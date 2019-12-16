Fire in Bangladesh Factory Kills at least 10

It was the second deadly factory fire in the area in less than a week, officials said.

Associated Press
Dec 16th, 2019
Caution Istock
iStock

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 10 people were killed in a fire at a factory outside Bangladesh's capital on Sunday, the second deadly factory fire in the area in less than a week, officials said.

The fire broke out Sunday evening in the Luxury Fan Factory in the Gazipur area outside of Dhaka. Ten bodies were recovered after firefighters brought the the blaze under control, said fire official Mamunur Rashid.

He said several people were injured but provided no exact figures.

It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the fire began or what caused the blaze.

Such fires, many of them occurring in unregulated factories, are common in Bangladesh, which is a major manufacturing hub.

On Wednesday, a fire in a plastic factory near Dhaka killed at least 15 people.

