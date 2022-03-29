Fire Strikes Terminal Under Construction at Kuwait Airport

Firefighters struggled to control the flames for hours.

Mar 29th, 2022
Associated Press
Airportfire
iStock

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out Monday at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport, authorities said, causing damage but no casualties.

Firefighters struggled to control the flames for hours in Kuwait City, Interior Ministry spokesman Tawheed al-Kandari told The Associated Press.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the blaze, al-Kandari said. The fire caused extensive damage to the building's basement, ground floor and first floor but no one was hurt, the country's fire services reported.

Photos circulated on social media of dark, billowing smoke behind lines of planes on the runway. Some flights had been delayed on Monday morning though civil aviation authorities said it wasn’t because of the fire.

Kuwait was set to complete construction of the $4.4 billion terminal later this year — a complex architectural canopy of glass and concrete with plans to handle 13 million passengers a year.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
The second 'black box' has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed all 132 people on board last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.
Second 'Black Box' Found in Boeing Plane Crash
The two black boxes should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet shortly before it would have begun its descent.
Mar 28th, 2022
Wastewater
Company Agrees to Improve Wastewater Treatment Facilities at Red Diamond Plant
It will also pay a civil penalty of $2.3 million.
Mar 24th, 2022
I Stock 147000063
Company Fined for Fatal Mixer Truck Accident
The worker died while installing a plate onto a cement truck.
Mar 24th, 2022
The search area was expanded Thursday in a 'blanket search' for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger plane that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, state media said.
Searchers Find Wing, Engine Parts after Boeing Crash
A total of 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft have been grounded.
Mar 24th, 2022
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs a bill that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition at the Capitol in Olympia, March 23, 2022.
Washington State Bans Certain Firearm Magazines
It becomes the 10th state nationwide to restrict magazine capacity size.
Mar 24th, 2022
I Stock 582280690
Enbridge Groundwater Damage More Severe
Crews ruptured three groundwater aquifers while building the 340-mile pipeline.
Mar 23rd, 2022
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, debris is seen at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with more than 100 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Boeing 737 Crash: What We Know
There are more questions than answers.
Mar 23rd, 2022
I Stock 1359004397
Ford Recalls F-150s, SUVs Over Brake Fluid Leak
The recall is Ford's third for the same issue.
Mar 23rd, 2022
A Chinese aviation official said Wednesday that one of the two 'black box' recorders had been found in severely damaged condition, two days after a China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board.
One 'Black Box' Found in Boeing Plane Crash
It could be key to figuring out what caused the crash.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Abott
FDA Details Problems at Abbott Plant Behind Recalled Baby Formula
The agency said Abbott failed to maintain sanitary procedures at the Michigan factory recently linked to a cluster of infant illnesses and two deaths.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Smoke continues to linger March 17 after a fire at Nestle's prepared foods plant in Jonesboro, AR.
Fire Shutters Arkansas Nestle Frozen Foods Plant
It significantly damaged a Hot Pockets production line that was just added last year.
Mar 22nd, 2022