 2023
Roboticsin Manu
Safety
How to Ensure Workplace Safety with Robots
As technology grows to be more and more intelligent, robots can be built and programmed for dangerous machines and practices.
July 31, 2023
Ap23184750648493
Safety
Roller Coaster with Big Crack Has a Second Structural Issue, Inspectors Say
Park staff closed Fury 325 on June 30 after a visitor pointed out the sizable crack.
July 31, 2023
I Stock 1133834174
Safety
Grain Bin Operator Fined After Worker Narrowly Escapes Serious Injury
A separate, more serious incident remains under investigation.
July 28, 2023
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York.
Safety
Crane Collapse Linked to Company, Operator with History of Safety Violations
The company has faced a series of criminal and civil actions.
July 28, 2023
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
Parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.
July 28, 2023
I Stock 1204882936
Safety
Cannabis Poisonings Rise After Legalization, New Review Concludes
Cannabis poisoning occurs when too much cannabis is consumed at one time.
July 27, 2023
I Stock 1285382256
Safety
Teen's Death in Poultry Plant Shows Continued Child Labor Problem, Feds Say
Three teenagers have died in U.S. industrial accidents so far this summer.
July 27, 2023
A biker stops to look at a pile of e-bikes in the aftermath of a fire in Chinatown, which authorities say started at an e-bike shop and spread to upper-floor apartments, Tuesday June 20, 2023, in New York.
Safety
As E-bikes Proliferate, So Do Battery Fires
The fires have been blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries.
July 27, 2023
Ap23207480281549
Safety
A Fire Is Still Burning on Board a Car-Carrying Cargo Ship
It's near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat.
July 27, 2023
I Stock 1367978216
Safety
Boston Food Manufacturer Fined Over Repeated Safety Hazards
The company failed to install safety guards on a dumpling machine’s rotating shafts.
July 26, 2023