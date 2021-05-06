Mexico City Subway Collapse Was a Tragedy Foretold

Political corruption, poor funding, design flaws and patchwork repairs dominate the subway's legacy.

May 6th, 2021
Mark Stevenson
Subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the metro Number 12 Line, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the metro Number 12 Line, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico City elevated subway line that collapsed this week, killing 25 people, was problem-plagued and poorly designed from the day of its inauguration in 2012.

Passengers and authorities alike came to fear that the screeching and bouncing of wheels on the line's tight curves were quickly wearing away the tracks, raising fears of a derailment. But few expected the thing would simply collapse.

However, an official 2017 survey of damage caused by a deadly 7.1 magnitude quake showed indications of construction defects that should have shut the line down immediately, according to an experienced structural engineer. José Antonio López Meza said the defects detected in the subway system report — a sagging section of too-weak steel near the latest accident — is the kind of thing that could have contributed to Monday's collapse.

Instead, authorities decided on quick patches, welding props under the bowed beams and reopening service. "Here in Mexico, nothing is taken care of until a tragedy occurs," said López Meza, a seismic and structural engineering consultant.

But authorities weren't concentrating on structural defects. They had their hands full over the last decade simply trying to keep the subway train on its tracks, to avoid what could arguably have been have an even more nightmarish failure than Monday's collapse involving two subway cars.

The $1.3 billion Number 12 Line, the newest section of a vast subway system opened in 1969, was ill-fated from the start. The so-called Gold Line suffered repeated construction delays and was hit with allegations of design flaws, corruption and conflicts of interest. A top executive of one of the companies that built it was the brother of the man who oversaw the project for the government.

The scandal over forced closure of the costly new line in 2014 — just 17 months after it was inaugurated — essentially forced former Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard into political exile until he was rescued by his patron, new President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — who had helped make him mayor in 2006 and resuscitated him by naming him foreign relations secretary in 2018.

Despite the subway scandal, Ebrard was put in charge of Mexico's efforts to obtain coronavirus vaccines and was considered a top contender to succeed López Obrador in 2024. That was before Monday's accident. Ebrard has said he'll cooperate with the investigations.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced Wednesday that all the city's road bridges, overpasses and elevated subway lines would be checked. Many use construction techniques similar to the one that collapsed. President Joe Biden said the United States stands ready to help Mexico. Reports by engineering firms revealed Ebrard's city government had made a series of startlingly wrong choices when the subway line was designed and built between 2008 and 2012.

Experts said unusually sharp curves in the route exacerbated problems with the wheels-on-steel track design, which more resembles New York's subway rather than the European-style rubber tires used on the rest of the system. The Gold Line line chattered. It bumped. It shook. It screeched. The rails began to take on a wavy pattern. Drivers had to slow trains to as little as 3 mph (5 kph) on some stretches.

In 2014, the Gold Line had to be shut down for months for the tracks to be replaced or ground into shape.

Following investigations into the design and corruption scandals, more than 38 government employees were hit with fines or other punishments for improperly contracting out work on the train, as well as some criminal charges.

According to a 2014 congressional report: "If the rails are unprotected and the shape of the wheels doesn't comply with international standards, we have a potential risk of derailment." The probe concluded the line should have use rubber-wheel suspension, rather than railroad-style steel wheels, but by then it was too late to change.

But most reports had cleared the elevated track bed of any structural concerns until the 2017 quake, and complaints by those living near the tracks revealed what the subway line was made of. The tracks rise about 16 feet (5 meters) above a median strip and roadway in the southern borough of Tlahuac. Slender, reinforced concrete columns are topped by horizontal steel beams, which in turn support prefabricated concrete track beds on which gravel, railway ties and tracks are laid.

It was one such stretch of horizontal beam that apparently broke Monday, sending a train car hurtling down onto the median strip and leaving another part of the train dangling.

Not far from the site of that crash, a city report on the 2017 quake had detailed damage to the base of a vertical column supporting the tracks. It had cracked and shed its outer layers of concrete because there were not enough steel rebar stirrups in it.

