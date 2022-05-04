Magid Glove & Safety Named Top Workplace

In January 2022, Magid Glove & Safety was recognized as a National Top Workplace by The Chicago Tribune and the certified B Corporation, Energage. Previously, Magid had also been named a 2021 Regional Top Workplace recipient.

On April 28, 2022, Top Workplaces announced its Culture Excellence Awards. These awards are an extension of the National Top Workplace Awards and recognized Magid for excelling at leadership, innovation, and work-life flexibility.

To be considered as a Top Workplace and/or for the Culture Excellence Awards, organizations must ask their employees to fill out an employee engagement survey. Survey questions are asked about a variety of topics such as employee engagement, company culture, basic benefits, training, and work-life balance. Energage then reviews these surveys and determines who is considered a Top Workplace.

“It’s great to see our leadership team recognized nationally,” said Magid CEO Greg Cohen. “Together we have created a culture where people feel engaged, appreciated and fulfilled. It’s gratifying that our team recognizes the important work we’re doing to help companies keep their workers safe.”