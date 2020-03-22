Target Apologizes for Selling Face Masks Amid Shortage

Hospitals have run so short of the masks and other PPE that they've had to ration them.

Associated Press
Mar 22nd, 2020
Target Ap
AP file

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. apologized Saturday for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves.

“Those masks are now on their way to the health care workers who desperately need them,” Inslee wrote on Twitter.

Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error in “select Seattle stores” and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health.

The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

“Target's commitment to communities is unwavering & we apologize,” the company wrote.

Hospitals have run so short of the masks and other personal protection equipment that they've had to ration them, sometimes giving doctors or nurses just one per shift and forcing them to wash them out between patients.

More in Safety
In this March 13 photo, a worker disinfects a turnstile at the Government Center transit stop, in Boston. As the global viral pandemic grows, the need for cleaning and disinfecting has surged. Cleaners and domestic workers are essential in the effort to contain the virus.
Amid Virus, Cleaners are Vital, Vunerable
The unsung people doing all this cleaning earn low wages, frequently lack sick leave and paid days off and can be fired with no warning.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 17 photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle.
US Struggles to Meet Protective Gear Demand
The pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing masks labor at a factory for Chinese telecommunications company OPPO.
Chinese Factories Face New Threat
The shock threatens to set back the ruling Communist Party's efforts to revive the world’s second-largest economy.
Mar 19th, 2020
Osha 2
OSHA Fines Filament Supplier $258K
The fine against Monahan Filaments comes after moving machine parts caused fractures and third-degree burns to an employee's hand.
Mar 18th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
UAW Presses Companies to Close Factories
UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.
Mar 17th, 2020
Paper Mill Istock
Chinese Co. Abandons $1.8B Mill
The company cited “continued political friction and economic instability,' and the coronavirus outbreak as reasons.
Mar 16th, 2020
Vaccine Istock
Vaccine Firm Denies US Tried to Acquire It
The statement came in response to reports that Donald Trump was offering the German firm a large amount to secure its work for the U.S.
Mar 16th, 2020
I Stock 523622286
Japan Nuke Reactor Taken Offline
Kyushu Electric aims to fulfill the requirement and complete other necessary safety measures and restart the reactor by the end of this year.
Mar 16th, 2020
A woman wearing mask walks past the Apple store in an empty mall district in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The tech giant Apple has reopened some of its stores in China but says the viral outbreak is starting to disrupt its supplies.
Apple Closes Stores Worldwide
Outside of mainland China, Apple will sell only online.
Mar 14th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13 in Washington.
Trump Declares Virus a National Emergency
Trump said the action could free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this March 11 photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York. Authorities from New York to California have called on employers to allow those who can to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Garfield said she gets more done without the constant office interruptions.
Employers Navigate Virus Without Firm Guidelines
Workplaces are making a mass shift toward allowing employees who can to work remotely in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mar 13th, 2020
Handsanatizer
Homemade Sanitizer Burned Kids
The owner of a New Jersey 7-11 is charged with deceptive business practices.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
$143M Explosions Settlement Approved
The settlement's approval comes days after Columbia Gas of Massachusetts pleaded guilty to causing the explosions.
Mar 12th, 2020
A man walks outside the Biogen Inc., headquarters, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Seventy of Massachusetts&apos; first 92 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to a meeting of Biogen executives that was held at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel in Boston in late February 2020. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
Virus Cases Tied to Biotech Meeting
The Biogen cluster underscores the danger in continuing to host business gatherings.
Mar 12th, 2020