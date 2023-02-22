2 Confirmed Dead, 50+ Missing in Mine Collapse

China state media reported that numerous vehicles were also buried in the collapse.

Associated Press
Feb 22, 2023
Coal I Stock 1382128746
iStock

BEIJING (AP) — An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing at least two people and leaving more than 50 missing, state media reported.

The official Xinhua News Agency said people were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League. It said six were rescued with injuries and 53 were still listed as missing.

A brief video of the collapse posted on the website of the Beijing Times newspaper showed a massive wall of reddish dirt or sand rushing down a slope onto mining vehicles moving below.

Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded "all-out efforts in search and rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured," Xinhua reported. Xi called for "ensuring the safety of people's lives and property and maintaining overall social stability," it said.

More than 300 rescue workers operating 129 rescue vehicles were participating in the search, Xinhua said.

The company running the mine, Inner Mongolia Xinjing Coal Industry Co. Ltd., was cited and fined last year for multiple safety violations ranging from insecure access routes to the mining surface to unsafe storage of volatile materials and a lack of training for its safety overseers, according to the news website The Paper.

Inner Mongolia is a key region for mining of coal and various minerals and rare earths, which critics say has ravaged the original landscape of mountains, grassy steppes and deserts.

China overwhelmingly relies on coal for power generation but has tried to reduce the number of deadly mine accidents through a greater emphasis on safety and the closure of smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment.

Most mining deaths are attributed to explosions caused by the buildup of methane and coal dust, or to drownings caused when miners break into shafts that had been abandoned due to flooding.

China has recorded a slew of deadly industrial and construction accidents in recent months as a result of poor safety training and regulation, official corruption and a tendency to cut corners by companies seeking to make profits. The economy has slowed, partly as a result of draconian lockdowns and quarantines imposed under the now-abandoned "zero COVID" policy.

In one of the worst recent incidents, 38 people were killed in a fire at a company dealing with chemicals and other industrial goods in the central province of Henan that was blamed on unsafe welding work.

Last month, an avalanche buried vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet, killing at least 28. Many of those trapped were headed home for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Latest in Safety
Figure 1: Touchless switches provide a high-performance operator interface solution for all types of applications, so users can interact with electronic controls in a hygienic manner.
Electronic Switches Lose Touch – On Purpose
February 21, 2023
Revco Black Stallion Sized
Plaid Flame-Resistant Cotton Welding Shirt
February 21, 2023
Pilz 2 Sized
Maintenance Safeguarding System Protects Against Restart, Tampering
February 21, 2023
Nearly a dozen train cars carrying hazardous chemicals were among those that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023, and burned.
How Vinyl Chloride Can Damage the Liver
February 20, 2023
Related Stories
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Safety
Fears, Questions About N. Korea's Growing Nuclear Arsenal
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Safety
White House Defends Response to Ohio Toxic Train Derailment
In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County fire truck early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, in Contra Costa, Calif.
Safety
Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing into Firetruck on Freeway
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Figure 1: Touchless switches provide a high-performance operator interface solution for all types of applications, so users can interact with electronic controls in a hygienic manner.
Safety
Electronic Switches Lose Touch – On Purpose
Designers now have a robust and hygienic electronic switch solution, beneficial for a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and consumer-facing applications.
February 21, 2023
Revco Black Stallion Sized
Safety
Plaid Flame-Resistant Cotton Welding Shirt
It is constructed of durable 7-ounce flame-resistant treated cotton and conforms to ASTM D6413 flame resistance.
February 21, 2023
Pilz 2 Sized
Safety
Maintenance Safeguarding System Protects Against Restart, Tampering
“Key-in-pocket” offers safety in the face of a hazardous restart and - at the same time - industrial security.
February 21, 2023
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Safety
Fears, Questions About N. Korea's Growing Nuclear Arsenal
North Korea likely has dozens of nuclear warheads.
February 21, 2023
After the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023, the U.S. EPA tested over 500 homes. It reported that none exceeded air quality standards for the chemicals tested.
Safety
Train Derailments Get More Headlines, But Truck Crashes Are More Frequent
Trucks carry more hazmat and more risk.
February 21, 2023
Nearly a dozen train cars carrying hazardous chemicals were among those that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023, and burned.
Safety
How Vinyl Chloride Can Damage the Liver
A closer look at the chemical released in the Ohio train derailment.
February 20, 2023
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Safety
White House Defends Response to Ohio Toxic Train Derailment
Local leaders and members of Congress demanded more be done.
February 20, 2023
In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County fire truck early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, in Contra Costa, Calif.
Safety
Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing into Firetruck on Freeway
The driver was operating a model that was among nearly 363,000 recalled Tesla vehicles.
February 20, 2023
Ap23047544042113
Safety
Health Care Vaccine Mandate Remains as Some Push for an End
The health care vaccination mandate is scheduled to run until November 2024..
February 20, 2023
An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Van Buren Township, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023.
Safety
Train Derails Near Detroit; No Hazardous Material Spilled
The incident came nearly two weeks after a devastating derailment in Ohio.
February 18, 2023
Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant on May 13, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Recalls 'Full Self-Driving'
The recall, part of part of a larger investigation by the NHTSA, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker.
February 17, 2023
In this photo provided by the Tucson Fire Department, personnel work to control the hazardous material leak and brush fire incidents at Rita Rd. and Interstate 10 near Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Safety
Arizona Interstate Reopens After Crash, Chemical Leak
Residents could return home a day after a deadly crash sent acrid plumes into the desert sky and prompted evacuations.
February 16, 2023
Ap23045741730117
Safety
Skinny Robot Documents Forces Eroding Doomsday Glacier
With the robot named Icefin lowered down a slender 1,925-foot (587-meter) hole, they saw how important crevasses are in the fracturing of the ice.
February 16, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Safety
Ford Stops F-150 Lightning Production After Battery Fire
A battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check.
February 15, 2023