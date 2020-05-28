Democrats Slam OSHA Over Front-Line Worker Safety

At a House hearing Thursday, Democrats charged that OSHA has been “largely invisible” during the pandemic and hasn't found ways to combat it.

May 28th, 2020
Matthew Daly
Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA, prepares to testify before a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government&apos;s actions to protect workers from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA, prepares to testify before a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government's actions to protect workers from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — As U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000, Democrats are slamming the Trump administration for failing to protect front-line workers, including those at meatpacking plants and health care facilities where outbreaks of the disease are spiking.

At a House hearing Thursday, Democrats charged that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been “largely invisible” during the pandemic and hasn't found ways to combat it, such as by issuing an emergency temporary standard for worker protection.

House Education and Labor Committee Workforce Protections Subcommittee Chair Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., wears a face mask during a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government's actions to protect workers from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 on Capitol Hill in Washington.House Education and Labor Committee Workforce Protections Subcommittee Chair Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., wears a face mask during a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government's actions to protect workers from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 on Capitol Hill in Washington.Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP“Deep into this pandemic, OSHA has still not developed any enforceable standards for employers to follow that can protect workers from the airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus,'' said Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., chairwoman of a House subcommittee on workforce protections. OSHA’s existing enforcement tools, including standards that address respirators and personal protective equipment, are "inadequate and unused,'' Adams said.

Instead of an emergency standard, the agency has relied on voluntary guidance that recommends companies erect physical barriers, enforce social distancing and install more hand-sanitizing stations, among other steps. But the guidance is not mandatory.

Adams and other lawmakers called that inadequate, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases at meatpacking plants, prisons, nursing homes and other workplaces deemed essential during the pandemic. More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among health care workers, meatpacking employees and prison staff, including at least 372 deaths, Adams said. She said that's probably an underestimation because of a lack of data on COVID-19 infections in the workplace.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the worst worker safety crisis in OSHA’s 50-year history. Nothing compares,'' she said. ”Yet OSHA continues to sit on the sidelines.''

The agency's "failure to take meaningful action has sent a clear message to workers across the country that they are on their own,'' Adams said.

Loren Sweatt, a top Labor Department official who oversees OSHA, said efforts to address COVID-19 have been the agency's top priority since February.

“Our world changed with the arrival and spread of the coronavirus,'' she said. “OSHA quickly pivoted to focus intensely on giving employers and workers the guidance they need to work safely in this rapidly changing situation. Where appropriate, OSHA has also enforced safety and health requirements. Never before has OSHA staff been so focused on a single health risk.”

The agency has issued at least eight workplace guidance notices since March 9, including a joint statement April 26 with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intended to protect workers in meatpacking and processing industries. Guidance for construction workers was issued this week.

As of May 21, OSHA has received nearly 4,300 safety and health complaints related to COVID-19, of which about 3,000 have been closed, Sweatt said. The agency also has received more than 1,300 COVID-19 whistleblower complaints, she said. OSHA screens every complaint it receives and investigates all timely complaints within its jurisdiction, Sweatt said.

The AFL-CIO sued OSHA last week seeking to compel it to issue an emergency temporary standard on the coronavirus, a fact Sweatt repeatedly cited in declining to answer questions about the emergency rule. Existing standards require employers to conduct hazard assessments, ensure sanitation and cleanliness and provide personal protective equipment, Sweatt said.

The AFL-CIO, which represents more than 12 million workers, said thousands of workers have been infected on the job through exposure to infected patients, co-workers and unscreened members of the public. As the economy reopens and more people return to work, COVID-19 cases and deaths are likely to increase, the union said.

“It’s truly a sad day in America when working people must sue the organization tasked with protecting our health and safety,” said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

A group of Senate Democrats asked the Labor Department’s inspector general to investigate OSHA’s inspections and citations related to COVID-19. The lawmakers, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also want the watchdog to investigate OSHA’s decision not to put in place a temporary emergency standard to deal with the virus.

Since President Donald Trump’s March 13 declaration of a national emergency, citations issued by OSHA have dropped by nearly 70%, the senators said, and inspection rates have dropped dramatically.

The letter was signed by Warren and Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, along with independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

More in Safety
Thumb2
U.S. Roadways Become More Lethal During Pandemic
There have been a disproportionate number of crashes and related deaths.
May 27th, 2020
Thumb
Temperature Monitoring Patch May Be Coming to Your Job
Just wear this thermometer like a Band-Aid.
May 26th, 2020
Ground crew unloads medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane, Los Angeles International Airport, April 10, 2020.
States Give Few Details on Billions in Virus Supplies
The public can see only a piece of the procurement puzzle in many states.
May 26th, 2020
Laptop Work From Home Ap
Cybercrime Rises During Pandemic
Malicious emails are up 600% during the crisis.
May 26th, 2020
In this photo provided by Cristobal Francisquez, his parents Paulina and Marcos Francisco pose for a photo in front of their house in Sioux City, Iowa, Monday, May 25, 2020. They bought the home after years of working in a meatpacking plant and other food processing jobs.
Meatpacking Worker Shortage Concerns Loom
Immigrants make up nearly 40% of the industry's roughly 470,000 workers.
May 26th, 2020
A replaceable nanoporous membrane, illustrated above, attached to an N95 mask filters out particles the size of SARS-CoV-2 (purple circles), allowing only clean air (blue circles) through.
Replaceable Filter Could Solve N95 Mask Problems
It has a membrane that more efficiently filters particles the size of SARS-CoV-2 and could be replaced on an N95 mask after every use.
May 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1210284242
Man Lied to Mfg. Employer About Having Virus
A man allegedly falsely said he had COVID-19, causing an Atlanta-area plant to close for cleaning and put other employees on paid leave.
May 22nd, 2020
Thumb2
Light-Up Masks Could Revolutionize COVID Detection
Embedded sensors with enhanced genetic materials could provide a less expensive and more reliable detection option than current tests.
May 22nd, 2020
President Donald Trump looks through a face shield.
Trump Tours Mich. Ford Plant
The president did not publicly wear a face mask.
May 22nd, 2020
People check out the flooding near the H Hotel in downtown Midland, Mich., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes.
Floo
It's too early to tell whether the swollen river had damaged spots that had been repaired or swept pollutants farther downstream.
May 22nd, 2020
Logoa
Consumers Assoc. Sues Smithfield Over Safety Claims
The group says Smithfield falsely advertises its products as the "safest" pork products in the US.
May 21st, 2020
I Stock 1205972800
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
What the phase 1 trials of the first COVID-19 vaccine really mean.
May 21st, 2020