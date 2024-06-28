Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Getting the Most Safety ROI From Your Equipment Investments

Manufacturers invest heavily in planning, equipment and protocols when the best investments may have already been made.

Rizwan Ahmad
Jun 28, 2024
Industrial Workers With Notebook 000050189250 Small

In response to much-welcome hints of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector, the U.S. Department of Labor has recently announced changes in OSHA operational priorities to address worker safety concerns. The agency’s new regional office in Birmingham, AL will oversee safety compliance across six states plus the Florida panhandle—an area that’s booming with manufacturing jobs, particularly in food processing, construction, heavy manufacturing and chemical processing.

Because these are often hazardous jobs, now more than ever companies need to deploy every safety feature at their disposal to protect workers, mitigate risk and to help overcome the perception of manufacturing as dangerous work to aid in recruiting and retention of skilled workers.

Despite the need to make safety a priority, some manufacturers fail to fully capitalize on key safety features in common industrial equipment, either due to lack of awareness or lack of prioritization. When the primary goal is to simply keep equipment running to meet production targets, the status quo often takes over, leaving human well-being compromised.

The attitude of “if it is not broke, don’t fix it” can be a dangerous mentality when it comes to safety. It can be hard to justify investing time in changing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and implementing new features when your operation has been running fine without them.

Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent all safety risks. Accidents can happen when they’re least expected. However, risk mitigation helps to identify potential risks ahead of time and institute plans to prevent accidents. When you’re dealing with expensive, heavy-duty industrial equipment, there’s no reason not to maximize that investment by taking advantage of every single feature that can keep the equipment, and more importantly, the equipment operators, safe.

Now is the perfect time to consider these six strategies for taking full advantage of equipment safety features.

  1. Conduct an equipment inventory audit. You can’t use safety features you don’t know you have. Start by conducting a facility wide inventory of all equipment, including an audit of the safety features inherent in each one. Figure out what’s being used, whether it’s being used properly or to its full capabilities and create an equipment plan for utilizing the safety features on all of your assets. Work closely with equipment manufacturers to fully understand the capabilities of the safety components included so you can make the most of your investment.
  2. Check your lights. Chances are, if you’re still running conventional HID lighting, it’s becoming a safety risk. Dirty power can take a serious toll on lighting which manifests as frequent flicker and surges as heavy machinery cycles on and off. This can cause unexpected lighting failures that plunge critical areas into sudden darkness, raising the risk of trips, falls, and unintentional contact with fixed objects and machinery. Not to mention, the dingy orange glow of HID that distorts colors and frequent maintenance, adding to the safety concern. Upgrading to crisp, modern lighting such as industrial LED fixtures can reduce the risk of accidents by as much as 60 percentThey’re also much more tolerant of dirty power, dramatically reducing maintenance and the risk associated with working at heights.
  3. Get connected. Detecting out-of-spec operation of equipment before an incident occurs can dramatically improve safety. Modern Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology allows facilities to leverage Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) integration to monitor for issues and predict maintenance needs. A multitude of systems can now be integrated with PLC platforms, allowing for data collection on equipment usage and safety incidents to identify patterns and areas of improvement. This integration is ideal for LED lighting, HVAC, ventilation and air quality monitoring systems and large industrial machinery, allowing site managers to monitor for and receive alerts and notifications of any anomalies or maintenance needs before they create a risk. It also can provide predictive analytics to help spot potential safety issues before they happen.
  4. Don’t ignore preventative maintenance. Unplanned outages and major equipment repairs are high-risk situations. Especially if safety equipment is broken yet the machine still functions. It's easy to ignore those mangled or missing guards, shields and other accident prevention features. Conduct routine inspections on all equipment and prioritize critical machinery components, such as engines, emergency shut-offs and other safety features to prevent premature failures and accidents. The cost of an accident—both financially and the human toll—far outweighs the cost of taking the time to inspect and repair proactively.
  5. Can you see me now? Most equipment comes with safety stickers, signage and color-coded labeling to warn operators of risks and ensure proper protocol in operations. But if those are covered in dirt and grease, it’s impossible to see them clearly. Not to mention, not having them visible could lead to some hefty fines. As part of PM procedures, make sure those placards are visible, legible and clear to the viewer.
  6. Plan for emergencies. Most facilities have emergency and evacuation plans, but don’t fully leverage the capabilities of plant equipment to aid in safety. For example, in the event of a power outage, LED lighting is much more compatible with battery backup electricity due to its low-wattage consumption. That means the LED lights can run longer and brighter than conventional lighting on the same power source.

