15 States Oppose Plan for LNG Shipments by Rail

They say the proposed rule would put residents, first responders and the environment at greater risk of catastrophic accidents.

Marc Levy
Jan 14th, 2020
Rail Unsplash Maksim Kholodnitskiy
Photo by Kholodnitskiy Maksim on Unsplash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The attorneys general of 15 states said this week that they oppose a Trump administration proposal to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, arguing the trains will share tracks with passenger trains and travel through congested areas.

The protesting states included Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where the Trump administration issued a special permit in December to ship LNG by rail.

The rulemaking by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration stems from Trump signing an executive order in April that, in addition to seeking to speed up oil and gas pipeline projects, directed the transportation secretary to propose a rule allowing liquefied natural gas to be shipped in approved rail tank cars.

In their 18 pages of comments submitted Monday, the states said the Trump administration's proposed rule would put residents, first responders and the environment at greater risk of catastrophic accidents. The administration failed to adequately analyze those risks and failed to consider the environmental and climate effects of allowing LNG to be shipped in rail tank cars, the states said.

The flammable and odorless liquid would be transported "through densely populated areas, potentially in unit trains of up to 100 tank cars operated by just one person, on the same rail lines used by high speed passenger trains, with inadequate safety precautions," the states said.

They asked the pipeline administration to withdraw the proposed rule pending the completion of more safety studies and the development of an environmental impact statement.

Federal hazardous materials regulations allow LNG shipments by truck, but not by rail, except for with a special permit.

In December, the Trump administration issued a special permit to a New Fortress Energy subsidiary to ship LNG by rail from northern Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale natural gas fields to a yet-to-be-built storage terminal at a former explosives plant in New Jersey, along the Delaware River near Philadelphia.

From there, the LNG would be exported to foreign markets.

Monday was the deadline for comments to be filed.

The other objecting states were California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.

The pipeline agency's administrator, Skip Elliott, said when the proposed rules were issued in October that safety is the agency's “number one priority” and pledged to evaluate all public comments and concerns raised during the rulemaking process.

More in Safety
Authorities respond after a partial building collapse at Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, KS on Friday, Dec. 27.
Beechcraft Plant Blast Injures Dozen+
A ruptured nitrogen line resulted in a partial building collapse in Wichita, KS on Dec. 27.
Dec 30th, 2019
I Stock 1084812758
2 Die While Cleaning Chemical Tank
Two workers apparently became overcome by fumes and died while cleaning a chemical tank at a business near Houston, authorities said Saturday.
Dec 30th, 2019
In this Dec. 17 photo, an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AZ. The tech giant is still rolling out new models descended from the Kiva line, including the Pegasus, a squarish vehicle with a conveyor belt on top that can be found working the early-morning shift at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.
Warehouse Workers Adapting to Robots
There are growing concerns that keeping up with the pace of the latest warehouse productivity technology is taking a toll on human workers' health, safety and morale.
Dec 30th, 2019
Osha Ere
Metal Container Supplier Fined Nearly $200K
OSHA cited Wright Metal Products Crates for exposing employees to amputation, chemical and other safety hazards at a worksite in Lavonia, GA.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Chemical Barrels On Pallet Istock
Mysterious Waste Oozes Onto Highway
The origin of the cancerous frozen blob was traced back to Electro-Plating Services.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Johnson Baby Powder Sized Ap
J&J Wins Latest Talc Suit
The jury denied 56-year-old Vickie Forrest’s allegation that more than 30 years of use of the talcum-based powder caused her illness.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Aug. 25, 1948, file photo, veteran quarterback Sid Luckman, center, poses with two newcomers to the Chicago Bears, Johnny Lujack, left, and, Bobby Layne, during preseason football workouts at Collegeville, Ind. Helmets have evolved from the original hard leather of the NFL&rsquo;s infancy to hard polycarbonate single-piece shells with various amounts of padding and air bladders that served as the primary form of head protection into the beginning of this century.
NFL Helmets Go High Tech
No piece of protective equipment has undergone as much transformation over the past decade as the helmet.
Dec 19th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA: 2018 Workplace Overdoses, Suicides Rise
At-work unintentional overdoses and suicides increased by 12 and 11 percent in 2018, respectively, while fatal falls from height dropped 14 percent.
Dec 18th, 2019
A Google Maps street view of Mountaire Farms&apos; Millsboro, DE poultry processing facilities.
Contamination Costs Poultry Processor $420K
The contamination allegedly occurred via illegal disposal of wastewater and sludge.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Nov., 20, 2013, file photo, radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, are stored under five-feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. The federal government is arguing that it has already promised no more weapons-grade plutonium will be sent to Nevada, and the state lacks standing to seek a court order to force the Energy Department to remove it. Documents filed late Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in U.S. District Court in Reno brand as &apos;conjectural&apos; or &apos;hypothetical&apos; state complaints that residents are harmed by radiation from material secretly trucked a year ago from South Carolina to Nevada.
NV Accuses US of Smuggling Plutonium
The government says any potential harm to Nevada is speculative.
Dec 18th, 2019
Shooting
Temp Employee Shoots Co-Worker at Dart Container
The shooting created a panic.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kimberly Clark
Impact Resistant Glasses
Smith & Wesson Safety Glasses also offer all-day comfort and edgy, contemporary designs.
Dec 17th, 2019
Protesters block traffic on Beale Street where a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric building is located in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric will have to quickly reshuffle its board of directors and redraw a complex plan addressing more than $50 billion in potential wildfire claims to gain Gov. Gavin Newsom&apos;s support in time to meet a fast-approaching deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
PG&E, California Gov. Face Off
PG&E needs to quickly overhaul its plan in time to meet a make-or-break deadline for getting out of bankruptcy.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. Texas officials refused to cooperate with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency&apos;s watchdog for a report Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, that raises skepticism about public assurances following Hurricane Harvey that the storm&apos;s assault on America&apos;s largest corridor of petrochemical plants posed no health risks.
Post-Harvey Monitoring was Lacking
The report supports findings by The Associated Press and Houston Chronicle last year that revealed a far more widespread toxic impact than authorities publicly reported.
Dec 17th, 2019