XPrize Founder's Conference Becomes Superspreader Event

“I was wrong,” Peter Diamandis said, after the event infected attendees, staff and himself.

Feb 18th, 2021
Associated Press
Deal Handshake I Stock 1188099955
iStock

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — XPrize founder Peter Diamandis thought he could hold a conference in an “immunity bubble” in the middle of California’s COVID-19 surge last month but instead created a superspreader event that infected attendees, staff and himself.

“I was wrong,” Diamandis wrote in a Feb. 12 blog post that detailed the implications of a false sense of security created by negative test results that may lower vigilance and his conclusion that face masks and distancing really are effective.

It was a humbling admission for Diamandis, a high-profile entrepreneur who has degrees in science, engineering and medicine, and came to fame with the original XPrize for the first privately developed manned spaceflights that promoted space tourism.

Diamandis wrote that “it is a story of what questions remain to be answered about the accuracy of testing before we can safely return to work, travel, relax in small groups, or see our kids off to school.”

Diamandis said that for the past nine years he has run a conference called Abundance 360 that draws about 400 entrepreneurs and corporate executives to discuss “exponential technologies.”

The January 2021 event was scheduled for a Los Angeles hotel. But the pandemic prevented that, so he organized a virtual conference originating from XPrize offices in suburban Culver City that were turned into a TV studio with a professional production crew.

Diamandis said he was inundated with requests from members who wanted to attend in person and finally decided that a small number could be present under a protocol mandating repeated polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing.

Everyone had to be tested 72 hours prior to arrival and forward results. They were tested on arrival Jan. 23, and a second swab was taken from attendees and all support staff for laboratory confirmation. All were tested again every morning during the event. In addition, he said, there were at least four licensed doctors on-site at all times to support COVID safety.

Members were asked to wear masks between venues and until receiving negative PCR test results, but they were not required all the time at the studio, Diamandis said.

A total of 452 tests were collected over four days. Diamandis said one positive result was detected before arrival and that person was not admitted, but the remaining 451 tests were negative. He noted that a member who had previously tested positive with an antigen test was tested again with a PCR test that came up negative.

“As a result, we felt awesome, we felt safe. But I was wrong,” Diamandis wrote.

The production ended on Jan. 26. Two days later, a staff member tested positive.

Ultimately, 12 of 30 Abundance 360 members, four of nine Abundance 360 faculty and five of 10 staff contracted COVID-19. There were no cases among the 35 members of the professional audio-visual team who wore masks the entire time and isolated in a corner of the office.

There were immediate notifications, requests for quarantining and arrangements for contact tracing, retesting and medical care, Diamandis said.

None of the cases became serious, and “virtually all have fully recovered,” Diamandis said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Culver City Assistant City Manager Jesse Mays said in a statement to the Times that the event probably violated coronavirus orders and efforts including legal action to stop it could have been taken if the city had known about it.

Mays said the city is focused on prevention and education, and there were no plans for a fine after the fact.

The original XPrize — later dubbed the Ansari XPrize — was a $10 million award offered in 1996 for the first privately financed spacecraft capable of carrying three people to reach an altitude of at least 62.1 miles (100 kilometers) twice in two weeks. It was won by the creators of SpaceShipOne in 2004.

More in Safety
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snow storm hit the area on Sunday night.
'A Complete Bungle': Texas' Energy Pride Goes Out with Cold
Residents in the U.S. energy capital are growing angry.
Feb 17th, 2021
Vaccines I Stock 1219398943
The $4 Trillion Economic Cost of Not Vaccinating the Entire World
Researchers analyzed 35 industries in 65 countries and examined how they were all linked economically.
Feb 16th, 2021
Semiconductortn
Chip Plant to Restart After Earthquake
But even the short shutdown will be enough to disrupt supply.
Feb 16th, 2021
Snow Ice I Stock 160840799
Texas Freeze Leads to Mexico Blackout
Millions in northern Mexico are reportedly without power after a chain of events relating to the winter storm.
Feb 16th, 2021
Amazon logo in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
Amazon Sues NY Attorney General to Stop Virus Probe
The company said the attorney general threatened to sue if Amazon didn't agree to her list of demands.
Feb 15th, 2021
Mercedes Daimler Ap
Mercedes Recalls 1.3M Vehicles
Software could send responders to the wrong location after crashes.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, displays a GM ignition switch similar to those linked to 13 deaths and dozens of crashes of General Motors small cars like the Chevy Cobalt, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. General Motors Co., has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its deadly ignition switches, state officials announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The faulty ignition switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide.
GM Settles with California for $5.75M
The company is accused of making false statements about problems with its deadly ignition switches.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this Feb. 2 photo, Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, NC facility.
Union Lobbies to Give Meatpacking Workers Vaccine Priority
In most states, meatpacking workers are still waiting for their turn to be vaccinated and are ranked behind several workforce categories.
Feb 15th, 2021
Image from security camera video showing Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport, Dec. 30, 2019.
Court Won't Delay Extradition in Ghosn's Escape
The government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday.
Feb 12th, 2021
I Stock 1133856349
Report Faults Landing of Jet that Overshot Runway
The plane was stopped by absorbent material shortly before a fence and street.
Feb 12th, 2021
Damage from the Las Conchas fire on a hillside in the Jemez Mountains near Bandelier National Monument, N.M., July 18, 2011.
Nuclear Lab Could Be Vulnerable to Wildfires
Watchdog groups say the government needs to take note of the findings before ramping up production of key plutonium parts.
Feb 11th, 2021
In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md. Fauci suggests fans enjoy the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 with people in their household.
Fauci Predicts 'Open Season' on Shots by April
He believes vaccine deployment will greatly accelerate in the coming months.
Feb 11th, 2021