Several Feared Dead After Chemical Plant Blast in Slovenia

Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area.

May 12th, 2022
Ali Zerdin
Explosion
iStock

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia has left at least four people missing and feared dead, officials said Thursday.

Emergency officials said another two people were hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns after the blast, which was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) in the town of Kocevje.

The Melamin factory has about 200 employees. The company head Srecko Stefanic said rescuers are searching for at least four missing people.

“Chances that they survived are slim,” he said.

The two people in critical condition were transferred to a hospital in the capital Ljubljana. A total of 20 people sought some kind of medical assistance, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast, that sent black smoke billowing from the factory. Authorities, who initially asked people to stay indoors, later said preliminary tests showed no health threat.

Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area. The town, which is about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Ljubljana, has a population of about 8,000.

Regional broadcaster N1 television said a local emergency council met for an urgent session as firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the plant.

Emergency agencies reported the fire was put out by mid-morning. The factory building was badly damaged, they said.

Melamin produces chemical products including melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.

The Slovenian Press Agency described the explosion as “the worst industrial fire in Slovenia’s recent history.” A total of 17 industrial fires have been recorded since 1995, resulting mostly in material damage, the agency reported.

More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday May 9, 2022 in Paris.
Paris Trial for 2009 Plane Crash That Left 152 Dead, 1 Alive
The lone survivor is expected to attend.
May 9th, 2022
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
Power Co. to Pay $500K Fine for Deadly Explosion
Workers had been performing maintenance on a slag tank when the substance unexpectedly poured out.
May 9th, 2022
Hqdefault 627576afd64d6
Tornado Hits Cannabis Farm in Oklahoma
The farm lost about 95 percent of its crop in less than a minute.
May 6th, 2022
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, members of the surgical team show the pig heart for transplant into patient David Bennett in Baltimore on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Researchers trying to learn what killed Bennett, the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig, have discovered signs of an animal virus in the organ but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man’s death.
Virus Found in Pig Heart Used in Human Transplant
A major worry about animal-to-human transplants is the risk that it could introduce new kinds of infections to people.
May 6th, 2022
Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city's last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port.
New Effort Races to Rescue Civilians from Mariupol Plant
2,000 Ukrainian fighters are in a vast maze of tunnels and bunkers beneath Azovstal steelworks.
May 6th, 2022
The dam at El Capitan Reservoir is seen Friday, April 8, 2022, in Lakeside, Calif. Constructed four generations ago, the massive rock and clay dam is capable of storing over 36 billion gallons of water — enough to supply every resident in San Diego for most of a year. Today, it's three-quarters empty — intentionally kept low because of concerns it could fail under the strain of too much water.
AP Analysis Finds Growing Number of Poor, High-Hazard Dams
If any of these 2,200 dams failed, they would likely cause deaths downstream.
May 5th, 2022
Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Report: Michigan Dam Failures Were 'Preventable'
Two dams failed, forced an evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes.
May 5th, 2022
Rescuers in central China have pulled the woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier, state media reported Thursday.
Death Toll Rises to 26 in Central China Building Collapse
One woman was rescued six days after the rear of the six-story building suddenly caved in.
May 5th, 2022
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Mariupol Steel Mill Battle Rages
The city, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war.
May 5th, 2022
The three pumps were manufactured between December 2017 and May 2018.
Medtronic Flags Issues with Ventricular Device After Patient Deaths
The three pumps were manufactured between December 2017 and May 2018.
May 4th, 2022
I Stock 685864090
PFAS Are Showing Up in Children's Products
Including those labeled 'nontoxic' and 'green.'
May 4th, 2022