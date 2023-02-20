Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing into Firetruck on Freeway

The driver was operating a model that was among nearly 363,000 recalled Tesla vehicles.

Associated Press
Feb 20, 2023
In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County fire truck early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, in Contra Costa, Calif.
In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County fire truck early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, in Contra Costa, Calif.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via AP

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into a fire truck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was struck on Interstate 680 were treated for minor injuries, said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, Dutter said. The car needed to be cut open to remove the passenger, who was taken to the hospital.

Photos showed the front end of the car was crushed and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.

California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said it was not clear whether the driver may have been intoxicated or whether the Tesla Model S was operating with automation or driving assistance features.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating how Tesla's Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the system.

Dutter said the truck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on northbound lanes of the freeway to protect responders to an earlier accident that did not result in injuries.

The fatal accident occurred around 4 a.m., and it took several hours to clear the freeway. The firetruck had to be towed away.

The Model S was among the nearly 363,000 vehicles Tesla recalled on Thursday because of potential flaws in its "Full Self-Driving" system. While the recall is aimed at correcting possible problems at intersections and with speed limits, it comes amid a broader investigation by U.S. safety regulators into Tesla's automated driving systems.

Latest in Safety
Ap23047544042113
Health Care Vaccine Mandate Remains as Some Push for an End
February 20, 2023
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Ohio Town Takes Resident Questions on Derailment, Chemicals
February 15, 2023
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway.
Hazardous Spill Closes Interstate, Forces Evacuation
February 15, 2023
I Stock 451353863
Grain Co-op Faces $630K Penalty Over Worker's Partial Amputation
February 14, 2023
Related Stories
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Safety
White House Defends Response to Ohio Toxic Train Derailment
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Safety
Ohio Town Takes Resident Questions on Derailment, Chemicals
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Authorities say air monitoring hasn’t detected dangerous levels of fumes in communities where crews released and burned toxic chemicals from a derailed train. But they said Tuesday that Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage still aren’t being allowed in their homes.
Safety
Air Near Ohio Derailment Deemed Safe for Residents to Return Home
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Ap23047544042113
Safety
Health Care Vaccine Mandate Remains as Some Push for an End
The health care vaccination mandate is scheduled to run until November 2024..
February 20, 2023
An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Van Buren Township, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023.
Safety
Train Derails Near Detroit; No Hazardous Material Spilled
The incident came nearly two weeks after a devastating derailment in Ohio.
February 18, 2023
Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant on May 13, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Recalls 'Full Self-Driving'
The recall, part of part of a larger investigation by the NHTSA, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker.
February 17, 2023
In this photo provided by the Tucson Fire Department, personnel work to control the hazardous material leak and brush fire incidents at Rita Rd. and Interstate 10 near Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Safety
Arizona Interstate Reopens After Crash, Chemical Leak
Residents could return home a day after a deadly crash sent acrid plumes into the desert sky and prompted evacuations.
February 16, 2023
Ap23045741730117
Safety
Skinny Robot Documents Forces Eroding Doomsday Glacier
With the robot named Icefin lowered down a slender 1,925-foot (587-meter) hole, they saw how important crevasses are in the fracturing of the ice.
February 16, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Safety
Ford Stops F-150 Lightning Production After Battery Fire
A battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check.
February 15, 2023
A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Safety
Hyundai, Kia Update Security After TikTok Challenge Thefts
The challenge shows how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver.
February 15, 2023
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Safety
Ohio Town Takes Resident Questions on Derailment, Chemicals
Concerns persist about strange odors, the reports of sick or dead animals and the potential impact on drinking water.
February 15, 2023
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway.
Safety
Hazardous Spill Closes Interstate, Forces Evacuation
Arizona residents within a half mile were ordered to leave.
February 15, 2023
A staff of Nissan car showroom wipes a car on Jan. 31, 2022, in Tokyo.
Safety
Nissan Recall: Air Bag Can Knock Steering Wheel Emblem Loose
The automaker has received four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.
February 15, 2023
A worker wearing a new real-time impairment screening device for cannabis and other drugs designed by Gaize.
Safety
Gaize Launches Real-Time Cannabis Impairment Test
The headset is a particularly good fit for manufacturing and industrial companies.
February 14, 2023
I Stock 451353863
Safety
Grain Co-op Faces $630K Penalty Over Worker's Partial Amputation
A paddle conveyor was left running when employees entered a soybean bin for cleaning.
February 14, 2023
People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, Calif., on June 30, 2011. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel generated by the nation's commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition in the Southwestern U.S. is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debated a bill that would ban construction of such a facility without state consent.
Energy
New Mexico May Seek Veto Power over Spent Nuke Fuel Storage
February 14, 2023
Mm1220
Video
Factory Fined After Workers Fell in Chocolate Tank
Emergency workers had to cut a hole in the bottom of the tank to rescue the workers.
February 13, 2023