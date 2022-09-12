Watchdog: Chemical Safety Agency Impeded by Staff Shortage

At least 17 investigations are currently waiting to be closed.

Matthew Daly
Sep 12, 2022
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board completed one investigation in 2020, three in 2021, including at the LyondellBasell facility, and three so far this year, the report said.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board completed one investigation in 2020, three in 2021, including at the LyondellBasell facility, and three so far this year, the report said.
Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency that investigates chemical accidents is hindered by a lack of staffing, leadership disputes and a backlog of investigations that threaten its ability to protect people and the environment, according to a new report by a federal watchdog.

The report by the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general says the U.S. Chemical Safety Board is “challenged by vacancies in mission-critical positions and an inability to fully use the resources Congress allocated'' to it.

Leadership disputes, shoddy internal reviews and reporting backlogs “are impeding the board’s ability to accomplish its mission,'' Inspector General Sean O’Donnell said in a letter to the board's acting head.

O'Donnell's report, released this week, comes after the board's former chairwoman resigned this summer amid criticism about extravagant spending, ongoing disputes with other board members and a backlog of investigations. The board completed one investigation in 2020, three in 2021 and three so far this year, the report said. At least 17 investigations are currently waiting to be closed.

Katherine Lemos, the agency's former chair, left in July, saying in a resignation letter that disputes with fellow board members “have eroded my confidence in our ability to focus” on the independent agency's mission. Lemos was appointed by former President Donald Trump and led the agency for two years. Her departure left the five-member panel with two Senate-confirmed members, both nominated by President Joe Biden. A third Biden nominee is pending before the Senate.

With a $13 million annual budget, the board is the only federal agency charged with investigating the causes of chemical accidents, including factory explosions, refinery fires and other industrial disasters. The agency had a dozen investigators as of last month, down from more than 20 investigators in the past decade, the inspector general said.

Overall, the agency has 27 staffers out of 44 approved positions.

Trump proposed eliminating the safety board in each of his annual budgets, arguing that its focus on regulation had “frustrated both regulators and industry.” Congress funded the agency throughout Trump's term, although staffing levels dwindled and Lemos served as the board's sole member for nearly two years.

“The Chemical Safety Board barely survived the Trump war of attrition against it,'' said Jeff Ruch, a top official at Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a watchdog group of current and former public employees. The watchdog group had sharply criticized Lemos and repeatedly called for her ouster.

The inspector general's report “underlines that it is difficult for a federal agency, especially a small agency, to function when it is saddled with leadership that is inimical to its mission,'' Ruch said in an email.

The current leadership, including interim executive Steve Owens, appears intent to rebuild the agency, Ruch said, although problems remain. The board is "increasingly important because our industrial infrastructure, like our public infrastructure of roads and bridges, has been aging and is becoming more vulnerable to refinery explosions and other chemical disasters,'' he said.

The 17-page report by the inspector general recommends that the board quickly fill investigator and senior staff positions, ensure there are plans to hand off duties when staff members leave and update internal procedures on how reports are written and reviewed.

In a statement, Owens and board member Sylvia Johnson said the board "appreciates the inspector general's report, and we agree that there is much work to be done to get this agency back on track.''

The agency is taking steps to hire more investigators and other mission-critical staff and has streamlined the review process for investigative reports, Owens and Johnson said.

"We look forward to an ongoing relationship with the inspector general as we tackle the many challenges facing the agency,'' they said.

Owens has been nominated to chair the safety board, but the Senate has not yet acted. Senators also have not voted on Catherine Sandoval's nomination to serve as the third board member.

Latest in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration agreed that the NTSB will take the lead investigating accidents that involve death or serious injury or that create potentially deadly debris, while the FAA will handle other investigations.
NTSB, FAA Agree on Leading Investigations of Space Accidents
September 12, 2022
I Stock 1348369671
Baxter Infusion Pumps Exposed to Hacking Risks
September 9, 2022
I Stock 1312677402
Philips Alerts Sleep Mask Users to Possible Issues with Magnetic Clips
September 7, 2022
Related Stories
The Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship on the seabed off Gibraltar, Aug. 30, 2022.
Safety
Cargo Ship Beached After Collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Fire
Safety
Michigan Lifting Some Fuel Rules After Indiana Refinery Fire
Spill
Safety
Oilfield Wastewater Line Spills in Northwestern North Dakota
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration agreed that the NTSB will take the lead investigating accidents that involve death or serious injury or that create potentially deadly debris, while the FAA will handle other investigations.
Safety
NTSB, FAA Agree on Leading Investigations of Space Accidents
The two agencies are frequently at odds, usually when the safety board believes its recommendations are being ignored by the FAA.
September 12, 2022
Unnamed (3)
Labor
Protecting Workers Without Sacrificing Productivity
Companies no longer have to make that trade off thanks to recent material handling innovations.
September 9, 2022
I Stock 1348369671
Safety
Baxter Infusion Pumps Exposed to Hacking Risks
Baxter has been working with Rapid7 on developing a response to the vulnerabilities.
September 9, 2022
A surfer walks by as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Oil Company Settles Criminal Cases in California Spill
The pipeline broke, spilling about 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean.
September 9, 2022
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market.
Energy
Report: Clean Energy Jobs Grow, but Wages Lag Fossil Sector
Risky work in fossil fuels has been compensated with higher pay.
September 8, 2022
I Stock 1312677402
Safety
Philips Alerts Sleep Mask Users to Possible Issues with Magnetic Clips
More than 17 million masks containing magnetic clips have been distributed by Philips Respironics to date.
September 7, 2022
A person paddle boards near a boat in McCovey Cove in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Safety
Chance of California Power Outages Up as Heat Wave Worsens
Grid managers have several options available before power outages, like tapping backup generators.
September 6, 2022
Picture1 39
Recalls
Lawn Mowers Recalled Because Blades Can 'Detach Unexpectedly'
The recall affects 26,300 products sold in the U.S. and another 350 that were sold in Canada.
September 2, 2022
I Stock 1323017775
Laws & Regulations
Drug Company CEO Pleads Guilty to Selling Tainted Medicine
He allowed contaminated medicine to go to pediatric hospitals.
September 2, 2022
In this photo provided by the Gibraltar government and taken on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022, a leak of heavy fuel oil, a small amount of which has escaped the perimeter of the boom sits on the surface of the sea by the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar on Tuesday.
Safety
Gibraltar Confirms Leakage of Fuel From Stranded Cargo Ship
The captain says the leak is "fully under control."
September 1, 2022
A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Recalls
Ford Recalls SUVs for Fire Hazard
Ford has reports of 25 fires.
September 1, 2022
In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. An autonomous vehicle run by Cruise LLC got into a wreck while making a left turn, causing the company to update software and recall 80 vehicles. The San Francisco-based unit of General Motors says the crash happened June 3, 2022. The company says it filed recall paperwork at the request of federal safety regulators and to be transparent with the public.
Automotive
Cruise Updates Software for Autonomous Vehicles After Wreck
The updated software would have picked a different path and avoided the crash.
September 1, 2022
Wave Cel
Safety
WaveCel Hard Hat Better Protects Against Traumatic Brain Injury
The WaveCel dome lines the entire shell, crown and sides, which is critical to provide Type II level protection from lateral and crown impacts.
August 31, 2022
I Stock 939236430
Safety
Chemical Processing Facility Fined $179,000 Over Safety Issues
The EPA claims that Greenfield Global USA failed to design and maintain a safe facility.
August 31, 2022