Crews Search Rubble After 6 Die at Illinois Amazon Facility

Authorities said they didn't have a full count of employees because it was during a shift change.

Dec 13th, 2021
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.
Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado were expected to take several days, but authorities said they did not expect to find additional survivors.

The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday — part of a swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities. Authorities said they didn't have a full count of employees because it was during a shift change and there were several part-time employees.

Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved, according to Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford. Authorities received reports of workers being trapped and the fire unit arrived within six minutes, Whiteford said. Police helped pull people from the rubble. While 45 employees survived, six people were killed and a seventh person was airlifted to a hospital.

Whiteford said crews would search the rubble for several days.

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn on Sunday identified the six people who were killed. Four were from Illinois: 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville, 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville and 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle. Two others — 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow and 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb — were from St. Louis.

Cope's younger sister, Rachel Cope, said her brother had worked for Amazon for over a year and served in the Navy. He was also an avid motorcycle rider, lover of video games and his dog, Draco.

“He would go out of his way for anyone,” she told The Associated Press in a written message.

Nonn's said Sunday there were no pending reports of missing people related to the building collapse.

“Search efforts continue to ensure that there are no additional victims,” he said in a statement.

The damage to the building was extensive; the structure's steel support pillars were exposed after the walls and roof caved.

“These walls are made out of 11-inch thick concrete, and they’re about 40 feet tall, so a lot of weight from that came down,” Whiteford said at a Saturday news conference.

Employee Amanda Goss had just started her first week in a new job as an Amazon delivery driver when the tornado hit.

“As I look up, the corner of the building was shaking, and it comes down the garage area and then I felt the gates coming in behind me,” Goss told KTVI-TV. “All I do is sit there in my van hoping it don’t move.”

The Amazon facility, among three in Edwardsville, is a 1.1 million square foot (102,193 square meter) “delivery station” that employs about 190 workers across several shifts, according to Amazon. The facility, which opened in July 2020, prepares orders for “last-mile delivery” to customers. Edwardsville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the tornado,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. “We’re continuing to support our employees and partners in the area.”

Amazon said that when a site is made aware of a tornado warning, all employees are notified and directed to move to a shelter.

But company officials declined to answer specific questions about when employees were warned.

A union representing retail employees that has pushed to organize Amazon employees blasted the company for “dangerous labor practices” for having employees work during the severe weather.

“Time and time again Amazon puts its bottom line above the lives of its employees,” Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union Requiring, said in a statement. “Requiring workers to work through such a major tornado warning event as this was inexcusable.”

_____

More in Safety
190414 A Yy531 001
Guard Dies at Corps of Engineers Facility
Authorities said it appeared that he shot himself.
Dec 10th, 2021
People walk by a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. Google and Ford Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose workers are already back to the office are considering adding extra precautions like masks and doing COVID-19 testing.
Companies Rethink Return-to-Office Plans Amid Omicron
Worries about a spike in new cases or new variants keep shifting deadlines.
Dec 10th, 2021
I Stock 688796666
The Car & Gas Industry Knew About Leaded Fuel Risks
But they still sold it for 100 years.
Dec 9th, 2021
Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving. Patton, of Portland, Ore., filed a complaint with federal regulators after discovering the feature in his new car.
Drivers Playing Video Games? U.S. Is Looking into Tesla Case
A software update may allow a video game to be used by drivers.
Dec 9th, 2021
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill off the Southern California coast, Oct. 7, 2021.
Leaking Oil Pipe's Safeguards Not Fully Working
The report gives no new details on a possible anchor strike suspected to be the cause of the 25,000-gallon spill.
Dec 9th, 2021
Coast Guard crews respond to a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020.
NTSB: Poor Planning Led to Deadly Texas Pipeline Blast
Authorities said dredging plans provided by an engineering firm were deficient.
Dec 8th, 2021
Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat during a press conference in New Delhi, Jan.12, 2018.
India's Military Chief, 12 Others Killed in Helicopter Crash
The Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college.
Dec 8th, 2021
Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.
Pfizer Says COVID Booster Offers Protection Against Omicron
Lab tests showed a booster increased people's levels of virus-fighting antibodies 25-fold.
Dec 8th, 2021
Emergency personnel are shown at the scene of a fire and explosion at a home in Flint, Mich., Monday night, Nov. 22, 2021. Three people were missing following the fire and explosion, authorities said.
Utility Sued for $50M over Deadly Michigan House Explosion
The incident damaged or destroyed 27 homes.
Dec 7th, 2021
Ep11thumbnail
Food Manufacturing's Recall Recap: Rocks, Metal & Glass Abound
Here's the food recall and health alerts issued from the FDA, USDA and CDC over this past week.
Dec 6th, 2021
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert on June 11, 2021.
Scientist Behind Vaccine Says Next Pandemic May Be Worse
She warns that recent scientific advances “must not be lost” because of cost concerns.
Dec 6th, 2021
Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.
Honda Recalls SUVs and Pickups Because Hoods Can Fly Open
It affects nearly 723,000 vehicles.
Dec 3rd, 2021