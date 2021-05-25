US Reaching 50% of Adults Fully Vaccinated

President Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose by July 4th.

May 25th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States.
In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

WASHINGTON — The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

The White House has ramped up is vaccine distribution, and coronavirus case and deaths have dramatically fallen across the nation.

There are currently three vaccines in use in the United States. The Biden administration has increased the number of inoculations it is exporting to other nations.

More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Tanker trucks are parked near the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company in Charlotte, NC.
Colonial Pipeline Confirms it Paid Hackers
The company paid the ransom in consultation with experts who previously dealt with the group behind the attacks, DarkSide.
May 20th, 2021
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Automakers, Union Will Continue to Enforce Mask Wearing
The mask requirement will remain in place until OSHA issues guidelines in response to the CDC's recent change in COVID-19 workplace standards.
May 19th, 2021
The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico, April 18, 2021.
Boat Flipped While Turning in High Winds, Report Says
Six victims were found following the deadly accident, and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.
May 19th, 2021
Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit at a storage lot near Boeing Field in Seattle.
Lawmakers Quiz Boeing, FAA About Recent Issues
The FAA last week approved a fix for Boeing Max jets that were idled because of improper electrical grounding that affected cockpit instruments.
May 19th, 2021
Bridge Ap21138425225075
With Cracked Bridge Closed, Backup Route Gets Inspection
In the midst of political debate on infrastructure investment, inspectors used drones to examine a 71-year-old bridge to ensure it can withstand a higher volume of traffic.
May 19th, 2021
Mallet Being Hit On Dollar Bundle In Courtroom 611175622 5617x3749
Abused Pineapple Workers Receive Settlement
Rodent-infested housing, limited food and water, and physical abuse led to an $8.1 million ruling.
May 19th, 2021
Tysontn
Maintenance Manager Takes Tyson for $416,000
He used company credit cards and a fake company to dupe the meat giant.
May 19th, 2021
I Stock 146867802
Small Plane Crashes into Building
The pilot suffered only minor injuries.
May 18th, 2021
U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in Anchorage, Aug. 26, 2020.
GOP Bill Would Remove Marijuana from Controlled Substances List
The measure would also protect financial institutions and allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to prescribe medical cannabis.
May 17th, 2021
Fire Ap21134688267093
Flames Engulf Cargo Ship's Remains
It's too early to know how much the blaze might delay efforts to remove the partly submerged shipwreck that remains off the Georgia coast.
May 17th, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the Colonial Pipeline hack, Roosevelt Room, White House, May 13, 2021.
Biden Pledges Aggressive Response to Pipeline Cyberattackers
The administration highlighted efforts to deliver gas to stations in affected areas.
May 14th, 2021