AstraZeneca May Have Used Outdated Info in Report

The company reported that their vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

Mar 23rd, 2021
In this file photo, medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
In this file photo, medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may have included "outdated information" and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data, American federal health officials said early Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that the data it released Monday included cases up to February 17, as the study rules specified, and that it was continuing to analyze cases that have occurred since then. The company said that a preliminary analysis of data that has continued to roll in was consistent with what it had already reported. It promised an update within 48 hours.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that some experts hoped would help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

In the study of more than 30,000 people, the company reported that the vaccine was found to be 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 — including in older adults. There were no severe illnesses or hospitalizations among vaccinated volunteers, compared with five such cases in participants who received dummy shots — a small number, but consistent with findings from Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst of the disease.

AstraZeneca also said the study's independent safety monitors found no serious side effects, including no increased risk of rare blood clots like those identified in Europe, a scare that led numerous countries to briefly suspend vaccinations last week. But just hours after those encouraging results were reported, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued an unusual statement.

The agency said the Data and Safety Monitoring Board "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."

"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible," the statement added.

In previous vaccine trials, as is the situation here, cases have continued to accrue, even as companies began to release their data. But the AstraZeneca circumstance is unusual in drawing the concern of the data monitoring board. The Food and Drug Administration reviews the most up-to-date trial findings when it assesses the vaccines.

The company has said it aims to file an application with the FDA in the coming weeks, and the government's outside advisers will then publicly debate the evidence. Authorization and guidelines for use of the vaccine in the United States will be determined by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after thorough review of the data by independent advisory committees.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Cop C Ar
Police Search for Motive in Wisconsin Warehouse Shooting
The man who opened fire at the distribution center, and the two co-workers he killed, were long-time employees.
Mar 22nd, 2021
259742 Web
Dog vs. Machine: Who's a Better Bomb Detector?
Which has the stronger sniffer?
Mar 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1189108072
One Year In, COVID Rates in Meat Sector 85% Lower Than General Population
There were just 4.8 new reported cases per 100,000 meat and poultry workers per day in February.
Mar 22nd, 2021
An entryway into a Foster Farms chicken plant in Fresno, CA is seen in this Oct. 8, 2013 file photo.
Report: Fresno Poultry Plant Tipped About Virus Inspection
Hundreds were infected in the outbreak late last year at the Foster Farms plant in southeast Fresno and at least five workers have died.
Mar 19th, 2021
A Google Maps view of Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc, WI.
Police Seek Motive in Deadly Wisconsin Food Warehouse Attack
The gunman and two victims had all worked for at least 20 years at the giant Roundy's distribution center.
Mar 19th, 2021
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township, Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021.
Myanmar Factory Attacks Put Focus on Chinese Influence
There has long been a growing resentment against China's influence, but protesters insist they were not responsible for attacks on factories last weekend.
Mar 19th, 2021
Mack Manufacturing Supervisor John Tidd grills corned beef Reuben sandwiches for employees at the Company’s East Arlington Road facility, in Arlington, Vt., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in honor of the plant reaching 1,000 days without a lost-time accident.
Mack Molding Facility Passes 1,000 Days without Lost-Time Accident
To celebrate, plant leadership made Reubens.
Mar 18th, 2021
Water I Stock 1303012240
Water Brand Linked to Liver Illness in Kids
The bottled water is being pulled from U.S. stores including Costco and Whole Foods.
Mar 18th, 2021
Kane's Marina on Detroit Lake Reservoir, Detroit, Ore., Aug. 14, 2010.
Dam Could Fail in Large Earthquake
The Army Corps of Engineers said it could result in a "potentially catastrophic flood."
Mar 17th, 2021
Icecreamtn
Ice Cream Plant Cited for Ignoring Issues That Caused Amputations
Citations suggested the actions were willful.
Mar 17th, 2021
Industrial Workers With Face Masks Protected Against Corona Virus Discussing About Production In Factory People Working During Covid 19 Pandemic 1277323829 2125x1416
3 Ways to Use IIoT in Navigating COVID-19
How technology can assist in worker safety and wider-reaching production concerns.
Mar 17th, 2021