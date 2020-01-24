What's New in the China Virus Outbreak

The Coronavirus that began last month in the Chinese City of Wuhan has now claimed 26 lives and sickened another 830. Here's where things stand as of Friday morning.

Associated Press
Jan 24th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 23 image from China&apos;s CCTV video, a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China. China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country&apos;s most important holiday.
In this Thursday, Jan. 23 image from China's CCTV video, a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China. China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country's most important holiday.
CCTV via AP

Hundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have identified the illness as a new kind of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.

WHAT'S NEW TODAY

— The number of confirmed cases rose to 830. Twenty-six people have died, including the first two deaths outside Hubei.

— After Wuhan halted all outbound flights, trains, buses and ferries on Thursday, 12 other cities in the central province of Hubei followed suit, with a combined population of more than 36 million now under lockdown.

— Wuhan is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to the disease. The prefabricated structure, slated for completion Feb. 3, is modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The SARS hospital was built from scratch in 2003 and featured individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins.

—- The new virus claimed its youngest victim. A 36-year-old man in Hubei was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after suffering from fever for three days. He died following a sudden cardiac arrest on Jan. 23.

— South Korea and Japan both detected their second cases, and Singapore two more for a total of three.

— Hospitals in Wuhan are grappling with a flood of patients and a lack of supplies. At least eight hospitals in Wuhan issued public calls for donations of masks, goggles, gowns and other protective medical gear, according to notices online.

UPDATE, 9:45 A.M. CT

A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced Friday.

The woman in her 60s returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The patient is doing well and remains hospitalized “primarily for infection control,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner. People that the women had close contact with are being monitored.

Earlier this week, a man in Washington state was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a trip to China.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to the U.S. public remains low but that it's likely more cases will be diagnosed in the coming days, as the virus appears to have a two-week incubation period.

Nationally, over 2,000 returning travelers had been screened at U.S. airports and 63 patients in 22 states were being tested, although 11 of them so far have been found free of the virus, the CDC said.

More in Safety
Tesla Red Logo Ap
NHTSA Plans to Investigate Teslas
The sheer number of complaints would certainly catch my eye,” said Frank Borris, a former head of safety defect investigations for NHTSA.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Caution Istock
OSHA Cites Andersons
The employees were trying to clear a clogged floor hole in a grain storage bin.
Jan 22nd, 2020
In this June 21, 2019 file photo, flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia. Federal investigators say an aging, failed elbow pipe appears to be the cause of the June fire and subsequent explosions that left five people with minor injuries and destroyed part of the processing unit at the largest oil refinery on the East Coast.
Philly Refinery Fined $133K After Explosions
OSHA has cited Philadelphia Energy Solutions for safety hazards following a fire and explosions at one of its locations this past June.
Jan 20th, 2020
Osha Ere
OSHA Fines WI Valve Supplier $172K
OSHA has cited Milwaukee Valve Company for exposing employees to lead and copper dust and other hazards.
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Don Blankenship listens to arguments in the West Virginia Supreme Court n Charleston, W.Va. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, a federal judge in West Virginia refused to toss the misdemeanor conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship for conspiring to violate mine safety laws.
Judge Won't Toss Blankenship's Conviction
Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers in southern West Virginia.
Jan 16th, 2020
Spain Fire
3 Dead in Chemical Plant Explosion
The third victim, a man who had suffered severe burns, died in a Barcelona hospital almost 24 hours after the blast.
Jan 15th, 2020
Smoke rises following a big explosion at an industrial hub near the port city of Tarragona, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near the port city of Tarragona, regional emergency services said Tuesday.
Two Die in Chemical Plant Blast
Authorities are investigating the cause of what they described as a “chemical accident” on the premises of chemical maker Iqoxe.
Jan 15th, 2020
Rail Unsplash Maksim Kholodnitskiy
15 States Oppose LNG Rail Plan
They say the proposed rule would put residents, first responders and the environment at greater risk of catastrophic accidents.
Jan 14th, 2020
A 57-year old defendant hides his face at the courtroom in Bielefeld, Germany, Thursday, March 7, 2019. A judge in Germany has found the man guilty of poisoning his co-workers&apos; sandwiches with mercury, lead acetate and other chemicals over several years and sentenced him to life in prison.
Man Dies After Co-Worker Poisoning
He fell into a coma after being poisoned by Klaus O.
Jan 9th, 2020
Scooter Injuries Ap
E-Scooter Injuries Surge
Nearly 40,000 broken bones, head injuries, cuts and bruises resulting from scooter accidents were treated in U.S. emergency rooms from 2014 through 2018.
Jan 8th, 2020
Thumb2
Electric, Autonomous DeLorean is ‘Flawless’
Despite a design that hasn't changed in over 35 years, the DeLorean continues to inspire.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this April 19, 2010, file photo, baby powder is squeezed from its bottle in Philadelphia. In a study released on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, U.S. government researchers found no evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer in the largest-ever analysis of an issue that has prompted thousands of lawsuits and a recent product recall.
Study: No Strong Link Between Talc and Cancer
But more conclusive research probably isn't feasible because a dwindling number of women use powder for personal hygiene.
Jan 8th, 2020
Caution X
Maintenance Worker Dies at Sevel Plant
The victim was brought in to do maintenance at the automotive plant operated by Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group while it was closed over the New Year's holiday.
Jan 6th, 2020
Authorities respond after a partial building collapse at Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, KS on Friday, Dec. 27.
Beechcraft Plant Blast Injures Dozen+
A ruptured nitrogen line resulted in a partial building collapse in Wichita, KS on Dec. 27.
Dec 30th, 2019