Last Reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Stopped

It was operating in “island mode” for several days.

Karl Ritter
Hanna ArhirovaJon Gambrell
Sep 12, 2022
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe.
Planet Labs PBC via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its outside source of power a week ago after all its power lines were disconnected because of shelling. It was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining operational reactor.

That's considered an unstable way of operating a nuclear plant, which could lead to damage to key equipment including turbines and pumps.

Nuclear operator Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored “to its operational capacity” late Saturday, making it possible to run the plant's safety and other systems on electricity from the power system of Ukraine.

“Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state – cold shutdown," the company said Sunday in a statement.

Energoatom said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company's chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days.

The plant, one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, which marked its 200th day on Sunday. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.

Energoatom renewed its appeal for Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow for the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog that has two experts at the plant, confirmed that external power has been restored there.

However, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said he remains “gravely concerned about the situation at the plant, which remains in danger as long as any shelling continues.”

He added that “consultations have begun on the urgent need to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone” at the plant.

The IAEA said it would take 30 hours to bring the sixth reactor to a “cold shutdown state,” but it will still require electricity for its safety systems after that. The agency said work is under way to restore other power lines at the plant, which remains occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers.

Also on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops and weapons from the plant and ensure its safety and security in line with IAEA recommendations.

Macron reminded Putin in a phone conversation that the “Russian occupation of the nuclear plant was the cause for concern over its integrity,” according to a statement from the French presidency.

Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market.
Energy
Report: Clean Energy Jobs Grow, but Wages Lag Fossil Sector
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine Says Nuclear Plant Offline After Russian Shelling
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Legislators Advance Plan to Extend Run of Calif's Oldest Nuke Plant
A rainbow forms between the European Council building, left, and the European Commission building right outside a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Energy
EU Nations Struggle to Find Joint Approach on Energy Prices
They are looking for ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies.
September 9, 2022
A bowl is manufactured in the factory of the French glassmaker Duralex, in La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin, central France, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Iconic French tableware brand Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs.
Energy
Ukraine War Hits James Bond's Glassmaker
Actor Daniel Craig drank from one its “Picardie” tumblers, with a scorpion on his wrist, when playing James Bond in “Skyfall.”
September 9, 2022
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market.
Energy
Report: Clean Energy Jobs Grow, but Wages Lag Fossil Sector
Risky work in fossil fuels has been compensated with higher pay.
September 8, 2022
Fast-moving floodwater obliterated sections of major roads through Yellowstone National Park in June 2022.
Energy
Intense Heat Waves, Flooding Batter Electricity & Water Systems
America's aging infrastructure is sagging under the pressure.
September 8, 2022
I Stock 692096736
Energy
Tiny Algae Could Help Fix Concrete's Dirty Little Secret
Four innovative ways to clean up this notoriously hard to decarbonize industry.
September 7, 2022
Electric Salt Spoon
Energy
Electric Spoon Lightly Shocks You to Make Food Taste Saltier
Kirin pointed toward relatively high average sodium intake levels among Japanese consumers as the motivation behind the new device.
September 7, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine Says Nuclear Plant Offline After Russian Shelling
Its last transmission line disconnected because of a fire.
September 6, 2022
As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant as Ban Begins
Critics say ending the source of energy is a good move, but not right now.
September 1, 2022
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Legislators Advance Plan to Extend Run of Calif's Oldest Nuke Plant
Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the state could face rolling blackouts if its twin reactors were retired too soon.
September 1, 2022
Gas Prices Pump Ap
Energy
Indiana Refinery Fire to Only Minimally Hit Gas Prices
As long as the facility can reopen quickly.
August 30, 2022
In this undated photo provided by Waipa Studio/Pachama is Diego Saez Gil, who co-founded climate technology startup Pachama in 2018 at a time when big corporations in Silicon Valley and elsewhere were looking for ways to offset their carbon emissions through forest conservation.
Energy
Climate Tech CEO Wants to Hold Carbon Emitters Accountable
Some bad players in the past have taken on the practice of buying a few carbon offsets, putting an ad on social media of a few trees being planted, and using it as a way to hide the fact that they’re actually not doing anything.
August 29, 2022
I Stock 178972479
Energy
What Are Green Jobs?
And how can I get one?
August 29, 2022
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond.
Energy
No UN Access Yet to Russian-Occupied Nuke Plant in Ukraine
The visit comes after the plant was temporarily knocked offline.
August 26, 2022
Nuclear power plants, Kori 1, right, and Shin Kori 2 are seen in Ulsan, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2013. South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt's first nuclear power plant.
Energy
S Korea Signs $2.25 Billion Deal with Russia Nuclear Company
The project doesn't clash with international sanctions against Russia.
August 25, 2022