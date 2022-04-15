Fire at Food Plant Forces Civilian Evacuation

Authorities said the fire could generate an explosion and a plume of hazardous ammonia.

Apr 15th, 2022
Associated Press
Fire
iStock

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters contained a massive blaze at a central California food processing plant that prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate Thursday and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes.

The fire started Wednesday night at the Taylor Farms packaged salad plant in Salinas, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The flames were under control by late morning Thursday, but the shelter-in-place and evacuation orders remained while hazardous materials crews worked the scene, said Sophia Rome, a spokesperson for the city of Salinas.

Authorities initially said they feared the fire could generate an explosion and a plume of hazardous ammonia, but the Salinas Fire Department said later that those threats appeared to be minimal.

About 2,700 people living closest to the plant were told that they should evacuate, while 35,000 more were ordered to shelter inside their homes, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said in a statement.

Those staying home were told to shut windows and to turn off ventilation systems “until further notice,” the statement said. The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders were finally lifted at about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said some people evacuated after the fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officials did not say what caused the fire.

A woman who answered the phone at Taylor Farms in Salinas told a reporter seeking comment to call back later for information.

Salinas has a population of about 160,000 people and is in a key agricultural region.

More in Safety
As part of the program, OSHA will proactively initiate inspections in over 70 high-risk industries.
OSHA Moves to Protect Workers from Heat Illness, Injuries
As part of the program, OSHA will proactively initiate inspections in over 70 high-risk industries.
Apr 13th, 2022
An overloaded truck hit a cliff and flipped over near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Papua province on Wednesday, killing a number of people and leaving others injured, police said.
Workers Killed in Truck Crash Near Illegal Mine
The truck was crammed with 29 people.
Apr 13th, 2022
Grinder safety gauges are used during the installation, maintenance and inspection of bench/pedestal grinders.
How to Prevent Bench Grinder Accidents
Statistics indicate more than half of grinder accidents result from operator error.
Apr 12th, 2022
Pfizer
Pfizer Site's ‘Star Level’ Designation Renewed for Workplace Achievements
The location employs approximately 1,700.
Apr 12th, 2022
PLA plastic is used to produce single-use cups, plates and cutlery, among others.
Not All Biodegradable Plastic Breaks Down More Easily in the Ocean
This is the main conclusion of a new study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar in Barcelona.
Apr 12th, 2022
This Nov. 15, 2018, aerial file photo shows the remains of residences leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif.
California Utility to Pay $55M for Massive Wildfires
It has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires since 2017.
Apr 12th, 2022
The total awarded contract value for Global ASNT is nearly $600 million.
Raytheon Installs First Global ASNT System for U.S. Air Force
The total awarded contract value for Global ASNT is nearly $600 million.
Apr 12th, 2022
Fed Ex I Stock 1157033203
Families of 5 Killed in FedEx Shooting File Lawsuit
The shipping giant is accused of negligence and failing to ensure a safe workplace.
Apr 11th, 2022
Pharmacist Karen Flynn gives a second Moderna booster shot to her mother Joann Pangonis, of New Boston, Pa., at Morris Drug in Mahanoy City, Pa., on Friday, April 1, 2022. An extra-contagious version of the omicron coronavirus variant has taken over the world. The variant scientists call BA.2 is now dominant in at least 68 countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization says it makes up about 94% of sequenced omicron cases submitted in the most recent week to an international database.
BA.2 Variant Takes Over. What's Known About It?
Scientists still don’t know exactly how it will affect the trajectory of the pandemic.
Apr 11th, 2022
Home Depot I Stock 498565895
Fire Destroys Home Depot Store
It reportedly started in the lumber section and was fed by flammable chemicals stored nearby.
Apr 11th, 2022
I Stock 524303913
U.S. Ends Fiat Chrysler Minivans Probe
Regulators won't seek recall after complaints of USB charging port fires.
Apr 8th, 2022
Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays.
Trial Ordered for 59 in Deadly Collapse of Genoa Bridge
Standing trial are several people who worked for the transport and infrastructure ministry.
Apr 8th, 2022