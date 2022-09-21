Ohio Oil Refinery Fire Injures 2 People; Plant Shut Down

The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Associated Press
Sep 21, 2022
Fire
iStock

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in Ohio injured two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said.

The fire started Tuesday night at BP's Husky Toledo Refinery, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. There was no word on how it started or the extent of the injuries or damage.

According to Baldino, two people were hurt, all other staff were accounted for and the plant was safely shut down.

The refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.

In addition to its own fire department, the company said it worked closely with local fire crews.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public,” Baldino said.

BP announced last month it had agreed to sell its 50% interest in the Husky Toledo Refinery to its joint venture partner Cenovus Energy.

The fire happened a few weeks after an electrical fire at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, caused the company to temporarily close that facility. No one was hurt.

Latest in Safety
Actor Matt Damon speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York.
Water.org Unveils $1 Billion Plan for Water, Sanitation Access
September 21, 2022
I Stock 824586698
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice
September 16, 2022
Bahia Bakari, the sole survivor of the Yemeni airline that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, arrives at the courtroom, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Paris. A French court was expected to issue a verdict Wednesday Sept.22, 2022 in the trial of the Yemeni airline that operated a passenger plane that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, killing 152 people.
Damages Awarded for 2009 Plane Crash
September 14, 2022
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe.
Last Reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Stopped
September 12, 2022
Related Stories
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
Plastic
Safety
Nanoplastics Can Disrupt Human Liver, Lung Cells’ Processes
Fire
Safety
Fire Erupts at Oil Well in Iran, Officials Blame Sabotage
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
NHTSA said this week that roadway deaths in the U.S. are at crisis levels.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1367728606
Safety
Deepfake Audio Has a Tell
Researchers used fluid dynamics to spot artificial imposter voices.
September 20, 2022
I Stock 824586698
Safety
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice
The former owner of Valley Processing Inc. faces 12 felony counts.
September 16, 2022
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Automotive
Report: Tesla Driver Lost Scholarship Before Fiery Crash
The crash damaged the Tesla's high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames.
September 16, 2022
I Stock 96764887
Safety
Male-to-Male Extension Cords Flagged Over Electrocution, Fire Risks
These cords do not comply with applicable national safety codes.
September 16, 2022
Nissa
Automotive
Nissan Recalls Over 200K Pickups Due to Risk of Rolling Away
Nissan says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries.
September 16, 2022
There has been no reported sighting in northern Philippine waters so far of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch, which prompted authorities to warn of potential danger to aircraft and ships, officials said Thursday, Sept. 15.
Aerospace
Aircraft and Ships Warned of Falling Debris From Chinese Rocket Launch
China has previously faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled.
September 15, 2022
Plastic
Safety
Nanoplastics Can Disrupt Human Liver, Lung Cells’ Processes
Many products that we bring into our homes are made of plastic or wrapped in plastic packaging.
September 15, 2022
Bahia Bakari, the sole survivor of the Yemeni airline that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, arrives at the courtroom, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Paris. A French court was expected to issue a verdict Wednesday Sept.22, 2022 in the trial of the Yemeni airline that operated a passenger plane that crashed into the Indian Ocean in 2009, killing 152 people.
Aerospace
Damages Awarded for 2009 Plane Crash
152 people were killed and one survived.
September 14, 2022
Fire
Safety
Fire Erupts at Oil Well in Iran, Officials Blame Sabotage
The area has previously suffered attacks on its crucial oil facilities.
September 13, 2022
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a launch failure on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about 1 1/2 minutes after liftoff Monday.
Aerospace
Bezos Rocket Crashes After Liftoff
The New Shepard rocket was barely a minute into its flight from West Texas when bright yellow flames shot out.
September 13, 2022
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe.
Energy
Last Reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Stopped
It was operating in “island mode” for several days.
September 12, 2022
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration agreed that the NTSB will take the lead investigating accidents that involve death or serious injury or that create potentially deadly debris, while the FAA will handle other investigations.
Safety
NTSB, FAA Agree on Leading Investigations of Space Accidents
The two agencies are frequently at odds, usually when the safety board believes its recommendations are being ignored by the FAA.
September 12, 2022
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board completed one investigation in 2020, three in 2021, including at the LyondellBasell facility, and three so far this year, the report said.
Safety
Watchdog: Chemical Safety Agency Impeded by Staff Shortage
At least 17 investigations are currently waiting to be closed.
September 12, 2022