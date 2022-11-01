Nine Arrested After Bridge Collapses in India, Killing 134

Those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator and its staff.

Ajit SolankiKrutika PathiSheikh Saaliq
Nov 1, 2022
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

MORBI, India (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country's worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.

As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state's tourism website as an "artistic and technological marvel," collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier.

Inspector-General Ashok Yadav said police have formed a special investigative team, and that those arrested include managers of the bridge's operator, Oreva Group, and its staff.

"We won't let the guilty get away, we won't spare anyone," Yadav said.

Gujarat authorities opened a case against Oreva for suspected culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide and other violations.

In March, the local Morbi town government awarded a 15-year contract to maintain and manage the bridge to Oreva, a group of companies known mainly for making clocks, mosquito zappers and electric bikes. The same month, Oreva closed the bridge, which spans a wide section of the Machchu river, for repairs.

The bridge has been repaired several times in the past and many of its original parts have been replaced over the years.

It was reopened nearly seven months later, on Oct. 26, the first day of the Gujarati New Year, which coincides with the Hindu festival season, and the attraction drew hundreds of sightseers.

Sandeepsinh Zala, a Morbi official, told the Indian Express newspaper the company reopened the bridge without first obtaining a "fitness certificate." That could not be independently verified, but officials said they were investigating.

Authorities said the structure collapsed under the weight of hundreds of people. A security video of the disaster showed it shaking violently and people trying to hold on to its cables and metal fencing before the aluminum walkway gave way and crashed into the river.

The bridge split in the middle with its walkway hanging down, its cables snapped.

Police said at least 134 people were confirmed dead and many others were admitted to hospitals in critical condition. Emergency responders and rescuers worked overnight and throughout Monday to search for survivors. State minister Harsh Sanghvi said most of the victims were teenagers, women and older people.

At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river, said Jigar Khunt, an information department official in Gujarat. It was unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed and how many remained missing, but survivors said it was so densely packed that people were unable to quickly escape when its cables began to snap.

"There were just too many people on the bridge. We could barely move," Sidik Bai, 27, said while recovering from injuries in a hospital in Morbi.

Sidik said he jumped into the water when the bridge began to crack and saw his friend being crushed by its metal walkway. He survived by clinging to the bridge's cables.

"Everyone was crying for help, but one by one they all began disappearing in the water," Sidik said.

Local news channels ran pictures of the missing shared by concerned relatives, and family members raced to overcrowded hospitals searching for their loved ones.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting the state at the time of the accident. He said he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy" and his office announced compensation for families of the dead and called for speedy rescue efforts.

"Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain," Modi said during a public event in the state on Monday.

Modi was the top elected official of Gujarat for 12 years before becoming India's prime minister in 2014. A Gujarat state government election is expected in coming months and opposition parties have demanded a thorough investigation of the accident.

The bridge collapse was Asia's third major disaster involving large crowds in a month.

On Saturday, a Halloween crowd surge killed more than 150 people attending festivities in Itaewon, a neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.

India's infrastructure has long been marred by safety problems, and Morbi has suffered other major disasters. In 1979, an upstream dam on the Machchu river burst, sending walls of water into the city and killing hundreds of people in one of India's biggest dam failures.

In 2001, thousands of people died in an earthquake in Gujarat. Morbi, 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the quake's epicenter in Bhuj, suffered widespread damage. According to a report in the Times of India newspaper, the bridge that collapsed Sunday also was severely damaged.

___

Aijaz Hussain reported from New Delhi.

October 31, 2022
I Stock 485328666
Poultry Processor Fails to Pay Penalties Following Safety Violations
October 27, 2022
Ep105
Mother Faces Murder Charge After Child Dies from Eating THC Gummies
October 25, 2022
I Stock 1143544891
Drizly Agrees to Tighten Data Security After Breach
October 25, 2022
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
A Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Safety
Delta Air Settles With Pilot Who Raised Safety Concerns
Woman Checking Quality Of Coffee 528181173 3000x2000 (1)
Safety
The Consequences of Quality Fails
Ap22305515625718
Automotive
Hyundai Recalls SUVs for Fire Risk in Computer
The SUVs have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short.
November 1, 2022
Low Res Attack Gif gif
Safety
Laser Attack Blinds Autonomous Vehicles
It's deleting pedestrians and confusing cars.
October 31, 2022
In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Labor
Workers Walk Out of iPhone Factory, Highlighting Virus Woes
With 90 assembly lines, it is the main iPhone assembly site.
October 31, 2022
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Safety
Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 133 in India
The bridge, built in the late 1800s, was touted as an “engineering marvel."
October 31, 2022
A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day in Hyderabad, India, March 24, 2018.
Safety
Tuberculosis Cases Rise for the First Time in Years
The U.N. health agency said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis in 2021.
October 28, 2022
A photo of the accident site.
Safety
NTSB: Valve Leak Fueled 2021 Pipeline Blast That Killed 2
Workers thought they had fixed the leak.
October 28, 2022
Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla on July 1, 2021.
Safety
Another Miami Beach Condo Building Evacuated
A structural engineering report prompted the evacuation.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 1291267600
Laws & Regulations
Honeywell to Settle False Claims Allegations for $3.35M
Federal prosecutors said the company sold defective material for bullet proof vests.
October 27, 2022
I Stock 485328666
Safety
Poultry Processor Fails to Pay Penalties Following Safety Violations
A federal appeals court found the company in contempt.
October 27, 2022
I Stock 1215493647
Safety
Flexsteel to Pay $9.8M for Superfund Site Cleanup in Indiana
The groundwater is contaminated with solvents and degreasers.
October 26, 2022
A house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif., on Sep. 27, 2020.
Safety
Regulators Propose $155M Fine for PG&E for 2020 Wildfire
The fire destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead.
October 26, 2022
In this photo taken from video released by Shanghai Media Group, a medical worker hands over aerosolised COVID vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. in Shanghai on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering the inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
Technology
China Rolling Out Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Scientists hope that such “needle-free” vaccines will make vaccination more accessible.
October 26, 2022
Cleaning Products I Stock 1420813747
Recalls
Clorox Recalls Millions of Bottles of Cleaning Products
The products “may contain bacteria."
October 26, 2022
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver.
Recalls
Park Outside Again: Kia Recalls SUVs for Engine Fire Risk
Fires can start while the engines are running or when they're turned off.
October 26, 2022