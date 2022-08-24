Oilfield Wastewater Line Spills in Northwestern North Dakota

James MacPherson
Aug 24, 2022
Spill
iStock

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the state that they say could take more than a year to clean up.

Karl Rockeman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday that New York-based Hess Corp., the pipeline’s owner, reported the saltwater spill 8 miles (13 kilometers) northwest of Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size to be 8,400 gallons (31,797 liters). He said the company vastly increased its estimate on Monday to 1.4 million gallons (63.6 million liters), or enough to more than fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Rockeman said Hess believed the 6-inch, steel-reinforced composite pipe had been leaking since at least July 21, but the company didn't discover the break until mid-August. It was first reported by an area farmer, Rockeman said.

The pipeline was pressure-monitored for leak detection. Rockeman said it's unknown why the spill was not detected earlier.

It also was not immediately known what caused the leak to the pipeline. Agency officials were on scene to oversee the cleanup and investigate the spill, said Rockeman, who heads the department’s division of water quality.

Rockeman said the spill occurred about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the nearest water well in the area. No drinking water sources were threatened, he said.

"There were no mapped underlying aquifers," Rockeman said.

Rockeman did not immediately know how much land was affected.

Workers have begun excavating soil from portions of the affected area, Rockeman said. Cleanup and reclamation of the site will likely will take at least a year, he said.

The amount of wastewater reported spilled by the company could more then fill two Olympic-size swimming pools.

“It's big,” he said of the spill. “It's going to take some time.”

Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, said in a statement that the "spill is a reminder of the need for additional investment in monitoring technology so that we aren’t relying on farmers and ranchers as the first line of defense in leak detection.”

Wastewater is a byproduct of oil production that contains saltwater and oil, and sometimes chemicals from hydraulic fracturing operations.

Saltwater is an unwanted byproduct of oil and gas development and is considered an environmental hazard by the state. It is many times saltier than seawater and can easily kill vegetation exposed to it. Referred to produced water by the industry, it also may contain oil and chemicals from hydraulic fracturing operations.

The largest such spill on record in North Dakota occurred north of Williston over a period of five months in 2014 and 2015. It contaminated more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) of Missouri River tributaries, as well as land and groundwater.

Summit Midstream Partners’ pipeline leaked 700,000 barrels, or 29 million gallons (109,776,942 liters), of wastewater. Summit was ordered to pay $35 million in civil and criminal penalties.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1225971187
The Bacterium Behind Deadly Food Poisoning Outbreaks
August 19, 2022
Windowstn
This Building's Windows Keep Exploding
August 19, 2022
I Stock 1307516357
Two Florida Deaths Linked to Raw Oysters
August 17, 2022
Related Stories
A new category of durable, high-tech, all epoxy coating is dramatically increasing traction and improving safety in industrial settings.
Safety
Industrial Safety: Preventing Slips and Falls Virtually Everywhere
The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.
Safety
Fire Risk Prompts Hyundai, Kia Hitch Recalls
A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into the cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.
Safety
Chemical Tanker, Cargo Ship Crash Near Southwestern Japan
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.
Safety
Fire Risk Prompts Hyundai, Kia Hitch Recalls
They haven't figured out how to fix it yet.
August 23, 2022
A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into the cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.
Safety
Chemical Tanker, Cargo Ship Crash Near Southwestern Japan
Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship.
August 22, 2022
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. A Georgia jury has returned a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. involving a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple. Lawyers for the couple confirmed the verdict. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks.
Safety
Ford to Appeal $1.7 Billion Verdict in Georgia Truck Crash
The Michigan-based automaker sought to defend the company against accusations.
August 22, 2022
I Stock 1225971187
Safety
The Bacterium Behind Deadly Food Poisoning Outbreaks
A microbiologist explains listeria.
August 19, 2022
I Stock 1338041420
Safety
How to Destroy a 'Forever Chemical'
Scientists are discovering ways to eliminate PFAS, but this growing global health problem isn't going away soon.
August 19, 2022
Windowstn
Technology
This Building's Windows Keep Exploding
And no one knows why.
August 19, 2022
Ultrathera Gyro Stim
Safety
Father Invents Balance Treatment Device for Daughter
GyroStim is a computer-controlled, automated, multi-axis rotational chair.
August 18, 2022
In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos' cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are seen during their spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Aerospace
Bad Battery Cuts Spacewalk Short
The spacewalker had to rush back inside.
August 18, 2022
Aerial Crane At Port I Stock 1159208244
Supply Chain
Court: Mishandled Peroxide Caused 2021 Port Blast
The peroxide was kept in direct sunlight for 12 days before the incident.
August 18, 2022
I Stock 1307516357
Safety
Two Florida Deaths Linked to Raw Oysters
About 80,000 people in the U.S. get vibriosis each year, and about 100 people die from it.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1344775187
Safety
Packaging Manufacturer Fined After 25-Year-Old Worker Severely Injured
The worker was removing polyethylene foam from an extruding machine when a static discharge ignited a flammable gas.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1036010084
Safety
Washington Stands By Pesticide Deadline, Warns Bad Actors
Pesticide testing deadlines won't move and the cannabis board knows that some producers are rushing products to retailers to try to beat the testing deadline.
August 16, 2022
I Stock 1402040044
Safety
U.S. Offers More Monkeypox Vaccine to States and Cities
U.S. officials previously shipped more than 630,000 doses, though not all have been used.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 10 53 44 Am
Safety
Capri Sun Juice Could Contain Cleaning Solution
Kraft Heinz received complaints about the taste of "Wild Cherry" juice pouches.
August 16, 2022