LED lights can also be programmed to illuminate paths to safety and move workers away from hazardous conditions. When integrated with air quality monitoring, this system can provide dynamic illumination—monitors that detect airborne hazards shut lights off while those that don’t detect contamination turn lights on, guiding employees out of harm’s way.

Employee safety should always be every company’s number one priority, and most manufacturers invest heavily in safety planning, special equipment and protocols, when in fact, the best investment may have already been made. Simply leveraging the full capabilities of common manufacturing equipment can dramatically reduce the risk of accidents and make facilities safer, more efficient and more attractive places to work. 

Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Smart Phone In Industrial
Manufacturing Safety: How Tech is Changing the Culture
June 28, 2024
Ear Protection
Attract and Retain Workers Through a Focus on Safety
June 28, 2024
Moltenmetal
Hubbard Castings Company Could Have Prevented Molten Metal Leak From Fatally Burning Employee
June 28, 2024
Related Stories
Smart Phone In Industrial
Safety
Manufacturing Safety: How Tech is Changing the Culture
Ear Protection
Safety
Attract and Retain Workers Through a Focus on Safety
Moltenmetal
Safety
Hubbard Castings Company Could Have Prevented Molten Metal Leak From Fatally Burning Employee
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Ear Protection
Safety
Attract and Retain Workers Through a Focus on Safety
Failing to create a workplace built on trust and safety could send candidates to the competition.
June 28, 2024
Moltenmetal
Safety
Hubbard Castings Company Could Have Prevented Molten Metal Leak From Fatally Burning Employee
The company did not have an effective process for containing and managing molten metal leaks.
June 28, 2024
A Swedish police barricade.
Safety
Swedish Police Investigate Three Deaths at an Electric Vehicle Battery Plant
Two were working at the plant and the third one was a cleaner.
June 27, 2024
I Stock 1270688272
Labor
Meat Processor, Staffing Agency to Surrender Profits Linked to Child Labor
A consent judgment also requires the companies to pay more than $62,000 in penalties.
June 26, 2024
Vw
Recalls
Volkswagen SUV Air Bag May Not Inflate in Crash
The automaker is recalling more than 271,000 vehicles.
June 26, 2024
A man wearing a bandage on his right hand and a cast on left leg looks at the site of a burnt battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Safety
Investigators Search Battery Factory Ruins After Fire Killed 23
More than 100 people were working at the factory when the fire tore through it.
June 25, 2024
Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks on Feb. 4, 2023, the day after it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
Safety
NTSB Begins Hearing on Causes of Last Year's Fiery Ohio Freight Train Wreck in East Palestine
The NTSB will discuss the ongoing investigation and issue recommendations for averting future disasters.
June 25, 2024
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif.
Automotive
A Fourth Recall For Tesla's Cybertruck
The new recalls affect more than 11,000 trucks.
June 25, 2024
A Malaysia airlines plane parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Aerospace
Malaysia Airlines Flights Disrupted by Pressurization Problems
The sudden depressurization occurred about 50 minutes after the flight's departure.
June 25, 2024
Local Ford Car and Truck Dealership.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Pickup Trucks
The trucks transmissions can suddenly downshift to first gear.
June 25, 2024
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
Norfolk Southern Said Ahead of NTSB Hearing That Railroads Will Examine Vent, Burn Decisions
First responders were wrong to blow open five tank cars and burn the toxic chemical inside.
June 24, 2024
Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, June 24, 2024.
Safety
Fire at Lithium Battery Factory Kills 22
The fire began after batteries exploded while workers were examining and packaging them.
June 24, 2024
Water flows dangerously under the Falls Park Drive bridge at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 22, 2024.
Safety
Rail Bridge Collapses Amid Midwest Flooding
The span connects Iowa and South Dakota.
June 24, 2024
Osha
Safety
Mobile Home Manufacturer Cited After 62-Year-Old Worker Suffers Fatal Trauma
The employee slipped and fell approximately 10 feet.
June 21, 2024