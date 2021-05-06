Peloton Recalls Treadmills After Child Dies

The decision comes less than a month after the company denied the machines were dangerous.

May 6th, 2021
Joseph Pisani
This file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco.
This file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling about 125,000 of its treadmills less than a month after denying they were dangerous and saying it would not pull them from the market, even though they were linked to the death of a child and injuries of 29 others.

The company said Wednesday that it will now offer full refunds for the Peloton Tread+ treadmills, which cost more than $4,200. It will also stop selling them.

The recall comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Tread+ treadmill after a child was pulled under one of them and died.

At the time, Peloton pushed back against the safety commission saying the warning was "inaccurate and misleading" and that there was no reason to stop using the machines. CEO John Foley also said he had "no intention" of recalling the treadmills. In a statement Wednesday, Foley apologized and said the company "made a mistake" in its initial response to the safety commission.

Shares of New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. fell 14.6 percent to close at $82.62 Wednesday, its second-biggest one-day percentage decline since the stock started trading in 2019.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut who is chair of the consumer safety committee, said in a statement that the recall was dangerously delayed. "Peloton unacceptably put consumers at risk," Blumenthal said, adding that he would work to strengthen the safety commission so that "companies like Peloton no longer get to call the shots on consumer safety."

Under current laws, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has to negotiate with companies in order to release warnings about a product's hazards.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced treadmills about three years ago. Sales of its equipment have soared during the pandemic as virus-wary people have avoided gyms and worked out at home. In the last three months of 2020, the company brought in $1 billion in revenue, more than double what it made the year before.

In all, Peloton said it received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. Of those reports, 29 were of children who suffered injuries, including broken bones and cuts. One child, who was 6 years old, died.

Joseph Martyak, a spokesman at the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the agency is still testing the treadmills, but it appears the design of the Peloton Tread+, including its belt and its height off the floor, could make it more likely to pull people, pets and items under the machine than other brands of treadmills.

Those who own the Tread+ treadmill have until November 6, 2022, to get a full refund from Peloton. The safety commission still recommends that people stop using the treadmill, but for those that want to keep it, Peloton said it will move it free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access it and update the software so a passcode is required to unlock it.

More in Safety
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold and in order to get through this crisis, manufacturers must take decisive action.
Apr 5th, 2021
Delta Air Lines Boeing 777 N701 Dn
U.S. Sets Pandemic-Era High for Air Travel
Vacation destinations have been most popular — business travel, which is more profitable for airlines, remains drastically reduced.
May 4th, 2021
Hong Won-sik, chairman of Namyang Dairy Products, wipes his tears during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea on May 4.
Korea Dairy CEO Resigns Over Virus Misinformation Scandal
Namyang Dairy Products was accused of deliberately spreading misinformation that its yogurt helps prevent coronavirus infections.
May 4th, 2021
Mexico City's subway cars lay at an angle after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars, and causing at least 50 injuries and several dead, authorities said.
23 Dead After Overpass Collapse
A metro car in Mexico City fell onto a busy intersection.
May 4th, 2021
Sv Mro Interface 300
Stand-Alone Safety Speed Monitoring Interface
The two models are specifically designed to monitor zero, minimum and maximum speed.
May 3rd, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, appears before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.
Court Tells EPA to Either Ban Pesticide or Rule That's Safe
The court criticized the agency for delaying action on the widely used bug-killer chlorpyrifos for nearly 14 years.
Apr 30th, 2021
Emergency 911 Scene 147000063 2122x1415
Firefighter Injured at Eastern Missouri Chemical Plant
Witnesses in the area reported hearing several explosions during the fire.
Apr 30th, 2021
A Chevrolet Bolt EV driving in Mountain View, Calif., June 2019.
GM: Software, New Battery Parts Will Solve Bolt Fire Issues
Engineers figured out how to fix the problem.
Apr 29th, 2021
Io T
IT/OT Convergence Is Now Even Riskier
The pandemic pushed industrial firms to embrace digital transformation and IT/OT convergence faster than normal, and without as much security or controls.
Apr 28th, 2021
Cars Ap21117131727420
Auto Group Backs Guidelines for Automated Vehicles
The voluntary principles come as federal agencies increase scrutiny of Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system after two men were killed in a fiery crash.
Apr 27th, 2021
In this 2011 image provided by the University of California Santa Barbara, a barrel sits on the seafloor near the coast of Catalina Island, Calif. Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island.
25,000 Barrels Dumped in Pacific Suspected to Contain DDT
The basin offshore Los Angeles had been a dumping ground for industrial waste for several decades.
Apr 27th, 2021
U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla., March 3, 2021.
US to Resume J&J Vaccinations
Scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
Apr 26th, 2021