In 2017, authorities patched and widened the column by injecting resins, swathing it in carbon fiber, and building a jacket of additional rebar and concrete around the base. While the problem with a lack of rebar might have been repeated throughout the hundreds of columns on the line, López Meza said it probably wouldn't have contributed directly to Monday's collapse.

More worrisome was the fact that inspections after the quake found that one of the horizontal beams had come loose from its support at the top of a column and was sagging downward. "Immediately, that is a warning sign," López Meza said, noting the sag meant the correct thickness or width of steel hadn't been used in the beams.

Authorities in 2017 welded steel diagonal and horizontal braces — splints — to the bottom of the beam, and chipped out and replaced fractured or worn-out support elements. "They put on some splints in order to open the line; they performed a partial corrective solution," López Meza said. "There should have been a total shutdown of the line and lots of inspections, which would have cost more."

Mayor Sheinbaum refused Tuesday to speculate on the possible cause of the collapse, promising a thorough investigation and pledging, "We will not hide anything." She promised something the subway line hasn't gotten in almost a decade since its problematic birth: a detailed structural inspection.

To be fair, Mexico City's subway, which serves 4.6 million riders every day, has never had the one thing it needs most: money. With ticket prices stuck at 25 cents per ride, one of the lowest rates in the world, the system has never come close to paying its own costs, and depends on massive government subsidies.

López Meza is sure about one thing. "We will never know the truth," López Meza said. "They are going to look for a scapegoat, the least important person, and they're going to go after him."

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Delta Air Lines Boeing 777 N701 Dn
U.S. Sets Pandemic-Era High for Air Travel
Vacation destinations have been most popular — business travel, which is more profitable for airlines, remains drastically reduced.
May 4th, 2021
Hong Won-sik, chairman of Namyang Dairy Products, wipes his tears during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea on May 4.
Korea Dairy CEO Resigns Over Virus Misinformation Scandal
Namyang Dairy Products was accused of deliberately spreading misinformation that its yogurt helps prevent coronavirus infections.
May 4th, 2021
Mexico City's subway cars lay at an angle after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars, and causing at least 50 injuries and several dead, authorities said.
23 Dead After Overpass Collapse
A metro car in Mexico City fell onto a busy intersection.
May 4th, 2021
Sv Mro Interface 300
Stand-Alone Safety Speed Monitoring Interface
The two models are specifically designed to monitor zero, minimum and maximum speed.
May 3rd, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, appears before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.
Court Tells EPA to Either Ban Pesticide or Rule That's Safe
The court criticized the agency for delaying action on the widely used bug-killer chlorpyrifos for nearly 14 years.
Apr 30th, 2021
Emergency 911 Scene 147000063 2122x1415
Firefighter Injured at Eastern Missouri Chemical Plant
Witnesses in the area reported hearing several explosions during the fire.
Apr 30th, 2021
A Chevrolet Bolt EV driving in Mountain View, Calif., June 2019.
GM: Software, New Battery Parts Will Solve Bolt Fire Issues
Engineers figured out how to fix the problem.
Apr 29th, 2021
Io T
IT/OT Convergence Is Now Even Riskier
The pandemic pushed industrial firms to embrace digital transformation and IT/OT convergence faster than normal, and without as much security or controls.
Apr 28th, 2021
Cars Ap21117131727420
Auto Group Backs Guidelines for Automated Vehicles
The voluntary principles come as federal agencies increase scrutiny of Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system after two men were killed in a fiery crash.
Apr 27th, 2021
In this 2011 image provided by the University of California Santa Barbara, a barrel sits on the seafloor near the coast of Catalina Island, Calif. Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island.
25,000 Barrels Dumped in Pacific Suspected to Contain DDT
The basin offshore Los Angeles had been a dumping ground for industrial waste for several decades.
Apr 27th, 2021
U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla., March 3, 2021.
US to Resume J&J Vaccinations
Scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
Apr 26th, 2021