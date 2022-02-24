Over 1.7M Hondas Probed for Unexpected Automatic Braking

Some owners reported that the problem resulted in collisions with injuries.

Feb 24th, 2022
Tom Krisher
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-V SUVs and 2018 and 2019 Accord sedans. The agency announced the probe in documents posted Thursday on its website.

In some cases the owners complained of unexpected speed reductions that could cause increased vulnerability to rear collisions. Agency documents say the inadvertent braking can occur without warning and randomly.

In six cases, owners told the agency the problem caused collisions with minor injuries.

The agency says it's opening the probe to determine how many vehicles are affected and how bad the problem is. The investigation could lead to a recall.

A message was left early Thursday seeking comment from Honda.

Among those complaining was a Honda owner in Fredericksburg, Virginia, who told the agency that a 2018 CR-V came to a complete stop in November of 2019. “While driving on an interstate with no vehicles or obstacles stopped in front of me, my car automatically braked hard,” the owner wrote. “It came to a complete stop on the interstate, which resulted in me getting rear-ended.”

The owner, who was not identified in the complaint, reported that two people were hurt.

The Honda probe is the second investigation of automated braking systems opened by NHTSA in the past week. On Feb. 17, the agency began investigating reports of similar malfunctions on about 416,000 Teslas after it received 354 complaints that the vehicles could stop for no reason.

The vehicles are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and “Autopilot,” which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

Automatic emergency braking systems have great life-saving potential. They can stop crashes or slow vehicles if drivers are impaired or are not paying attention when something is in the way. But they also can react to shadows, overpasses or other things that appear to be obstructions.

The systems are becoming more widespread. In 2016, 20 automakers covering most of the industry agreed to voluntarily make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all of their new vehicles by Sept. 1, 2022.

The systems help prevent crashes or reduce their severity by applying the brakes for a driver. The systems use cameras, radar and other sensors to see when a crash is imminent. They warn drivers to brake, and they brake vehicles automatically if the driver doesn’t act quickly enough.

Consumer Reports found last December that more than 12 major automakers have equipped nearly all of their 2021 model year vehicles with the technology.

NHTSA also has started the regulatory process of requiring the systems for both heavy trucks and passenger vehicles.

The move to require the electronic systems and the investigations come as the government tries to stem a trend of increasing highway deaths. For the first nine months of 2021, an estimated 31,720 people were killed on the nation’s highways, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Amazon Van Ap
Suit Blames Amazon for Driver's Crash
A motorist lost a leg.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
Explosion Rocks Huge Louisiana Refinery
It was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast.
Feb 22nd, 2022
An ad for an AR-15-style rifle is displayed while attorney Josh Koskoff speaks during a news conference, Trumbull, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022.
After $73M Win, Sandy Hook Families Target Gun Marketing
They want to end advertising with macho, military themes that exploit young men's insecurities.
Feb 21st, 2022
I Stock 492486990 (1)
Family Dollar Recalls Products from 400 Stores After Rodent Infestation
It covers human and animal pet food, dietary supplements, drugs and medical devices supplied by an Arkansas distribution center.
Feb 21st, 2022
I Stock 108791614
Avian Flu found at Fourth Indiana Turkey Farm
Officials have begun euthanizing the 15,200 birds at the latest farm to prevent the spread of the disease.
Feb 21st, 2022
Ray Kemble talks about his water issues in his home in Dimock, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022. Kemble recently met with officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general's office regarding the criminal case against a gas driller charged with polluting Dimock's groundwater with methane. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom.
'Irreversible': No Easy Fix for Water Fouled by Gas Driller
One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom has entered a difficult new phase.
Feb 18th, 2022
Brass Knuckle Sized
Vader Combo for Anti-Fog and Full-Face Protection
Because the face shield isn’t attached to a hard hat, it provides unprecedented mobility and visibility.
Feb 17th, 2022
Magid Sized
PPE for the Glass Industry
Cut-resistant garments with AeroDex Technology integrate new fibers and yarn wrapping techniques for lighter-weight PPE that won’t trap heat.
Feb 17th, 2022
An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at Dubai International Airport, Dec. 11, 2019.
Investigators Say Long-Haul Flight Failed to Properly Climb
The Boeing 777 at times flew as low as 200 feet above a neighborhood.
Feb 17th, 2022
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, GA, April 22, 2021.
Tesla Faces Another U.S. Investigation: Unexpected Braking
There have been 354 complaints during the past nine months about “phantom braking."
Feb 17th, 2022
Cargoshipfire
Rescue Ongoing after Cargo Ship Catches Fire in Mid-Atlantic
The ship was carrying vehicles.
Feb 16th, 2022