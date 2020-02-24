Debris Found in Fuel Tanks of 70% of Inspected 737 Max Jets

Metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.

Associated Press
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 1079207428
iStock

CHICAGO (AP) — Debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70% of grounded Boeing 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company, Boeing confirmed on Saturday.

Inspectors found the debris in 35 out of about 50 jets that were inspected. They are among 400 built in the past year that Boeing hasn't been able to deliver to airline customers.

Boeing temporarily halted production last month because the planes were grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Although debris hasn't been linked to those crashes, metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires. On Tuesday the company had said debris was found in “several” planes but it did not give a precise number.

The debris was discovered during maintenance on parked planes, and Boeing said it immediately made corrections in its production system to prevent a recurrence. Those steps include more inspections before fuel tanks are sealed.

“This is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated on any Boeing aircraft when it’s delivered to the customer," the company said in a statement Saturday.

Boeing previously said the issue does not change the company’s belief that the Federal Aviation Administration will certify the plane to fly again this summer.

A Boeing spokesman cautioned against applying the 70% to all 400 jets, saying there's no way to know how many have the same problem until they're all inspected.

An FAA spokesman said the agency knows that Boeing is inspecting undelivered Max planes and said the agency has increased surveillance.

The number of planes with debris was reported Friday night by The Wall Street Journal.

Max jets were grounded around the world last March. Boeing is testing updated flight control software that will replace a system that has been implicated as a cause of thecrashes. The system activated before the crashes based on faulty signals from sensors outside the planes. It pushed the noses of the aircraft down, triggering spirals that pilots were unable to stop.

While investigators examining the Max accidents have not pointed to production problems at the assembly plant near Seattle, Boeing has faced concerns about debris left in other finished planes including the 787 Dreamliner, which is built in South Carolina.

More in Safety
Fire Truck Istock
MN Recycling Plant Fire is Affecting Air Quality
The fire has been burning for more than 24 hours.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 509823431
Refinery Fire Extinguished
The fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party.
Feb 18th, 2020
A Google Earth view of Nonni&apos;s Foods Ferndale, NY facility.
Cookie Maker Fined $221K for Hazards
OSHA says employees were instructed to retrieve stored material by standing on the forks of a forklift that lifted them to a storage area.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, photo, a Houston home remains in disrepair after being damaged by the Jan. 24, 2020, explosion at a nearby industrial business.
Houston Blast Prompts Safety Debate
Many residents have neighbors they don't want: petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials.
Feb 17th, 2020
Caution Istock
Explosions Rock Mass. Chemical Plant
There were several explosions, including one that blew an 5-foot-by-8-foot hole in the roof.
Feb 13th, 2020
Five properties tied to Electro-Plating Services Inc. in Madison Heights owe a total of more than $30,000 in taxes, interest and fees from 2017 and 2018, according to the Oakland County Treasurer&apos;s office.
'Ooze' Site Subject to Forfeiture
The owner of the industrial site that is leaking bright green goo onto a Michigan freeway owes tens of thousands in overdue taxes.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Feb. 25, 2019 photo, attendees walk to enter at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Organizers of the world&rsquo;s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.
Virus Worries Cancel Mobile World Congress
The plug has been pulled for the annual Mobile World Congress show, considered the world's largest mobile technology expo.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 185168137
Electrical Safety Tips for the Industrial Workplace
Industrial workers are surrounded by potential electrical hazards, which makes following safety instructions critical.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 458091415
Honda Recalls Minivans
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.
Feb 12th, 2020
This image provided by WAFB shows a fire inside a refinery early Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La.
Fire at ExxonMobil Refinery
ExxonMobil has been working with the fire department's hazardous materials unit to monitor air quality in the area.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 photo, Indian laborers sit near burnt remains after a fire broke out at Nandan Denim, one of the largest denim suppliers in the world, in Ahmedabad, India. At least seven people died in the blaze that swept the factory that has ties to major U.S. retailers, according to its website. Some of the U.S. and multinational companies listed on the website said they were not actually customers, and many issued statements that strongly condemned dangerous work sites.
Workers Burn in Denim Factory
Seven workers died trying to escape via one door, accessible by ladder.
Feb 12th, 2020
Osha Ere
OSHA Fines GA Farm $128K After Fatality
Pearson Farms was cited for numerous safety violations after an employee died while performing maintenance at a post-harvesting facility.
Feb 11th, 2020
Conveyor Stops 5e1e07361068f
Minimize Conveyor Injury Risks with Safeguarding
It's easy for loose clothing, jewelry or hair to get trapped in conveyor belts and, if workers aren't paying attention, they could get caught in the machine.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. Chinese smartphone brand Huawei says it will attend the industry&rsquo;s biggest global event this month in Barcelona while more companies reported losses due to China&rsquo;s efforts to contain a disease outbreak.
Tech Show Adapts to Virus
More than 100,000 people were expected to attend this year, with about 6% from China.
Feb 10th, 2020